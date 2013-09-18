Coherus is headquartered in Redwood City, California. It operates a U.S.-centered commercial and development model, with clinical trials conducted across international study sites depending on the indication.
Coherus was founded in 2010 as a biosimilars company and later expanded into innovative oncology. In 2024–2025, it divested its major biosimilar franchises (including UDENYCA, CIMERLI and YUSIMRY) and rebranded as Coherus Oncology to reflect a sharpened focus on proprietary and partnered cancer immunotherapies.
Coherus is focused on oncology, with its current commercial and development emphasis in solid tumors, including:
Coherus is an antibody-focused company developing and commercializing immuno-oncology therapies and combinations.
Commercial product
Clinical-stage pipeline (disclosed programs)
Coherus’ core commercial partnership is with Junshi Biosciences for toripalimab, the basis for LOQTORZI in the U.S. The company has also entered clinical collaborations to explore combination strategies that can expand the utility of its immuno-oncology backbone.
Coherus is a commercial-stage oncology company. It sells LOQTORZI in NPC and is developing a pipeline of immuno-oncology antibodies intended to be used as combination partners in solid tumors.
LOQTORZI is toripalimab-tpzi, a PD-1 monoclonal antibody. In the U.S. it is approved for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, including use with chemotherapy in the first-line setting and as monotherapy in a subsequent-line setting.
Coherus’ R&D work centers on expanding immuno-oncology combinations beyond PD-1 alone by targeting immune regulation within the tumor microenvironment, particularly via IL-27, CCR8 and ILT4-directed mechanisms.
In addition to its marketed PD-1 product, Coherus has disclosed mid-stage and early-stage clinical programs, including casdozokitug (IL-27), tagmokitug/CHS-114 (CCR8) and CHS-1000 (ILT4). These have been studied in Phase I and Phase I/II settings, with combination cohorts designed to support regimen selection and signal-finding in specific tumor types.
Recent updates have included long-term follow-up reporting from the Phase III JUPITER-02 study supporting toripalimab-based outcomes in NPC, scientific publications and presentations supporting the pharmacology rationale for the CCR8 program, and continued positioning of the company as a pure-play oncology developer following its biosimilar divestitures and rebrand.
Near-term milestones typically include additional maturity of NPC datasets supporting LOQTORZI uptake, and early combination readouts that inform whether casdozokitug, tagmokitug (CCR8) and CHS-1000 (ILT4) can add meaningful activity to PD-1–based regimens in selected tumor settings.
Coherus’ differentiation is primarily strategic rather than platform-based: it combines an approved PD-1 backbone in a defined solid tumor niche (NPC) with a small set of mechanistically distinct antibodies aimed at tumor microenvironment modulation, seeking to build differentiated combinations without running a broad, highly diversified oncology portfolio.
