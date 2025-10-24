Friday 24 October 2025

A UK-based deep-tech company developing automated molecular design and manufacturing technologies.

The company combines artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital chemistry through its proprietary Chemputation™ platform, which converts chemical code into physical compounds for drug discovery and advanced materials research.

In June 2025, Chemify opened its first Chemifarm facility in Glasgow, a 21,500-square-foot automated chemistry site regarded as one of the world’s most advanced molecular design and synthesis laboratories. The £12 million project was supported by the Glasgow City Region Innovation Accelerator Programme and Scottish Enterprise, and is expected to create 60 new jobs while safeguarding 50 existing positions.

Chemify’s Chemifarm integrates AI-driven molecular design with industrial-scale robotic synthesis to accelerate small-molecule drug and materials development. The facility also houses large-scale bioreactors, engineering zones, and a cloud infrastructure for data storage and analysis.

Founded in 2022 as a spin-out from the University of Glasgow by Professor Lee Cronin, Chemify partners with pharmaceutical, biotech, and materials-science companies to provide on-demand access to novel molecules for research and development.

Latest Chemify News

Chemify raises $50 million to expand digital chemistry platform
22 October 2025
More Chemify news >


