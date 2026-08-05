A late-stage US biotech pursuing the first approved pharmacologic treatment for limbal stem cell deficiency, a blinding ocular surface disease with no approved drug therapy, backed by more than $175 million in total financing.
Claris Biotherapeutics is built around a single, strategically redirected asset, CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution), which failed in neurotrophic keratitis but generated a signal compelling enough to pivot the entire company toward LSCD.
With pivotal trials planned for the first half of 2027 and pre-commercialization already underway, Claris is executing a focused bet on a neglected corner of ophthalmology where current management is entirely palliative.
Claris Bio is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company's foundational intellectual property originates from research conducted at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School, giving it strong academic ties to one of ophthalmology's leading centers.
Its ophthalmic licensing rights to oremepermin alfa are worldwide, covering all ocular indications.
The company was founded by a group of biopharma executives and ophthalmology experts, with Clarke Atwell, previously a co-founder of Lux Biosciences, serving as founding CEO. Claris emerged from stealth in January 2024, having raised $57 million in Series A financing.
A $118 million Series B closed in July 2026 brought total capital raised to more than $175 million. The license to oremepermin alfa from Japan's Kringle Pharma, secured in 2020, forms the commercial and scientific foundation.
Claris is entirely focused on sight-threatening ocular surface diseases, specifically limbal stem cell deficiency, a condition in which loss or damage to limbal stem cells leads to corneal scarring, chronic pain, and severe vision loss.
Roughly 30,000 Americans are actively managed for LSCD, though Claris estimates the true prevalence exceeds 60,000. The standard of care, specialized contact lenses, topical steroids, and stem cell transplantation, addresses symptoms rather than the underlying pathology.
No drug has ever been approved specifically for the disease, making the regulatory runway clear but demanding.
CSB-001 is a topical ophthalmic solution of oremepermin alfa, a recombinant human deleted variant of hepatocyte growth factor (dHGF) in which five amino acids have been removed to optimize the molecule's therapeutic profile.
Hepatocyte growth factor is a pleiotropic protein involved in tissue protection and repair; the deleted variant is characterized as epitheliotropic, neurotrophic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic, a combination directly relevant to LSCD pathophysiology.
The topical delivery route is commercially significant: unlike surgical stem cell transplantation, a pharmacologic eye drop is scalable, repeatable, and accessible to the full diagnosed population.
The IP underpinning the platform was developed by Drs. Reza Dana and Sunil Chauhan at Mass Eye and Ear.
CSB-001 (oremepermin alfa ophthalmic solution 0.1%) in limbal stem cell deficiency is the company's clinical centerpiece.
An open-label proof-of-concept study (NCT06452316, registered Phase I, started May 2024) is enrolling 63 LSCD subjects across 20-week dosing periods, with results expected in the second half of 2026 on the company's guidance; the ClinicalTrials.gov record lists estimated primary completion in December 2027.
Positive early data already showed substantial visual acuity improvements.
Two pivotal, vehicle-controlled studies in approximately 400 LSCD subjects in total are planned to initiate in the first half of 2027, with visual acuity as the primary endpoint supported by anatomical ocular surface measures.
A separate exploratory study in corneal scars (NCT06257355, open-label, ~20 participants, started February 2024, Phase I) is also recruiting, with primary completion estimated June 2027, a secondary indication that could broaden the asset's addressable market.
The completed Phase I/II study in neurotrophic keratitis (NCT04909450, 131 participants, completed June 2024) did not advance in that indication but directly generated the clinical observation that redirected Claris toward LSCD.
A 500-subject natural history study in LSCD (NCT07636590, started May 2026) is running in parallel to support regulatory and commercial understanding of the disease.
July 2026 was a transformational month for Claris: the $118 million Series B closed, the LSCD pivotal development plan was formally announced, and the executive suite was substantially rebuilt.
Stephen Brady joined as President and CEO, bringing prior leadership experience from Tempest Therapeutics, while Brian Baum, formerly Senior Vice President at Dompé Pharmaceuticals, a company with direct ophthalmic commercial experience, was appointed Chief Commercial Officer.
