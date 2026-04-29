A Paris-based gene therapy biotechnology company founded in 2019 to develop novel therapeutic solutions for patients with severe neurological disorders, acquired by UCB in July 2021.

Company Overview

A Paris-based gene therapy biotechnology company founded in 2019 to develop novel therapeutic solutions for patients with severe neurological disorders, acquired by UCB in July 2021. Corlieve Therapeutics was established with a singular focus on diseases of the central nervous system where existing treatment options remain inadequate. The company built its platform around gene therapy approaches designed to address the root biological causes of severe neurological conditions. Its acquisition by UCB marked an early strategic bet on gene therapy as a modality for the neurology space.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Corlieve Therapeutics was headquartered in Paris, France, operating as a pre-clinical stage company within the French biotech ecosystem. Following its acquisition by UCB in July 2021, the company's assets and activities were integrated into UCB's broader neurology pipeline and R&D infrastructure.





Founding and History

Corlieve Therapeutics was founded in November 2019 by Richard Porter, Valérie Crépel, and Christophe Mulle, bringing together expertise in neuroscience and therapeutic development. The company was established with a clear mandate to advance gene therapy for severe neurological disorders at a time of growing scientific and investor interest in the modality. In July 2021, UCB closed the acquisition of Corlieve, making it one of the earlier exits in the French gene therapy space. The transaction represented a rapid progression from founding to acquisition in under two years, reflecting strong strategic interest in the platform.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Corlieve's therapeutic focus was centered on severe neurological disorders — a broad category encompassing conditions such as epilepsy, neurodegenerative diseases, and related CNS pathologies where patients face significant unmet medical need. The founders, Valérie Crépel and Christophe Mulle, brought academic neuroscience credentials that shaped the biological rationale underpinning the company's programs. Gene therapy in neurology addresses diseases where conventional pharmacology has historically struggled to achieve durable disease modification. UCB's interest in the acquisition reflected strategic alignment with its established neurology franchise, particularly in epilepsy.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Corlieve's platform was built around gene therapy, a modality that uses viral or non-viral vectors to deliver genetic material directly into target cells, with the goal of correcting or compensating for disease-causing biological deficits. In neurological applications, gene therapy holds particular promise because it offers the potential for long-lasting or permanent therapeutic effect following a single administration. The company's pre-clinical work focused on translating advances in neuroscience — including understanding of synaptic transmission and neuronal circuit dysfunction — into actionable therapeutic programs. This mechanistic grounding, rooted in the founders' academic research backgrounds, was a key differentiator at the point of acquisition.





Key Pipeline and Programs

At the time of its acquisition in July 2021, Corlieve Therapeutics was operating at the pre-clinical stage, meaning its programs had not yet entered human clinical trials. The company's gene therapy pipeline was focused on severe neurological disorders, with programs designed to address conditions characterized by dysfunctional neuronal signaling or circuitry. Specific asset codes, target indications, and clinical trial identifiers were not publicly disclosed prior to the UCB acquisition, as is common for pre-clinical biotechs acquired before IND filing. Post-acquisition, the programs were integrated into UCB's neurology R&D pipeline, where the company's established infrastructure in epilepsy and neuroscience was expected to accelerate translational development of Corlieve's gene therapy candidates.





Recent Developments

The most significant milestone in Corlieve's history was its acquisition by UCB, which closed in July 2021, less than two years after the company's founding. UCB cited the transaction as part of its strategy to expand its pipeline and strengthen its gene therapy platform capabilities. The deal underscored growing pharma appetite for early-stage gene therapy assets in neurology, a trend that has continued to accelerate across the industry. No independent pipeline updates or standalone corporate developments have been reported since the company was absorbed into UCB's operations.





Key Personnel

Richard Porter served as a co-founder of Corlieve Therapeutics and played a central role in establishing the company's strategic and operational direction from its November 2019 inception. Valérie Crépel co-founded the company alongside Porter, bringing neuroscience research expertise that informed Corlieve's biological approach to severe neurological disorders. Christophe Mulle, the third co-founder, contributed academic neuroscience credentials — his research into glutamate receptors and synaptic function at the University of Bordeaux provided foundational scientific grounding for the platform.





Strategic Partnerships

Corlieve Therapeutics' most consequential strategic transaction was its outright acquisition by UCB, which closed in July 2021. UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company with a longstanding focus on neurology and epilepsy, acquired Corlieve specifically to expand its gene therapy pipeline capabilities. The terms of the acquisition were not publicly disclosed. Prior to the UCB deal, Corlieve operated as an independent pre-clinical biotechnology company within the French startup ecosystem.





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