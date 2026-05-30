A UK medtech company using its patented Combat BRS recirculation system to deliver hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy as a bladder-preserving alternative to radical cystectomy in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Company Overview

A UK medtech company using its patented Combat BRS recirculation system to deliver hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy as a bladder-preserving alternative to radical cystectomy in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Combat Medical occupies a distinct corner of the BCG-unresponsive NMIBC treatment landscape — not another immunotherapy or gene therapy, but a device-delivered thermal approach that heats mitomycin C to augment its cytotoxic activity directly within the bladder. With over 100,000 HIVEC treatments completed and systems installed in more than 40 countries, the commercial infrastructure exists; the registrational Phase III trial now under way is the bridge to the US market.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Combat Medical is headquartered at Lamer House, Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire, England. The company markets its HIVEC platform commercially across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, with more than 350 Combat BRS systems installed globally. US market entry, contingent on FDA registration, is the next geographic objective.





Founding and History

Combat Medical was founded in 2008 by Alberto Martinez Albalat and Edward Bruce-White, and formally incorporated in the UK on 29 May 2012. The company built its commercial footprint steadily across international markets, achieving multi-CE-mark status for the Combat BRS system and surpassing 100,000 HIVEC treatments globally. The £2.6 million Series A closed in March 2026 marks the first formal institutional financing round, timed to fund the pivotal US registration trial through to interim data readout.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Combat Medical is focused exclusively on urothelial oncology, with NMIBC as its primary indication. The BCG-unresponsive segment is where clinical urgency concentrates: patients whose disease fails to respond to BCG face a binary choice between surveillance and radical cystectomy — a morbid procedure carrying significant quality-of-life consequences. HIVEC is positioned as a bladder-preserving intervention that can slot into this decision point, and the Phase III HIVEC HEAT trial is designed to generate the evidence base needed to formalize that role.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The Combat BRS (Bladder Recirculation System) is a patented, CE-marked device that heats mitomycin C to approximately 43°C and recirculates it continuously within the bladder during an instillation session. The thermal enhancement effect increases drug penetration into tumor tissue, improving cytotoxic activity beyond what standard intravesical chemotherapy achieves at body temperature. Beyond NMIBC, the company has explored HIVEC in upper-urinary-tract urothelial carcinoma and is investigating hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) extensions — though the US regulatory push centers firmly on the bladder indication.





Key Pipeline and Programs

HIVEC HEAT is Combat Medical's pivotal program and sole registrational asset. It is a Phase III, single-arm study enrolling 238 patients with BCG-unresponsive high-risk NMIBC across 25 UK sites, evaluating intravesical 80 mg mitomycin C delivered via the heated, recirculating Combat BRS system. The trial carries MHRA ethical approval and has been positively reviewed by the FDA, structuring it explicitly as a registrational study to support a future FDA submission. The trial design spans two years of recruitment and two years of follow-up; interim data are expected in 2026. The single-arm design reflects the practical difficulty of randomizing patients facing radical cystectomy as the comparator, and the FDA's positive review of that design is a meaningful de-risking signal. Beyond HIVEC HEAT, Combat has investigated HIVEC in upper-urinary-tract urothelial carcinoma and is exploring HIPEC extensions, though these programs remain at earlier stages.





Recent Developments

In March 2026, Combat Medical closed a £2.6 million Series A led by the T&J Meyer Family Foundation, with participation from Varia Ventures, NW Angel Fund, and family offices — earmarked specifically to carry the HIVEC HEAT trial through to interim data. In May 2026, the company presented patient impact data from the ongoing HIVEC HEAT trial at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting, maintaining visibility in the specialist community as enrollment progresses. Interim efficacy data from the 238-patient study are anticipated later in 2026, representing the next material clinical catalyst.





Key Personnel

Edward Bruce-White serves as Chief Executive Officer, having co-founded the company alongside Alberto Martinez Albalat in 2008 and steered it from a commercial device business to a registrational-stage medtech. Bruce-White has led the company's international commercial expansion across 40-plus markets and is driving the FDA registration strategy. Alberto Martinez Albalat, co-founder, was instrumental in the scientific and engineering development of the Combat BRS platform from inception.





Strategic Partnerships

The £2.6 million Series A, closed March 2026, was led by the T&J Meyer Family Foundation with co-investment from Varia Ventures and NW Angel Fund — a relatively modest round that reflects the capital efficiency of running a UK-sited trial on a platform device already generating commercial revenue. Combat Medical has not disclosed formal commercial licensing or co-development partnerships, with the current strategy centering on proprietary FDA registration followed by direct US market entry.





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