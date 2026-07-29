Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotechnology company founded by PureTech Health and advancing deupirfenidone, a deuterated next-generation antifibrotic, into a Phase III head-to-head trial against pirfenidone for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Celea's thesis is focused and unambiguous: take a clinically validated mechanism, re-engineer its pharmacokinetics through deuterium chemistry, and prove superiority over the existing standard of care in a direct comparison — something no industry-sponsored trial has done before in IPF. The Phase 2b ELEVATE IPF data, showing lung-function stabilization over 26 weeks with a tolerability profile comparable to pirfenidone at a roughly 50% higher drug exposure, underpin that ambition.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Celea Therapeutics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. As a single-asset, newly launched company, its operational footprint is currently concentrated around the Phase III SURPASS-IPF trial program rather than a broad international infrastructure.





Founding and History

Celea was launched in August 2025 as a founded entity of PureTech Health, the Boston- and London-based biopharmaceutical group listed on both the Nasdaq Global Market and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker PRTC. The company was spun out via an asset transfer agreement under which PureTech retained a 35.4% equity stake, eligibility for up to $190 million in regulatory milestones, non-dilutive royalties on net sales, and 20% of sublicense income. The $180 million financing closed in July 2026, less than a year after launch, with the deupirfenidone program — previously designated LYT-100 within PureTech — transferring as the sole clinical asset.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Celea is entirely focused on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive and ultimately fatal scarring lung disease with substantial unmet need despite the three FDA-approved therapies now available. Pirfenidone (Esbriet), nintedanib (Ofev), and the more recently approved nerandomilast (Jascayd, a PDE4B inhibitor cleared by the FDA in October 2025) all slow but do not stop disease progression, and each carries tolerability burdens that limit real-world use. A therapy that demonstrably outperforms an approved antifibrotic on forced vital capacity while maintaining comparable tolerability would represent a genuine step-change — which is exactly what Celea is setting out to demonstrate in SURPASS-IPF.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Celea's platform is deuterium chemistry applied to a known antifibrotic scaffold. Deupirfenidone replaces hydrogen atoms with deuterium at the key site of pirfenidone's metabolism, slowing metabolic clearance and increasing drug exposure without introducing a new mechanism of action. Pharmacokinetic studies show that deupirfenidone at 825 mg three times daily delivers roughly 50% greater drug exposure than pirfenidone at 801 mg three times daily, with a similar overall adverse-event incidence. The commercial logic is that greater exposure should translate to stronger antifibrotic effect, while the deuterated modification avoids the tolerability deterioration that typically accompanies simple dose escalation of the parent compound.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Deupirfenidone (LYT-100) is Celea's sole clinical program and the entirety of its strategic focus. It is a small-molecule deuterated antifibrotic targeting the same pathways as pirfenidone — broadly anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic, inhibiting TGF-beta-mediated signaling among other effects — developed specifically for IPF.

In Phase II, the ELEVATE IPF trial (Phase IIb) demonstrated lung-function stabilization over 26 weeks, with signals of durability through 52 weeks and a tolerability profile in line with pirfenidone at standard doses. That data package was sufficient to advance to registrational study.

The Phase III SURPASS-IPF trial, initiation of which was planned for early Q3 2026 on the back of the completed $180 million financing, is the first industry-sponsored head-to-head comparison of deupirfenidone against an approved antifibrotic. The primary efficacy endpoint is change from baseline in absolute forced vital capacity at week 52, with deupirfenidone tested for superiority over pirfenidone. A positive result at this endpoint would be the most credible IPF efficacy demonstration the field has seen, given that previous trials in the space used placebo comparators.





Recent Developments

On 2 July 2026, Celea announced the completion of a $180 million financing round, with participation from RA Capital Management, Leaps by Bayer, and founding shareholder PureTech Health, alongside a large US healthcare-focused fund and a leading sovereign wealth fund. Proceeds are earmarked for initiating the Phase III SURPASS-IPF trial, planned for early Q3 2026. The company's formal launch was announced by PureTech in August 2025, marking the transfer of the deupirfenidone program from PureTech's internal portfolio into a standalone entity with dedicated financing and leadership.





Key Personnel

Sven Dethlefs, PhD serves as Chief Executive Officer. He was previously head of Teva North America, bringing both respiratory commercial experience and late-stage drug development expertise to a company whose entire near-term value hinges on executing a single pivotal trial.





Strategic Partnerships

Celea's founding relationship with PureTech Health remains its most consequential structural tie: PureTech holds a 35.4% equity stake and is eligible for up to $190 million in regulatory milestones, non-dilutive royalties on net sales, and 20% of sublicense income from any future licensing deals. Leaps by Bayer — the strategic venture arm of Bayer AG — participated in the $180 million Series A financing, a relationship worth monitoring given Bayer's existing presence in respiratory and fibrosis markets. No commercial licensing or co-development agreements with third parties have been announced.





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