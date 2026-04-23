Company Overview

A leading pharmaceutical solutions and drug distribution organization, Cencora operates across wholesale distribution, specialty pharmacy, clinical development support, and oncology services, serving patients and partners globally. Formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, the company rebranded as Cencora in 2023 to reflect its expanded remit beyond traditional wholesale distribution. It is consistently ranked among the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world by revenue. Its services span the full pharmaceutical value chain, from drug development and clinical logistics through to patient-facing specialty care delivery.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Cencora is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. The company maintains a significant European footprint through subsidiaries and logistics operations, most recently expanding its reach with the acquisition of NextPharma Logistics GmbH in October 2025. Its global infrastructure supports pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, and patients across multiple continents.





Founding and History

Cencora was formed in 2001 through the merger of AmeriSource and Bergen Brunswig, two major US drug distributors. The combined entity operated as AmerisourceBergen for over two decades before adopting the Cencora name in August 2023. Key strategic moves over the years include the acquisition of specialty logistics provider PharMerica and a long-standing alliance with Walgreens Boots Alliance. The company has steadily shifted its identity from pure-play wholesaler to integrated pharmaceutical solutions partner.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Oncology represents Cencora's most strategic commercial priority, underpinned by its ownership interest in specialty network OneOncology and its longstanding distribution relationships with community oncology practices. The company also has a significant presence in rare diseases and specialty therapeutics, categories characterized by complex logistics, patient support needs, and high-cost biologics. Animal health constitutes a distinct vertical within the business, distinguishing Cencora from most pharmaceutical services peers.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Cencora does not develop drug candidates but instead operates platform infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical innovation. Its clinical development services arm provides contract research organization capabilities, trial logistics, and regulatory support to drug developers seeking to bring products to market. The company has also built specialized biosimilar tracking and market intelligence tools, including a biosimilars pipeline report that maps all US approvals and launches, reflecting its role as an enabler across the biosimilar adoption cycle.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Cencora does not maintain a proprietary drug pipeline but plays a central enabling role in others' pipelines and launches. Its OneOncology network, valued at $7.4 billion in the December 2025 accelerated buyout, directly links Cencora to the clinical and commercial infrastructure of community oncology practices managing patients enrolled in real-world treatment programs. The company's biosimilars pipeline report tracks 41 approvals and 30 US market launches, and Cencora's distribution channels are a principal conduit through which biosimilar volume flows to providers. On the clinical development side, Cencora's CRO services support Phase I through Phase III trial logistics and drug supply management for biotech and pharma partners. These capabilities position the company as a critical node in the drug development-to-delivery chain rather than an originator of assets.





Recent Developments

In December 2025, Cencora announced it would accelerate its full acquisition of OneOncology by buying out private equity firm TPG's interest in a deal valuing the specialty oncology network at $7.4 billion. In October 2025, the company agreed to acquire NextPharma Logistics GmbH from European CDMO NextPharma, strengthening its European pharmaceutical logistics infrastructure. Together, these two transactions mark a materially more integrated and capital-intensive strategic posture heading into 2026.





Key Personnel

Steven Collis serves as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora, having led the organization through its AmerisourceBergen-era strategic acquisitions and the 2023 rebrand. James Cleary serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the capital deployment behind major transactions including the OneOncology buyout. Bob Mauch serves as Executive Vice President and Group President, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing, managing the core wholesale business that underpins group revenues.





Strategic Partnerships

Cencora's most consequential strategic relationship is with Walgreens Boots Alliance, which holds a significant ownership stake in the company and benefits from a long-term drug distribution agreement. The OneOncology acquisition deepens Cencora's integration with one of the largest community oncology networks in the United States. Its European logistics footprint is expanding through acquisitions such as NextPharma Logistics, adding CDMO-adjacent services to the portfolio.





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