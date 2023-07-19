Sunday 24 November 2024

A London-based biotech company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health.

COMPASS' focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments.

The company is planning on achieveing this by developing a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which its proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression.

Latest COMPASS Pathways News

The next generation of antidepressants and antipsychotics
24 February 2023
The psychedelic medicine renaissance: how could the route to market play out?
17 December 2022
