Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The company conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States, with clinical programs run through international trial networks as appropriate.

Founding and History

Corvus was founded in 2014 and is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker CRVS. The company has remained focused on immune-driven disease biology since inception, advancing a small, mechanism-led pipeline through early and mid-stage clinical development while using public financings to support program progression.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Corvus operates at the intersection of immunology and oncology. Its current clinical emphasis includes inflammatory skin disease and T-cell–driven malignancies, alongside continued exploration of immune modulation in solid tumors.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Corvus develops oral small-molecule therapies that modulate immune signaling pathways. The company’s pipeline centers on two mechanistic areas:

  • Inhibition of IL-2–inducible T-cell kinase (ITK), a signaling node relevant to T-cell activation in both inflammatory disease and certain lymphomas
  • Antagonism of the adenosine A2A receptor, a pathway implicated in immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment

The company positions its approach around selective immune pathway targeting rather than broad immune activation or depletion.

Key Personnel

Richard A. Miller serves as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Corvus’ development strategy includes combination approaches in oncology, pairing its agents with established immunotherapies in clinical studies. The company’s partnerships are primarily clinical and operational in nature, rather than broad platform alliances.


Corvus develops oral immunomodulatory small molecules designed to selectively alter immune cell signaling. Its work focuses on pathways involved in T-cell activation and immune suppression, with applications across inflammatory disease and cancer.

Corvus’ lead therapeutic areas are immunology and oncology. The company is advancing programs in atopic dermatitis, T-cell lymphomas, and selected solid tumors where immune modulation is central to disease progression.

Soquelitinib is an oral ITK inhibitor in clinical development for atopic dermatitis and T-cell lymphomas.
Ciforadenant is an oral adenosine A2A receptor antagonist that has been evaluated in oncology settings, including renal cell carcinoma, primarily in combination regimens.

Recent company updates have focused on clinical progress of soquelitinib in inflammatory disease, continued evaluation of oncology combination strategies, and capital markets activity to support ongoing development.

Corvus has reported placebo-controlled early-stage clinical data for soquelitinib in atopic dermatitis, including improvements in standard disease severity measures and a safety profile considered suitable for further development. Oncology updates for ciforadenant have emphasized feasibility and biomarker-driven exploration rather than definitive efficacy conclusions.

Near-term milestones include advancing soquelitinib into later-stage studies in atopic dermatitis and determining the future development path for oncology programs based on accumulated clinical and translational data.

Corvus is led by an experienced biotech executive team with backgrounds in immunology and oncology drug development. The organization is structured to advance a focused pipeline through defined clinical inflection points while maintaining operational flexibility.

Latest Corvus Pharmaceuticals News

Corvus up 166% on soquelitinib eczema data
21 January 2026
IL-2s gain ground as US market heads for $4 billion by 2034
28 March 2025
Corvus appoints chief business officer to drive ITK inhibition business
8 February 2024
Vernalis names Corvus as licensee for adenosine antagonist program
6 January 2016
