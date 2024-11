Cell Therapy Limited (CTL) is a private UK regenerative medicine company that has discovered and developed a pipeline of novel cellular medicines in areas of high unmet clinical need.

CTL was founded in 2009 by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans and former global head of emerging technologies at Swiss pharma giant Roche, Ajan Reginald.

The Wales-based company's disruptive technology platform drives in-house discovery and manufacture of a pipeline of novel tissue-specific regenerative medicines. CTL is currently in the process of re-branding under the name Celixir.