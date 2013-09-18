Sunday 24 November 2024

Chiesi Farmaceutici is an Italian-based company with a strong focus on research, development, production and the commercialization of innovative medicines in the respiratory, neonatology, rare disease and special care therapeutic areas.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s is commited to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019 Chiesi is certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside six other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

Chiesi investing 400 million euros in new biotech center
1 October 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 10, 2024
12 May 2024
Chiesi 2023 revenue tops 3 billion euros
22 April 2024
New appointment at Chiesi USA
16 April 2024
