Clinigen Group is a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical and services company that provides clinical trial services and managed access programs, as well as marketing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products.
Clinigen consists of five businesses that provide medicines to patients with unmet need through clinical trials, licensed and unlicensed routes.
Clinigen Clinical Trial Services offers specialist supply and management of comparator drugs and other commercial medicines for patients in clinical trials.
Idis Managed Access manages early access to unlicensed investigational medicines on behalf of pharmaceutical and biotech companies.
Idis Global Access enables access to post-approved medicines in regions where they are not commercially available but where there is a patient need.
Clinigen Specialty Pharmaceuticals provides essential hospital only medicines to hospital pharmacists, doctors and patients.
Link Healthcare provides local and regional commercial access to specialist pharmaceutical products focused in the regions of Asia, Africa and Australasia.