A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapies designed to treat autoimmune diseases by selectively depleting pathogenic B cells. Candid Therapeutics focuses on T-cell engager (TCE) antibodies that redirect immune cells to eliminate autoreactive B cells involved in autoimmune pathology.

Company Overview

Candid Therapeutics develops immune-modulating therapies intended to treat autoimmune diseases through targeted depletion of B cells. Its approach centers on bispecific antibodies that recruit T cells to attack B-cell populations responsible for producing disease-driving autoantibodies.

The company is advancing a pipeline of T-cell engager antibodies designed to achieve deeper and more durable B-cell depletion than existing antibody therapies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Candid Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California, United States.

The company operates as a research-focused biotechnology organization conducting clinical development through international trial networks.





Founding and History

Candid Therapeutics was established in 2024 with a strategy focused on developing T-cell engager antibodies for autoimmune disease.

The company launched with significant venture backing and built its early pipeline through acquisitions and licensing transactions involving bispecific antibody programs.

In March 2026, Rallybio announced an agreement to merge with Candid Therapeutics, with the combined company expected to operate under the Candid name and continue advancing its autoimmune pipeline.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Candid’s development programs target autoimmune diseases driven by pathogenic B cells.

Key areas include:

Autoantibody-driven autoimmune diseases

Neuromuscular autoimmune disorders such as myasthenia gravis

Systemic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Candid develops antibody therapeutics designed to recruit immune cells to eliminate pathogenic B-cell populations.

Key modalities include:

Bispecific T-cell engager antibodies

Multispecific antibodies targeting multiple B-cell antigens

These therapies are designed to bind both a B-cell target antigen and CD3 on T cells, triggering immune-mediated elimination of autoreactive B cells.





Key Pipeline Programs

Selected programs include:

Cizutamig, a BCMA × CD3 bispecific antibody being studied for autoimmune diseases after initial clinical evaluation in oncology.

CND261, a CD20 × CD3 bispecific antibody designed to target multiple B-cell subtypes across autoimmune indications.

CND319 and CND460, trispecific antibody programs in preclinical development targeting multiple B-cell antigens.





Key Personnel

Ken Song, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer





Strategic Partnerships and Financing

Candid launched with significant venture financing from institutional healthcare investors and venture capital firms.

The planned merger with Rallybio is intended to combine clinical programs and provide funding to advance the company’s T-cell engager pipeline through later-stage development.





FAQ Section