Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The company conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States, with clinical programs run through international trial networks as appropriate.

Founding and History

Corvus was founded in 2014 and is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker CRVS. The company has remained focused on immune-driven disease biology since inception, advancing a small, mechanism-led pipeline through early and mid-stage clinical development while using public financings to support program progression.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Corvus operates at the intersection of immunology and oncology. Its current clinical emphasis includes inflammatory skin disease and T-cell–driven malignancies, alongside continued exploration of immune modulation in solid tumors.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Corvus develops oral small-molecule therapies that modulate immune signaling pathways. The company’s pipeline centers on two mechanistic areas:

Inhibition of IL-2–inducible T-cell kinase (ITK), a signaling node relevant to T-cell activation in both inflammatory disease and certain lymphomas

Antagonism of the adenosine A2A receptor, a pathway implicated in immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment

The company positions its approach around selective immune pathway targeting rather than broad immune activation or depletion.

Key Personnel

Richard A. Miller serves as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Corvus’ development strategy includes combination approaches in oncology, pairing its agents with established immunotherapies in clinical studies. The company’s partnerships are primarily clinical and operational in nature, rather than broad platform alliances.





