A clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies.

Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various diseases.

As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 20 years of experience and expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs.

Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS).

AstraZeneca inks cell and gene therapy deal with Cellectis
1 November 2023
French-American cell and gene collab takes step forward
19 November 2021
Green light for novel CAR-T cell technology
19 November 2020
Cellectis and Servier expand deal on UCART19 products
19 February 2020
