An AI-enabled drug discovery company based in San Francisco, California. It operates as a partner-facing R&D and software organization, supporting biologics discovery for biopharma customers.

Founding and History

Chai Discovery was founded in 2024 by Joshua Meier, Jack Dent, Matthew McPartlon, and Jacques Boitreaud. The company raised a $30 million seed round in 2024, followed by a $70 million Series A in August 2025 and a $130 million Series B in December 2025. In January 2026, Chai announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly focused on accelerating biologics discovery using Chai’s platform and a Lilly-exclusive custom model.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Chai is modality-led rather than indication-led. Its stated focus is enabling the design of biologic therapeutics across multiple targets, including targets that are difficult to address with conventional discovery approaches. The near-term commercial emphasis is on antibody and protein-binder discovery for biopharma partners rather than building an internal, indication-specific therapeutic pipeline.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Chai develops multimodal foundation models for molecular interaction prediction and de novo design. Two public elements define the platform strategy:

Chai-1, an open-source model for biomolecular structure prediction across proteins and other biomolecules, intended to support structure-informed discovery workflows.

Chai-2, a zero-shot de novo antibody design system positioned to generate binding candidates with experimental hit rates in the double-digit range, aiming to reduce reliance on large screening campaigns.

Commercial deployment includes partner access to core models and the creation of purpose-built, partner-specific models trained on proprietary datasets to fit internal discovery workflows.

Key Personnel

Joshua Meier is co-founder and chief executive officer.

Jack Dent is co-founder and president.

Matthew McPartlon is co-founder and chief technology officer.

Jacques Boitreaud is co-founder.

Mikael Dolsten joined the board in 2025.

Strategic Partnerships

Chai’s operating model is partnership-driven. In January 2026, Chai announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly under which Lilly will use Chai’s platform for multiple targets and Chai will build a Lilly-exclusive model trained on Lilly data. The company’s financing syndicate across seed through Series B includes investors with active AI and life science portfolios.





FAQ Section