Cambridge Bioscience

Cambridge Bioscience is engaged in the distribution of cutting-edge life science products.

Located in Cambridge, a renowned centre of biomedical research, the company offers extensive and diverse range of over 450,000 products, services and instruments supporting research in the areas of regenerative medicine, molecular biology, epigentetics, inflammation and immunity, neuroscience, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic research.

The firm’s strategy is to seek and build on new technologies to help its clients advance their research enabling them to make breakthrough discoveries.

Website: http://bioscience.co.uk/home

