Company Overview

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment to generate transformative anti-tumor responses in cancer patients. Compass Therapeutics focuses on optimizing critical components of the immune system's ability to recognize and destroy tumors. Its pipeline is anchored by antibody programs designed to modulate key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways. The company trades on Nasdaq under the ticker CMPX.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Compass Therapeutics is headquartered on the East Coast of the United States, with its operations centered in Boston, MA. The company's footprint reflects a focused clinical-stage organization built around its core research and development activities.





Founding and History

Compass Therapeutics was co-founded in 2014 following conceptual discussions initiated while co-founder Thomas was serving as a venture partner at OrbiMed. During his tenure at OrbiMed, he also co-founded Audentes Therapeutics, which was subsequently acquired by Astellas, lending Compass early credibility through seasoned biotech leadership. The company has grown from a concept into a publicly traded clinical-stage company listed on Nasdaq as CMPX. In June 2024, Compass closed a $132 million financing round to advance its lead candidate through clinical development and identify additional pipeline assets.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Compass Therapeutics operates exclusively in oncology, with a specific emphasis on immuno-oncology. The company's programs are designed to address the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, which represents a major barrier to durable responses in cancer patients. Its pipeline spans solid tumor indications including biliary tract cancers, where standard-of-care options remain limited and prognosis is poor. The underlying therapeutic rationale is that engaging both co-stimulatory and cytotoxic immune mechanisms simultaneously can produce more robust and lasting anti-tumor responses.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Compass Therapeutics leverages a deep understanding of tumor microenvironment biology to engineer antibodies that engage immune co-stimulatory receptors and block tumor-promoting pathways. Its approach centers on identifying and drugging nodes in the tumor-immune interface that are underexplored by existing checkpoint inhibitor strategies. CTX-471 targets CD137 (4-1BB), a potent T-cell co-stimulatory receptor, using an agonist antibody designed to amplify cytotoxic T-cell activity within tumors. CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody targeting the DLL4 and VEGF pathways, designed to simultaneously suppress tumor angiogenesis and modulate the immune microenvironment.





Key Pipeline and Programs

CTX-471 is a novel agonist monoclonal antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB), a co-stimulatory receptor expressed on activated T cells and natural killer cells. By engaging CD137 without requiring Fc-gamma receptor crosslinking, CTX-471 is engineered to drive T-cell proliferation and effector function while reducing the liver toxicity historically associated with CD137 agonists. The program has generated pharmacodynamic and response biomarker data from the monotherapy arm of a Phase I clinical trial, validating target engagement and early signs of immune activation in solid tumor patients. CTX-009 is a bispecific antibody simultaneously targeting DLL4 and VEGF, two pathways critically involved in tumor angiogenesis and cancer stem cell maintenance. CTX-009 is being evaluated in the COMPANION-002 trial, a clinical study comparing CTX-009 in combination with paclitaxel versus paclitaxel alone in patients with second-line advanced biliary tract cancer. In April 2026, Compass reported mixed late-stage results from this program, which triggered a decline in the company's share price, reflecting both the competitive challenges in biliary tract cancer and the high bar for late-stage efficacy.





Recent Developments

In June 2024, Compass Therapeutics completed a $132 million financing round intended to fund advancement of its lead candidate into later-stage clinical development and support the identification of two additional clinical candidates. Pharmacodynamic and biomarker data from the Phase I monotherapy arm of the CTX-471 trial were disclosed in 2024, providing early mechanistic evidence of CD137 pathway engagement. In April 2026, the company reported mixed late-stage results for CTX-009, with shares declining on the news, underscoring the difficult efficacy threshold in biliary tract cancer. These results have positioned the company at a strategic inflection point regarding its forward clinical and business development priorities.





Key Personnel

Thomas serves as a co-founder of Compass Therapeutics, bringing venture-building credentials from OrbiMed and a track record that includes the co-founding of Audentes Therapeutics prior to its Astellas acquisition. The leadership team has been structured to support a focused clinical-stage organization with deep immuno-oncology expertise. Full executive team details, including current CEO and CSO titles, are disclosed on the company's investor relations page.





Strategic Partnerships

Compass Therapeutics has operated primarily as an independently financed company, supported by institutional venture and public market capital including its $132 million raise in June 2024. The company has not publicly announced major pharma licensing partnerships to date, positioning it as a standalone clinical developer building pipeline value ahead of potential partnership or licensing discussions. The mixed Phase I and late-stage data from its lead programs may shape the terms of any future collaborations.





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