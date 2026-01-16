Caldera Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is developing biologics for inflammatory bowel disease and related immunologic and inflammatory conditions.

Founding and History

Caldera was founded in 2025. In January 2026, the company launched publicly, reporting $112.5 million in total capital raised across a $75 million Series A (April 2025) and a $37.5 million Series A-1. At launch, Caldera also reported first subjects dosed in a Phase I healthy-volunteer study of its lead program.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Caldera focuses on inflammatory bowel disease, with an initial emphasis on ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease biology. The company’s thesis is that single-target IBD biologics have reached an efficacy ceiling, and that dual-pathway approaches may improve outcomes for a broader set of patients.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Caldera is developing bispecific antibodies for immune-mediated disease. Its lead molecule, CLD-423, is a bispecific designed to inhibit IL-23p19 and TL1A, two pathways with established clinical relevance in IBD.

Key Personnel

Praveen Tipirneni, Chief Executive Officer

Liangsu Wang, Chief Scientific Officer

Zhong Liu, Chief Technology Officer

Aaron Pelta, Chief Business Officer

Colm White, Chief Program Officer

Ajay Duggal, Interim Chief Medical Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Caldera in-licensed exclusive global development and commercialization rights to CLD-423 from Qyuns Therapeutics. The company’s investor group includes Atlas Venture, LAV, venBio, Omega Funds, Wellington Management, and Janus Henderson Investors.