Marc de Garidel, the sitting chief executive of Abivax, became Chairman of the Board. Full proof-of-concept data from NCT06452316 are expected in the second half of 2026 and will be the next critical inflection point before pivotal initiation.
Stephen Brady serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, having previously led Tempest Therapeutics as its chief executive. Clarke Atwell, MIBS, is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, having originally founded the company and previously co-founded Lux Biosciences.
Susan Orr, OD, serves as Chief Medical Officer, with Brian Baum, formerly Senior Vice President at Dompé Pharmaceuticals, holding the Chief Commercial Officer role as the company moves into pre-launch planning.
The cornerstone partnership is with Japan's Kringle Pharma, which in 2020 granted Claris Bio worldwide rights to oremepermin alfa for all ophthalmic indications.
Kringle originated the dHGF molecule and continues developing its parent compound (KP-100) in non-ophthalmic indications including spinal cord injury and ALS.
The Series B was co-led by Samsara Biocapital and Catalio Capital Management, with Adage Capital Management, Sofinnova Investments, Aisling Capital, and ADAR1 Capital Management joining as new investors; existing backers Novo Holdings, Janus Henderson Investors, and Mass General Brigham Ventures also participated.
LSCD is a disease with no approved pharmacologic treatment, which means Claris would be entering as the first rather than competing in a crowded field.
The addressable US population of 30,000 to 60,000 actively managed patients is modest by blockbuster standards but commercially viable for a targeted rare disease approach, particularly given the severity of vision loss and absence of alternatives.
The pivot from neurotrophic keratitis, itself a small market, to LSCD was driven by clinical observation rather than commercial calculation, which gives the strategy a degree of scientific credibility.
HGF is a pleiotropic growth factor involved in epithelial repair, neuronal protection, inflammation modulation, and fibrosis suppression, all of which are dysregulated in LSCD.
The disease is defined by the loss of limbal stem cells that normally regenerate the corneal epithelium, so a molecule that is simultaneously epitheliotropic, neurotrophic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic maps directly onto the multi-dimensional pathology.
The deleted variant (dHGF) used in CSB-001 was engineered to optimize this profile while retaining the core biology of the parent molecule.
Current management is entirely palliative or surgical, scleral lenses to protect the surface, topical steroids to suppress inflammation, and stem cell transplantation for severe cases. None of these addresses the underlying stem cell depletion or promotes endogenous regeneration.
CSB-001 is a topical pharmacologic agent designed to act on the pathophysiology directly, without surgery, and is the only program in late-stage clinical development specifically for this disease.
The ongoing open-label study (NCT06452316) is enrolling 63 LSCD subjects across 20-week dosing periods, with full results expected in the second half of 2026. Positive interim data have shown substantial improvements in visual acuity, the same primary endpoint planned for the pivotal program.
The study is open-label and uncontrolled, which means the readout, however compelling, will need to be validated in the two randomized, vehicle-controlled pivotal trials planned for 2027 before regulatory conclusions can be drawn.
Claris holds worldwide rights to oremepermin alfa across all ophthalmic indications, and an exploratory open-label study in corneal scars (NCT06257355, ~20 participants) is currently recruiting with primary completion estimated June 2027.
The molecule's earlier Phase I/II program in neurotrophic keratitis (NCT04909450, 131 participants, completed June 2024) did not succeed in that indication, though that study was the clinical setting in which the LSCD signal was first observed.
Corneal scars represent a secondary pathway that could extend the asset's utility if the LSCD pivotal program succeeds.
Claris is at the transition from proof-of-concept to pivotal stage. Full proof-of-concept data from the LSCD study are expected in the second half of 2026, and two pivotal, vehicle-controlled studies in approximately 400 subjects are planned to start in the first half of 2027.
The $118 million Series B is explicitly sized to fund through that pivotal program and support pre-commercialization activities, suggesting the company's financial runway extends through the critical regulatory inflection points.
The near-term picture hinges on several interlocking events:
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