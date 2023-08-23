Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases.

Cabaletta's CABA platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate being evaluated in systemic lupus erythematosus and myositis; and the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK myasthenia gravis.

The expanding CABA platform is designed to develop potentially curative therapies that offer deep and durable responses for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases.

Latest Cabaletta Bio News

CAR-T cell therapies to pave way for drug-free remission in lupus care
14 November 2024
BRIEF—Oxford Biomedica expands deal with Cabaletta Bio
22 August 2023
