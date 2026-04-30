A clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment to generate transformative anti-tumor responses in cancer patients. Compass Therapeutics focuses on optimizing critical components of the immune system's ability to recognize and destroy tumors. Its pipeline is anchored by antibody programs designed to modulate key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways. The company trades on Nasdaq under the ticker CMPX.
Compass Therapeutics is headquartered on the East Coast of the United States, with its operations centered in Boston, MA. The company's footprint reflects a focused clinical-stage organization built around its core research and development activities.
Compass Therapeutics was co-founded in 2014 following conceptual discussions initiated while co-founder Thomas was serving as a venture partner at OrbiMed. During his tenure at OrbiMed, he also co-founded Audentes Therapeutics, which was subsequently acquired by Astellas, lending Compass early credibility through seasoned biotech leadership. The company has grown from a concept into a publicly traded clinical-stage company listed on Nasdaq as CMPX. In June 2024, Compass closed a $132 million financing round to advance its lead candidate through clinical development and identify additional pipeline assets.
Compass Therapeutics operates exclusively in oncology, with a specific emphasis on immuno-oncology. The company's programs are designed to address the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, which represents a major barrier to durable responses in cancer patients. Its pipeline spans solid tumor indications including biliary tract cancers, where standard-of-care options remain limited and prognosis is poor. The underlying therapeutic rationale is that engaging both co-stimulatory and cytotoxic immune mechanisms simultaneously can produce more robust and lasting anti-tumor responses.
Compass Therapeutics leverages a deep understanding of tumor microenvironment biology to engineer antibodies that engage immune co-stimulatory receptors and block tumor-promoting pathways. Its approach centers on identifying and drugging nodes in the tumor-immune interface that are underexplored by existing checkpoint inhibitor strategies. CTX-471 targets CD137 (4-1BB), a potent T-cell co-stimulatory receptor, using an agonist antibody designed to amplify cytotoxic T-cell activity within tumors. CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody targeting the DLL4 and VEGF pathways, designed to simultaneously suppress tumor angiogenesis and modulate the immune microenvironment.
CTX-471 is a novel agonist monoclonal antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB), a co-stimulatory receptor expressed on activated T cells and natural killer cells. By engaging CD137 without requiring Fc-gamma receptor crosslinking, CTX-471 is engineered to drive T-cell proliferation and effector function while reducing the liver toxicity historically associated with CD137 agonists. The program has generated pharmacodynamic and response biomarker data from the monotherapy arm of a Phase I clinical trial, validating target engagement and early signs of immune activation in solid tumor patients. CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody simultaneously targeting DLL4 and VEGF, two pathways critically involved in tumor angiogenesis and cancer stem cell maintenance. CTX-009 is being evaluated in the COMPANION-002 trial, a clinical study comparing CTX-009 in combination with paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone in patients with second-line advanced biliary tract cancer. In April 2026, Compass reported mixed late-stage results from this program, which triggered a decline in the company's share price, reflecting both the competitive challenges in biliary tract cancer and the high bar for late-stage efficacy.
In June 2024, Compass Therapeutics completed a $132 million financing round intended to fund advancement of its lead candidate into later-stage clinical development and support the identification of two additional clinical candidates. Pharmacodynamic and biomarker data from the Phase I monotherapy arm of the CTX-471 trial were disclosed in 2024, providing early mechanistic evidence of CD137 pathway engagement. In April 2026, the company reported mixed late-stage results for CTX-009, with shares declining on the news, underscoring the difficult efficacy threshold in biliary tract cancer. These results have positioned the company at a strategic inflection point regarding its forward clinical and business development priorities.
Thomas serves as a co-founder of Compass Therapeutics, bringing venture-building credentials from OrbiMed and a track record that includes the co-founding of Audentes Therapeutics prior to its Astellas acquisition. The leadership team has been structured to support a focused clinical-stage organization with deep immuno-oncology expertise. Full executive team details, including current CEO and CSO titles, are disclosed on the company's investor relations page.
Compass Therapeutics has operated primarily as an independently financed company, supported by institutional venture and public market capital including its $132 million raise in June 2024. The company has not publicly announced major pharma licensing partnerships to date, positioning it as a standalone clinical developer building pipeline value ahead of potential partnership or licensing discussions. The mixed Phase I and late-stage data from its lead programs may shape the terms of any future collaborations.
Compass is betting that next-generation antibodies engineered to modulate the tumor microenvironment — rather than simply blocking inhibitory checkpoints — will unlock more durable anti-tumor responses. Its two lead programs attack complementary nodes: CTX-471 stimulates T-cell co-stimulation via CD137, while CTX-009 targets tumor angiogenesis and cancer stem cell pathways via DLL4 and VEGF. Together, these programs represent a multi-mechanistic approach to solid tumor oncology.
CD137, also known as 4-1BB, is a co-stimulatory receptor expressed on activated T cells and NK cells that, when engaged, drives robust proliferation and cytotoxic effector function. Early CD137 agonist antibodies demonstrated strong anti-tumor activity in preclinical models but caused dose-limiting liver toxicity in humans, creating a significant unmet need for safer agonist designs. Compass's CTX-471 is engineered to stimulate CD137 without dependence on Fc-gamma receptor crosslinking, the mechanism implicated in hepatotoxicity observed with earlier agents.
First-generation CD137 agonists, including urelumab from Bristol Myers Squibb, were limited by severe immune-mediated hepatotoxicity linked to Fc-gamma receptor engagement in the liver. CTX-471 is designed to activate CD137 signaling through a mechanism that does not require this crosslinking, potentially decoupling anti-tumor potency from hepatic toxicity. Phase I monotherapy data have demonstrated pharmacodynamic target engagement and early biomarker signals consistent with immune activation, supporting the differentiated biology.
COMPANION-002 is a clinical trial evaluating CTX-009, Compass's DLL4/VEGF bispecific antibody, combined with paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone in patients with second-line advanced biliary tract cancer — a high-unmet-need indication with limited approved options. In April 2026, Compass reported mixed late-stage results from the trial, which prompted a decline in the company's share price. The outcome highlights both the competitive difficulty of the biliary tract cancer setting and the broader challenge of achieving statistically compelling efficacy in late-stage oncology trials.
Compass is singularly focused on oncology, with both its clinical programs targeting solid tumors. CTX-009 is specifically positioned in biliary tract cancer, while CTX-471 is being evaluated more broadly in solid tumor indications. The unifying scientific premise across the pipeline is modulation of the tumor microenvironment — either through immune co-stimulation or anti-angiogenic and cancer stem cell pathway disruption.
Compass is a clinical-stage company with two active programs. CTX-471 has generated Phase I monotherapy data, with ongoing evaluation of pharmacodynamic biomarkers and potential dose escalation or combination strategies. CTX-009 has reached late-stage evaluation in biliary tract cancer via the COMPANION-002 trial, where mixed April 2026 results now require the company to assess its forward path. The $132 million raised in mid-2024 is also intended to support identification of two additional clinical candidates beyond the current pipeline.
Compass sits at a critical juncture following mixed late-stage data for its most advanced program. Key watchpoints include:
| Headless Content Management with Blaze