A late-stage US biotech pursuing the first approved pharmacologic treatment for limbal stem cell deficiency, a blinding ocular surface disease with no approved drug therapy, backed by more than $175 million in total financing.

Company Overview

A late-stage US biotech pursuing the first approved pharmacologic treatment for limbal stem cell deficiency, a blinding ocular surface disease with no approved drug therapy, backed by more than $175 million in total financing.

Claris Biotherapeutics is built around a single, strategically redirected asset, CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution), which failed in neurotrophic keratitis but generated a signal compelling enough to pivot the entire company toward LSCD.

With pivotal trials planned for the first half of 2027 and pre-commercialization already underway, Claris is executing a focused bet on a neglected corner of ophthalmology where current management is entirely palliative.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Claris Bio is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company's foundational intellectual property originates from research conducted at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School, giving it strong academic ties to one of ophthalmology's leading centers.

Its ophthalmic licensing rights to oremepermin alfa are worldwide, covering all ocular indications.





Founding and History

The company was founded by a group of biopharma executives and ophthalmology experts, with Clarke Atwell, previously a co-founder of Lux Biosciences, serving as founding CEO. Claris emerged from stealth in January 2024, having raised $57 million in Series A financing.

A $118 million Series B closed in July 2026 brought total capital raised to more than $175 million. The license to oremepermin alfa from Japan's Kringle Pharma, secured in 2020, forms the commercial and scientific foundation.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Claris is entirely focused on sight-threatening ocular surface diseases, specifically limbal stem cell deficiency, a condition in which loss or damage to limbal stem cells leads to corneal scarring, chronic pain, and severe vision loss.

Roughly 30,000 Americans are actively managed for LSCD, though Claris estimates the true prevalence exceeds 60,000. The standard of care, specialized contact lenses, topical steroids, and stem cell transplantation, addresses symptoms rather than the underlying pathology.

No drug has ever been approved specifically for the disease, making the regulatory runway clear but demanding.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

CSB-001 is a topical ophthalmic solution of oremepermin alfa, a recombinant human deleted variant of hepatocyte growth factor (dHGF) in which five amino acids have been removed to optimize the molecule's therapeutic profile.

Hepatocyte growth factor is a pleiotropic protein involved in tissue protection and repair; the deleted variant is characterized as epitheliotropic, neurotrophic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic, a combination directly relevant to LSCD pathophysiology.

The topical delivery route is commercially significant: unlike surgical stem cell transplantation, a pharmacologic eye drop is scalable, repeatable, and accessible to the full diagnosed population.

The IP underpinning the platform was developed by Drs. Reza Dana and Sunil Chauhan at Mass Eye and Ear.





Key Pipeline and Programs

CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution 0.1%) in limbal stem cell deficiency is the company's clinical centerpiece.

An open-label proof-of-concept study (NCT06452316, registered Phase I, started May 2024) is enrolling 63 LSCD subjects across 20-week dosing periods, with results expected in the second half of 2026 on the company's guidance; the ClinicalTrials.gov record lists estimated primary completion in December 2027.

Positive early data already showed substantial visual acuity improvements.

Two pivotal, vehicle-controlled studies in approximately 400 LSCD subjects in total are planned to initiate in the first half of 2027, with visual acuity as the primary endpoint supported by anatomical ocular surface measures.

A separate exploratory study in corneal scars (NCT06257355, open-label, ~20 participants, started February 2024, Phase I) is also recruiting, with primary completion estimated June 2027, a secondary indication that could broaden the asset's addressable market.

The completed Phase I/II study in neurotrophic keratitis (NCT04909450, 131 participants, completed June 2024) did not advance in that indication but directly generated the clinical observation that redirected Claris toward LSCD.

A 500-subject natural history study in LSCD (NCT07636590, started May 2026) is running in parallel to support regulatory and commercial understanding of the disease.





Recent Developments

July 2026 was a transformational month for Claris: the $118 million Series B closed, the LSCD pivotal development plan was formally announced, and the executive suite was substantially rebuilt.

Stephen Brady joined as President and CEO, bringing prior leadership experience from Tempest Therapeutics, while Brian Baum, formerly Senior Vice President at Dompé Pharmaceuticals, a company with direct ophthalmic commercial experience, was appointed Chief Commercial Officer.

Marc de Garidel, the sitting chief executive of Abivax, became Chairman of the Board. Full proof-of-concept data from NCT06452316 are expected in the second half of 2026 and will be the next critical inflection point before pivotal initiation.





Key Personnel

Stephen Brady serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, having previously led Tempest Therapeutics as its chief executive. Clarke Atwell, MIBS, is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, having originally founded the company and previously co-founded Lux Biosciences.

Susan Orr, OD, serves as Chief Medical Officer, with Brian Baum, formerly Senior Vice President at Dompé Pharmaceuticals, holding the Chief Commercial Officer role as the company moves into pre-launch planning.





Strategic Partnerships

The cornerstone partnership is with Japan's Kringle Pharma, which in 2020 granted Claris Bio worldwide rights to oremepermin alfa for all ophthalmic indications.

Kringle originated the dHGF molecule and continues developing its parent compound (KP-100) in non-ophthalmic indications including spinal cord injury and ALS.

The Series B was co-led by Samsara Biocapital and Catalio Capital Management, with Adage Capital Management, Sofinnova Investments, Aisling Capital, and ADAR1 Capital Management joining as new investors; existing backers Novo Holdings, Janus Henderson Investors, and Mass General Brigham Ventures also participated.





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