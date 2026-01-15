Chai Discovery was founded in 2024 by Joshua Meier, Jack Dent, Matthew McPartlon, and Jacques Boitreaud. The company raised a $30 million seed round in 2024, followed by a $70 million Series A in August 2025 and a $130 million Series B in December 2025. In January 2026, Chai announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly focused on accelerating biologics discovery using Chai’s platform and a Lilly-exclusive custom model.
Chai is modality-led rather than indication-led. Its stated focus is enabling the design of biologic therapeutics across multiple targets, including targets that are difficult to address with conventional discovery approaches. The near-term commercial emphasis is on antibody and protein-binder discovery for biopharma partners rather than building an internal, indication-specific therapeutic pipeline.
Chai develops multimodal foundation models for molecular interaction prediction and de novo design. Two public elements define the platform strategy:
Commercial deployment includes partner access to core models and the creation of purpose-built, partner-specific models trained on proprietary datasets to fit internal discovery workflows.
Joshua Meier is co-founder and chief executive officer.
Jack Dent is co-founder and president.
Matthew McPartlon is co-founder and chief technology officer.
Jacques Boitreaud is co-founder.
Mikael Dolsten joined the board in 2025.
Chai’s operating model is partnership-driven. In January 2026, Chai announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly under which Lilly will use Chai’s platform for multiple targets and Chai will build a Lilly-exclusive model trained on Lilly data. The company’s financing syndicate across seed through Series B includes investors with active AI and life science portfolios.
Chai builds AI models intended to predict and reprogram molecular interactions, with the practical goal of moving biologics discovery from screening-heavy workflows toward design-led generation of antibodies and binders. The platform sits upstream of wet-lab validation and is used to propose candidates and prioritize experiments.
Chai is not positioned as a single-therapy-area biotech. It is a platform company whose outputs can be applied across therapeutic areas depending on partner target selection. Its public positioning emphasizes “hard-to-drug” biology and targets where conventional antibody discovery is time- and resource-intensive.
Chai’s primary “products” are its models and partner programs rather than a traditional asset-per-indication pipeline. Key platform outputs include Chai-1 (structure prediction) and Chai-2 (de novo antibody design), alongside custom, partner-trained models built under collaboration agreements. Any therapeutic candidates that emerge are typically expected to sit within partner pipelines.
January 2026: Chai announced a biologics discovery collaboration with Eli Lilly, including development of a Lilly-exclusive model trained on proprietary Lilly data.
December 2025: Chai announced a $130 million Series B financing.
August 2025: Chai announced a $70 million Series A financing.
September 2024: Chai announced the release of Chai-1 as an open-source model.
Chai does not present itself as a clinical-stage therapeutics developer and does not report clinical trial results as company milestones. The company’s disclosed performance claims are primarily preclinical and experimental-validation oriented (design success rates, validation timelines, and design-to-test throughput).
As a platform company, Chai’s regulatory exposure is indirect and typically occurs through partner programs as they progress toward IND-enabling work and clinical entry. Operational milestones are more likely to be new collaborations, expansion of model capabilities (for example, moving beyond binding to developability), and published validation results.
Chai is led by a technical founding team spanning AI research and product engineering, with governance strengthened in 2025 through addition of industry-experienced board leadership. The company’s trajectory to date has been defined by rapid capital formation, model releases, and partner-driven deployment, culminating in a large-pharma collaboration announced in January 2026.
