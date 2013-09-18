A U.S. commercial-stage oncology company focused on immuno-oncology medicines. It markets LOQTORZI (toripalimab-tpzi) and is advancing a small clinical pipeline of antibody programs targeting the tumor microenvironment.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Coherus is headquartered in Redwood City, California. It operates a U.S.-centered commercial and development model, with clinical trials conducted across international study sites depending on the indication.

Founding and History

Coherus was founded in 2010 as a biosimilars company and later expanded into innovative oncology. In 2024–2025, it divested its major biosimilar franchises (including UDENYCA, CIMERLI and YUSIMRY) and rebranded as Coherus Oncology to reflect a sharpened focus on proprietary and partnered cancer immunotherapies.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Coherus is focused on oncology, with its current commercial and development emphasis in solid tumors, including:

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC)

Head and neck cancers

Liver cancer (development focus)

Additional solid tumor settings where combination immunotherapy is relevant

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Coherus is an antibody-focused company developing and commercializing immuno-oncology therapies and combinations.

Commercial product

LOQTORZI (toripalimab-tpzi): a PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved in the U.S. for recurrent or metastatic NPC, both in combination with chemotherapy and as monotherapy in a later-line setting.

Clinical-stage pipeline (disclosed programs)

Casdozokitug: an IL-27–targeting antibody program being developed in solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma combinations.

Tagmokitug (CHS-114): an anti-CCR8 antibody intended to modulate immunosuppressive Treg biology in the tumor microenvironment; being evaluated alone and in combination with toripalimab in solid tumor settings.

CHS-1000: an anti-ILT4 antibody program aimed at myeloid checkpoint modulation (clinical-stage).

Strategic Partnerships

Coherus’ core commercial partnership is with Junshi Biosciences for toripalimab, the basis for LOQTORZI in the U.S. The company has also entered clinical collaborations to explore combination strategies that can expand the utility of its immuno-oncology backbone.





FAQ Section