A privately held biotechnology company developing immunotherapies based on activation of the complement system. Commit Biologics focuses on antibody-based therapeutics designed to harness innate immune mechanisms to selectively destroy cancer and disease-causing immune cells.

Company Overview

Commit Biologics is a biotechnology company developing a new class of immunotherapies that activate the complement system, a component of the innate immune response responsible for destroying pathogens and abnormal cells. The company’s strategy centers on engineering antibodies that more effectively engage complement proteins to trigger targeted cell killing.

The company’s approach addresses limitations of conventional monoclonal antibodies, which often fail to efficiently activate complement-mediated cytotoxicity. Commit’s platform aims to enhance complement engagement and direct immune destruction toward cancer cells or immune cells involved in autoimmune diseases.

Commit operates primarily as a platform biotechnology company, developing modular antibody constructs that can be adapted to multiple disease targets.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Commit Biologics is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

The company conducts research and development activities in Denmark and collaborates with international academic and biotechnology partners in immunology and antibody engineering.





Founding and History

Commit Biologics was founded in 2021 as a spin-out from Aarhus University, an institution known for extensive research in complement system biology. The company’s technology builds on more than three decades of academic work on complement activation and antibody engineering.

The company initially operated in stealth mode before publicly launching with approximately €16 million in seed financing from investors including Bioqube Ventures and Novo Holdings.

The startup was incubated and supported by the BioInnovation Institute in Denmark, a research commercialization organization that helps translate academic discoveries into biotechnology companies.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Commit Biologics is developing immunotherapies targeting diseases in which selective cell destruction is therapeutically beneficial.

Key areas of focus include:

oncology, including tumors expressing defined surface antigens

autoimmune diseases involving pathogenic immune cell populations

The company’s platform is designed to enable therapies targeting a wide range of disease-relevant cellular antigens.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s research is built around its Bispecific Complement Engaging (BiCE) technology platform.

Key elements of the platform include:

bispecific antibody constructs designed to activate complement proteins

single-domain antibodies that bind the complement protein C1q

modular antibody engineering that can be directed toward different cellular targets

The BiCE platform combines a targeting antibody with a complement-activating component. This design enables the complement cascade to be activated at the surface of targeted cells, leading to direct cell destruction and immune recruitment.





Key Pipeline and Programs

BiCE platform programs

Modality: bispecific complement-engaging antibody constructs

Indication focus: cancer and autoimmune diseases

Status: preclinical development

Mechanism: targeted activation of complement-mediated cytotoxicity against disease-associated cells

Discovery programs targeting immune and tumor antigens

Modality: engineered complement-engaging antibodies

Application: oncology and immune-mediated diseases

Status: early pipeline development

The modular nature of the platform allows antibody constructs to be developed against multiple disease-relevant targets.





Key Personnel

Recent leadership developments include the appointment of biotechnology executive Thomas Andresen as chief executive officer as the company prepares to advance its complement-based immunotherapy platform toward clinical development.

The leadership team includes scientists and biotechnology executives with experience in antibody engineering, complement biology and drug development.





Strategic Partnerships

Commit Biologics collaborates with academic institutions, investors and biotechnology partners to support development of its immunotherapy platform.

Key relationships include:

Aarhus University, which contributed foundational research in complement biology

BioInnovation Institute, which supported the company’s incubation and early development

investors including Novo Holdings, Bioqube Ventures and Korys

These relationships support the translation of academic complement research into therapeutic development programs.





FAQ Section