A U.S. cell therapy manufacturing company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area (South San Francisco). The company is building an industrial footprint aimed at high-throughput manufacturing, including a large-scale “smart factory” site in Bridgewater, New Jersey, intended to support clinical and commercial supply for multiple cell therapy developers.

Founding and History

Cellares was founded in 2019 to address manufacturing scale constraints in autologous cell therapies. The company positions itself as an integrated development and manufacturing organization (IDMO), combining process development, automation, and manufacturing capacity under one operating model. A major financing step was its Series C in 2023, which supported build-out of the New Jersey facility and broader platform scale-up.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Cellares is not a drug developer. It supports developers of cell therapies, with an initial emphasis on autologous CAR-T programs in hematologic malignancies and expansion into other cell therapy areas, including autoimmune indications, depending on client pipelines.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Cellares’ core offering is an automated, end-to-end manufacturing platform intended to replace labor-intensive, manual “cleanroom-heavy” workflows with standardized, software-controlled production. Key elements include:

Cell Shuttle: an automated manufacturing system designed to run cell therapy unit operations in an integrated workflow

Tech Adoption Program (TAP): a structured pathway to transfer a sponsor’s process onto the Cell Shuttle within a defined timeline

Factory model: modular deployment of multiple Cell Shuttles within a centralized facility to increase batch throughput and reduce footprint per batch

Cellares positions its approach around faster turnaround, reduced operator dependency, and more consistent batch-to-batch execution—attributes that are particularly relevant as CAR-T volumes grow beyond early launch scale.

Strategic Partnerships

Cellares has used capacity and technology agreements to anchor adoption of its manufacturing model. A notable agreement is a worldwide capacity reservation and supply arrangement with Bristol Myers Squibb for manufacture of selected CAR-T therapies, structured around reserved access to Cellares’ automated capacity. The company has also run technology evaluation and adoption programs with other cell therapy developers, including programs disclosed publicly in both oncology and autoimmune CAR-T settings.





