A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapies designed to correct diseases caused by protein misfolding. Congruence Therapeutics combines computational drug discovery with experimental biology to identify compounds that restore normal protein function in genetically defined diseases.

Company Overview

Congruence Therapeutics focuses on designing small-molecule “correctors” that stabilize or repair proteins whose structure or function has been disrupted by genetic mutations. The company integrates computational modeling, biophysics and medicinal chemistry to identify compounds that can restore proper protein behavior.

Its strategy targets diseases where protein misfolding or structural instability drives pathology, with programs spanning metabolic disease, neurodegeneration and rare genetic disorders.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Congruence Therapeutics is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

The company operates as a research-focused biotechnology organization and collaborates with pharmaceutical partners for drug discovery and development programs.





Founding and History

Congruence Therapeutics was founded in 2021 by biotechnology entrepreneur Clarissa Desjardins, previously founder of Clementia Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Ipsen in 2019.

The company has raised venture funding to support development of its computational discovery platform and pipeline of small-molecule correctors targeting genetically validated disease mechanisms.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Congruence targets diseases where mutations destabilize proteins or alter their biological function.

Key areas include:

Genetic obesity associated with MC4R mutations

Parkinson’s disease linked to GBA1 mutations

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

Additional rare and genetically defined diseases involving protein misfolding





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s discovery approach centers on understanding the dynamic structure of proteins.

Key components include:

Revenir™ discovery engine integrating protein dynamics, biophysics and machine learning

Computational modeling of protein conformational ensembles

Small-molecule pharmacological “correctors” designed to restore protein stability or activity

This approach aims to identify druggable pockets that appear only in certain protein conformations, enabling targeting of proteins historically considered difficult to modulate.





Key Pipeline Programs

Selected disclosed programs include:

CGX-926, a small-molecule MC4R corrector under development for genetic obesity

Programs targeting GBA1-associated Parkinson’s disease

Programs targeting alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency





Key Personnel

Clarissa Desjardins, Chief Executive Officer

Charles Grubsztajn, Chief Operating Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Congruence collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to apply its discovery platform to additional targets.

Notably, the company has established a research collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical to discover small-molecule correctors for oncology and other disease areas.





FAQ Section