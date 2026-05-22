A commercial-stage oncology biotechnology company focused on targeted immunotherapies, with its FDA-approved LYMPHIR now in U.S. launch for relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and an expanding combination program underway.

Company Overview

A commercial-stage oncology biotechnology company focused on targeted immunotherapies, with its FDA-approved LYMPHIR now in U.S. launch for relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and an expanding combination program underway. Citius Oncology (Nasdaq: CTOR) was spun out of Citius Pharmaceuticals as a majority-owned subsidiary to sharpen focus on oncology. The company's immediate priority is maximizing LYMPHIR's commercial potential in a rare hematologic malignancy while exploring its mechanistic reach into solid tumors.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Citius Oncology is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. The company's current commercial and clinical activities are centered in the United States, consistent with its FDA-approved product and Nasdaq-listed profile.





Founding and History

Citius Oncology was formed as a spin-out from Citius Pharmaceuticals to house and advance its oncology assets independently. The pivotal milestone in the company's short history was the FDA approval of LYMPHIR in August 2024, based on the Phase III Study 302 in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker CTOR following the separation, establishing it as a standalone commercial-stage biotechnology entity.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Citius Oncology is focused primarily on hematologic malignancies and is now expanding into gynecologic solid tumors through its combination program. The lead indication, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, is a rare and difficult-to-treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma with significant unmet need in the relapsed and refractory setting. The company's emerging interest in ovarian and endometrial cancers reflects a broader hypothesis around regulatory T-cell depletion as a mechanism to enhance checkpoint immunotherapy responses.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

LYMPHIR is a recombinant fusion protein combining interleukin-2 with a truncated diphtheria toxin payload, engineered to selectively bind and kill cells expressing the IL-2 receptor. This targeted immunotherapy mechanism exploits the high IL-2 receptor expression on malignant T-cells and immunosuppressive regulatory T-cells, enabling direct tumor cell killing alongside immune microenvironment modulation. The dual role of LYMPHIR as both a cytotoxic agent and a Treg-depleting agent is the scientific rationale behind its combination with PD-1 inhibitors, where removing immunosuppressive brake cells may potentiate checkpoint blockade responses.





Key Pipeline and Programs

LYMPHIR (denileukin diftitox-cxdl) is the company's approved and commercial asset, an IL-2 receptor-targeted fusion toxin indicated for adults with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. FDA approval in August 2024 was based on the pivotal Phase III Study 302, and LYMPHIR has since been incorporated into the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology, supporting physician adoption and reimbursement pathways.

The LYMPHIR plus pembrolizumab combination is an investigator-initiated Phase I study assessing LYMPHIR's Treg-depleting activity in conjunction with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab in relapsed or refractory gynecologic cancers, specifically ovarian and endometrial malignancies. Positive topline results have been reported from this study, providing early clinical validation that LYMPHIR's immunomodulatory properties can be leveraged in the solid tumor setting beyond its approved hematologic indication.





Recent Developments

The FDA approved LYMPHIR in August 2024 for relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, triggering the company's commercial launch. LYMPHIR's addition to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology followed, a key step in driving prescriber uptake in a rare disease setting. A financing package has been secured to support the ongoing U.S. commercial expansion of LYMPHIR. Positive topline results from the Phase I combination study with pembrolizumab in gynecologic cancers have also been disclosed, signaling early pipeline expansion potential.





Key Personnel

Leonard L. Mazur serves as Chief Executive Officer of Citius Oncology. Mazur is a co-founder of the parent entity Citius Pharmaceuticals and has led the organization through the FDA approval and commercial launch of LYMPHIR.





Strategic Partnerships

The Phase I combination study pairing LYMPHIR with Merck's pembrolizumab is an investigator-initiated collaboration that provides Citius Oncology with clinical data in gynecologic solid tumors without requiring full company sponsorship costs. LYMPHIR's inclusion in NCCN guidelines reflects alignment with leading oncology centers and supports formulary access. A dedicated financing package has been arranged to fund the U.S. commercial build-out of LYMPHIR as the company executes its launch strategy.





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