A preclinical regenerative tissue platform company developing a patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix for wound care, dentistry, aesthetics, and post-mastectomy breast reconstruction. Conexeu Sciences is built around Platform CXU — a proprietary collagen-based extracellular matrix designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and GLP-1-associated weight loss. The company direct listed on Nasdaq in May 2026 under the ticker CNXU, bringing a still-preclinical device portfolio to public markets at an unusually early stage. That bet on early-stage public visibility reflects a deliberate commercial positioning play, backed by a CEO hired directly from the aesthetics industry's mainstream.
Conexeu Sciences is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The company holds granted patents in the U.S., European Union, Japan, and Australia, with a patent pending in Canada, establishing an international intellectual property footprint ahead of any clinical program.
Conexeu Sciences was co-founded by David Bogart, who served initially as a capital markets advisor and director before being appointed Chief Commercial Officer following the Nasdaq listing. Jeff Sharpe served as the company's early chief executive before transitioning to chairman. In October 2025, Conexeu closed a $5 million Regulation Crowdfunding financing through the Equifund platform, and in the same period appointed Miles Harrison — former CEO of Galderma North America — as president and CEO. The company direct listed on Nasdaq on May 21, 2026.
The company's commercial thesis spans three distinct but related markets: wound care, dentistry, and medical aesthetics. A more ambitious longer-term program targets post-mastectomy breast reconstruction — an area with genuine unmet need where existing implants and autologous flap procedures each carry material limitations. The GLP-1-associated soft tissue loss angle is a timely strategic framing, given the rapid rise of semaglutide and tirzepatide and the documented muscle and fat loss that accompanies dramatic GLP-1-driven weight reduction. Whether that framing translates into a defined regulatory pathway remains to be demonstrated at the preclinical stage.
The CXU platform is a bioregenerative extracellular matrix — a scaffold material designed to support the body's own tissue regeneration rather than act as a permanent implant. The platform's temperature-responsive behavior is the design detail worth noting: the material remains fluid at room temperature, enabling injection, then transitions to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes, allowing clinicians to place it precisely before it sets. The B.R.E.A.S.T. program extends this regenerative matrix logic into three-dimensional bioprinted architectures for breast reconstruction, leveraging the bioprinting infrastructure at the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Patents are granted across four major markets, providing some barrier to direct replication of the core chemistry.
Ten Minute Tissue is the lead product expression of the CXU platform — a CXU-based injectable extracellular matrix targeting wound care, dentistry, and aesthetic indications. The device's defining characteristic is its thermosensitive behavior: fluid at room temperature for ease of injection, transitioning to a stable gel at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. It remains at the preclinical stage with no clinical trial data yet available.
The B.R.E.A.S.T. (Bio-Regenerative Ergonomically Architected Smart Tissue) platform is the company's more structurally complex program, designed as a 3D-bioprinted regenerative breast matrix to support tissue regeneration following mastectomy. The preclinical collaboration with the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine evaluates three key parameters: durability, host tissue integration, and resorbability. Both programs are preclinical; neither has an announced IND filing or first-in-human timeline as yet.
Conexeu closed a $5 million Reg CF financing through Equifund in October 2025, appointing Miles Harrison as president and CEO in the same period. The company direct listed on Nasdaq on May 21, 2026 under ticker CNXU. Post-listing, the board was expanded with three new directors — Ana Bastiani-Posner, April Burke, and Andrew Costa — adding healthcare, finance, and operations experience as the company builds toward commercialization. David Bogart was simultaneously appointed Chief Commercial Officer.
Miles Harrison serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as CEO of Galderma North America, bringing direct aesthetics-industry commercial experience to a company whose lead programs target that market. David Bogart serves as Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder, previously acting as the company's capital markets advisor and board director. Jeff Sharpe, the founding chief executive, transitioned to Chairman following Harrison's appointment.
The company's most significant external relationship is its preclinical collaboration with the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine for the B.R.E.A.S.T. platform, which gives Conexeu access to WFIRM's 3D bioprinting infrastructure and scientific validation without the capital cost of building those capabilities in-house. No other formal licensing or commercialization partnerships are disclosed at this stage.
Conexeu direct listed on Nasdaq in May 2026 — an unusual move for a company with no clinical data. The strategy appears intended to raise profile in the aesthetics and medtech investor community, support future capital raises, and establish brand credibility ahead of regulatory submissions. The $5 million Reg CF financing closed through Equifund in October 2025 and the Nasdaq listing together suggest a commercialization-first framing, banking on the platform's intellectual property and management pedigree rather than clinical proof of concept.
Extracellular matrix materials provide a biological scaffold that mimics the structural environment surrounding cells, encouraging the body's own regenerative processes rather than replacing tissue with a permanent synthetic implant. In wound care and aesthetics, this approach is valued for its potential to produce more natural, longer-lasting outcomes than traditional fillers or wound dressings. For post-mastectomy reconstruction, a resorbable bioprinted scaffold that integrates with host tissue could offer an alternative to silicone implants and autologous flap surgery, though that potential must still be validated in preclinical and clinical studies.
The CXU platform's key differentiator is its thermosensitive behavior — remaining injectable at room temperature and setting to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. This contrasts with conventional hyaluronic acid fillers, which are pre-formed gels, and most collagen wound care matrices, which are static scaffolds applied externally. The GLP-1-associated soft tissue loss positioning is also a genuinely differentiated commercial angle, though it remains unvalidated by clinical data. Granted patents across the U.S., EU, Japan, and Australia provide some protection for the core chemistry.
Ten Minute Tissue is the first product derived from the CXU platform — a collagen-based injectable extracellular matrix that transitions from a room-temperature fluid to a body-temperature gel in approximately ten minutes following injection. Target indications span wound care, dentistry, and aesthetics. The product is at the preclinical stage; no IND filing or first-in-human timeline has been announced. The thermosensitive mechanism is the commercially interesting feature, enabling precise placement before in-situ setting — but all claims remain to be substantiated in controlled studies.
The B.R.E.A.S.T. (Bio-Regenerative Ergonomically Architected Smart Tissue) program represents a structural step up in complexity from an injectable matrix — it is a 3D-bioprinted breast reconstruction scaffold designed for post-mastectomy use. Where Ten Minute Tissue is an injectable targeting relatively near-term commercial markets, the B.R.E.A.S.T. platform involves a more demanding regulatory path and a higher-risk, higher-reward clinical target. The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine collaboration evaluates durability, host tissue integration, and resorbability in preclinical models, providing institutional scientific credibility at an early stage.
Conexeu is an early-stage preclinical company — both flagship programs lack clinical data, and no IND filing or regulatory pathway has been publicly announced. The company has, however, secured IP across four major markets, raised $5 million via Reg CF, completed a Nasdaq listing, and assembled a leadership team with direct aesthetics-industry experience. The next material milestones would be the completion of preclinical studies for both Ten Minute Tissue and the B.R.E.A.S.T. platform, and the initiation of a regulatory dialogue with the FDA regarding device classification and pathway to first-in-human use.
Conexeu is in a genuinely early position — the upside is real but so is the execution distance. Key watchpoints include:
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