A private pharmaceutical company with a focus on CNS disorders.

CVN424, Cerevance’s lead therapeutic, is a first-in-class, oral, non-dopaminergic compound acting on a novel target (GPR6), that demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 135-patient Phase II study in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

The company uses its proprietary Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq) platform to identify highly selectively expressed, novel target proteins that are either specific to certain brain circuits or are over- or under-expressed in diseased brains.

Partnering with over 25 brain banks and evaluating an expanding collection of more than 12,000 human post-mortem brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing a robust pipeline of targeted treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease.

In February 2023, the UK-based company announced an expansion of its Series B funding round with the addition of $51 million, bringing the total Series B financing to $116 million.

Growing emphasis on disease-modifying therapies in Parkinson’s
11 November 2024
Merck goes back to basics in fight against Alzheimer's
9 August 2022
Leadership transition at Cerevance
20 April 2022
Takeda links with Cerevance to advance new GI treatments
18 December 2019
