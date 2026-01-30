Cellares was founded in 2019 to address manufacturing scale constraints in autologous cell therapies. The company positions itself as an integrated development and manufacturing organization (IDMO), combining process development, automation, and manufacturing capacity under one operating model. A major financing step was its Series C in 2023, which supported build-out of the New Jersey facility and broader platform scale-up.
Cellares is not a drug developer. It supports developers of cell therapies, with an initial emphasis on autologous CAR-T programs in hematologic malignancies and expansion into other cell therapy areas, including autoimmune indications, depending on client pipelines.
Cellares’ core offering is an automated, end-to-end manufacturing platform intended to replace labor-intensive, manual “cleanroom-heavy” workflows with standardized, software-controlled production. Key elements include:
Cellares has used capacity and technology agreements to anchor adoption of its manufacturing model. A notable agreement is a worldwide capacity reservation and supply arrangement with Bristol Myers Squibb for manufacture of selected CAR-T therapies, structured around reserved access to Cellares’ automated capacity. The company has also run technology evaluation and adoption programs with other cell therapy developers, including programs disclosed publicly in both oncology and autoimmune CAR-T settings.
Cellares provides automated manufacturing technology and manufacturing capacity for cell therapy developers. Its business model is to supply an integrated platform (equipment, software, process transfer) and then manufacture clinical and commercial product batches at scale.
Cellares primarily supports autologous cell therapies, including CAR-T products, where manufacturing complexity, cost, and capacity are key constraints. The platform is positioned as applicable across multiple autologous workflows and is being evaluated across both oncology and autoimmune programs, depending on partner needs.
The Cell Shuttle is Cellares’ automated, end-to-end manufacturing system. The practical objective is to reduce manual steps, shrink facility footprint per batch, and increase the number of concurrent batches that can be produced with standardized execution—features intended to improve scalability and reliability relative to conventional, operator-heavy manufacturing.
Cellares uses its Tech Adoption Program (TAP) to migrate a sponsor’s process onto the Cell Shuttle. The intent is to shorten the time from feasibility work to reproducible automated manufacturing, enabling sponsors to plan clinical supply and eventual commercial readiness without building their own large internal manufacturing footprint.
Recent company activity has centered on expanding industrial-scale capacity (notably the New Jersey smart factory build-out), executing technology adoption programs with partners, and securing high-visibility capacity reservation agreements tied to commercial CAR-T supply planning.
As a manufacturing organization, key milestones are manufacturing quality systems, comparability and validation work, and alignment with regulators on advanced manufacturing approaches. Cellares has also highlighted engagement with U.S. regulators on advanced manufacturing technology recognition for components of its platform, consistent with a push toward more standardized and automated cell therapy production.
Cellares positions its differentiation around automation and standardization (equipment- and software-driven manufacturing) rather than scaling manual cleanroom capacity. The company’s claim is that this model can increase throughput per facility, reduce labor intensity, and support faster scaling as more autologous cell therapies move into commercial volumes.
