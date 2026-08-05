A California-based health-tech company founded in 2024 that builds AI-native operating system software unifying the evidence, decisions, assumptions, and risks across an entire drug development program into one connected platform.

Company Overview

A California-based health-tech company founded in 2024, Cheiron builds AI-native operating system software unifying the evidence, decisions, assumptions, and risks across an entire drug development program into one connected platform. The central argument is that most drug development delays are not caused by biology but by coordination failures: context lost between teams, decisions made without visibility into prior assumptions, and dependencies buried in disconnected documents. Cheiron's platform ingests protocols, regulatory filings, clinical reports, and meeting notes, then maps which claims rest on which evidence and flags cascading consequences when anything changes. The parent entity is PhnyX Lab Inc.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Cheiron is headquartered in Los Altos, California. Within six months of launch the platform had been adopted by tens of thousands of biopharma professionals, including customers outside the United States, most notably South Korean pharmaceutical company Boryung.





Founding and History

Cheiron was founded in 2024 by Stanford-trained AI researchers and biopharma operators. The three co-founders met at Stanford: Minseok Bae serves as Chief Executive Officer, Harshit Gupta as Chief Technology Officer, and Jason Park as Chief Product Officer. In July 2026 the company closed an $8 million seed round led by Menlo Ventures, its first disclosed financing.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Cheiron does not develop therapies directly; instead it targets the operational layer of drug development across all therapeutic areas. The platform serves clinical research, regulatory intelligence, competitive intelligence, and program leadership workflows. The addressable problem is universal: any team running a drug program faces the same challenge of keeping evidence, assumptions, and decisions legible and connected over years of development.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The platform is powered by Cheiron's proprietary Life Sciences Knowledge Graph, a structured intelligence layer integrating biomedical, clinical, regulatory, patent, and commercial knowledge. On top of that graph, the AI models the live state of a drug program as a single connected system, so teams can reason over the full body of evidence rather than reconstructing context manually. Specific capabilities include cross-referencing clinical trial data against regulatory precedents, detecting contradictions between scientific literature and competitor patents, and stress-testing mechanism-of-action assumptions before they become costly late-stage failures.

The distinguishing architectural choice is treating a drug program not as a file archive but as a dependency graph: every claim is linked to the evidence that supports it, so a change in one node immediately surfaces every downstream claim that may no longer hold. Evidence-linked, verifiable outputs are presented as a core design principle rather than a feature, which speaks directly to regulatory scrutiny and internal governance demands.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Cheiron has no traditional drug pipeline; its product is the software platform itself. The company describes four workflow areas it supports: clinical, regulatory, competitive intelligence and program leadership. Named capabilities include cross-referencing clinical trial data against regulatory precedents, detecting contradictions between scientific literature and competitor patents, and stress-testing mechanism-of-action assumptions. All of it is underpinned by the Life Sciences Knowledge Graph and the AI reasoning layer that maps dependencies across the full program lifecycle.





Recent Developments

On 22 July 2026, Cheiron announced its $8 million seed round led by Menlo Ventures, with Venky Ganesan joining the board. Strategic backers include Robert Langer (co-founder of Moderna and MIT Institute Professor), Freda Lewis-Hall (former Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer), Josh Meier (co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chai Discovery), Laxman Narasimhan (former Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks), and John Giannandrea (former head of artificial intelligence at Apple). The Pharma Letter covered the round on 23 July 2026, noting adoption across tens of thousands of biopharma professionals in under six months since launch.





Key Personnel

Minseok Bae serves as Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, a Stanford-trained researcher and biopharma operator who argues that teams currently waste weeks manually reconstructing program context that software should hold automatically. Harshit Gupta serves as Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, responsible for the AI and knowledge graph architecture. Jason Park serves as Chief Product Officer and co-founder, leading the translation of that architecture into biopharma-specific workflow tools.





Strategic Partnerships

Menlo Ventures led the seed round, with Venky Ganesan joining Cheiron's board. Strategic angel investors include Robert Langer, Freda Lewis-Hall, Josh Meier of Chai Discovery, Laxman Narasimhan, and John Giannandrea. Boryung, the South Korean pharmaceutical company, has been publicly named as an early enterprise customer. Advisors include BG Rhee, former Chief Executive Officer of Green Cross.





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