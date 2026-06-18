Company Overview

A preclinical regenerative tissue platform company developing a patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix for wound care, dentistry, aesthetics, and post-mastectomy breast reconstruction. Conexeu Sciences is built around Platform CXU — a proprietary collagen-based extracellular matrix designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and GLP-1-associated weight loss. The company direct listed on Nasdaq in May 2026 under the ticker CNXU, bringing a still-preclinical device portfolio to public markets at an unusually early stage. That bet on early-stage public visibility reflects a deliberate commercial positioning play, backed by a CEO hired directly from the aesthetics industry's mainstream.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Conexeu Sciences is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The company holds granted patents in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and Australia, with a patent pending in Canada, establishing an international intellectual property footprint ahead of any clinical program.





Founding and History

Conexeu Sciences was co-founded by David Bogart, who served initially as a capital markets advisor and director before being appointed Chief Commercial Officer following the Nasdaq listing. Jeff Sharpe served as the company's early chief executive before transitioning to chairman. In October 2025, Conexeu closed a $5 million Regulation Crowdfunding financing through the Equifund platform, and in the same period appointed Miles Harrison — former CEO of Galderma North America — as president and CEO. The company direct listed on Nasdaq on May 21, 2026.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company's commercial thesis spans three distinct but related markets: wound care, dentistry, and medical aesthetics. A more ambitious longer-term program targets post-mastectomy breast reconstruction — an area with genuine unmet need where existing implants and autologous flap procedures each carry material limitations. The GLP-1-associated soft tissue loss angle is a timely strategic framing, given the rapid rise of semaglutide and tirzepatide and the documented muscle and fat loss that accompanies dramatic GLP-1-driven weight reduction. Whether that framing translates into a defined regulatory pathway remains to be demonstrated at the preclinical stage.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The CXU platform is a bioregenerative extracellular matrix — a scaffold material designed to support the body's own tissue regeneration rather than act as a permanent implant. The platform's temperature-responsive behavior is the design detail worth noting: the material remains fluid at room temperature, enabling injection, then transitions to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes, allowing clinicians to place it precisely before it sets. The B.R.E.A.S.T. program extends this regenerative matrix logic into three-dimensional bioprinted architectures for breast reconstruction, leveraging the bioprinting infrastructure at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Patents are granted across four major markets, providing some barrier to direct replication of the core chemistry.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Ten Minute Tissue is the lead product expression of the CXU platform — a CXU-based injectable extracellular matrix targeting wound care, dentistry, and aesthetic indications. The device's defining characteristic is its thermosensitive behavior: fluid at room temperature for ease of injection, transitioning to a stable gel at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. It remains at the preclinical stage with no clinical trial data yet available.

The B.R.E.A.S.T. (Bio-Regenerative Ergonomically Architected Smart Tissue) platform is the company's more structurally complex program, designed as a 3D-bioprinted regenerative breast matrix to support tissue regeneration following mastectomy. The preclinical collaboration with the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine evaluates three key parameters: durability, host tissue integration, and resorbability. Both programs are preclinical; neither has an announced IND filing or first-in-human timeline as yet.





Recent Developments

Conexeu closed a $5 million Reg CF financing through Equifund in October 2025, appointing Miles Harrison as president and CEO in the same period. The company direct listed on Nasdaq on May 21, 2026 under ticker CNXU. Post-listing, the board was expanded with three new directors — Ana Bastiani-Posner, April Burke, and Andrew Costa — adding healthcare, finance, and operations experience as the company builds toward commercialization. David Bogart was simultaneously appointed Chief Commercial Officer.





Key Personnel

Miles Harrison serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as CEO of Galderma North America, bringing direct aesthetics-industry commercial experience to a company whose lead programs target that market. David Bogart serves as Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder, previously acting as the company's capital markets advisor and board director. Jeff Sharpe, the founding chief executive, transitioned to Chairman following Harrison's appointment.





Strategic Partnerships

The company's most significant external relationship is its preclinical collaboration with the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine for the B.R.E.A.S.T. platform, which gives Conexeu access to WFIRM's 3D bioprinting infrastructure and scientific validation without the capital cost of building those capabilities in-house. No other formal licensing or commercialization partnerships are disclosed at this stage.





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