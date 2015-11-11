Sunday 24 November 2024

Chromocell is an American biotechnology company located in North Brunswick, NJ at the Technology Center of New Jersey, a research campus facility supported by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

Chromocell was founded in 2002 by Nobel laureate Gunter Blobel and his student, Kambiz Shekdar to commercialize their proprietary Chromoverttechnology. The company has grown to over 100 employees and is focused on the discovery and development of flavors, nutritional ingredients and therapeutics. In therapeutics the work is concentrated on analgesics and respiratory disorders where the technology has proven effective in the identification of potential new drug candidates.

Chromocell inks up to $515 million deal with Astellas on pain therapies
30 September 2015
