Corxel Pharmaceuticals

Corxel was formed in 2019 (also known as JiXing in China). The company’s model centers on identifying and in-licensing clinical-stage assets against validated cardiometabolic targets and advancing them through mid- and late-stage development across global and regional pathways. In January 2026, Corxel completed a Series D1 financing of up to $287 million to support its lead cardiometabolic programs and broaden global development capabilities.
Corxel focuses on cardiometabolic and cardiovascular conditions. Its core areas include obesity and type 2 diabetes, hypertension and related cardio-renal risk, and acute cardiovascular events where rapid intervention can change outcomes.
Corxel’s pipeline is small-molecule led, spanning both proprietary global assets and Greater China–rights programs:
Global cardiometabolic assets
Greater China assets (regional development/commercial rights)
Sandy Mou, MD, Board Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Corxel’s strategy relies on in-licensing and regional rights deals with established biotech and pharma partners, alongside global investor backing to fund multi-regional trials. The company’s current portfolio reflects both global-rights assets (cardiometabolic) and Greater China commercialization rights (select specialty programs).
Corxel is an asset-focused clinical-stage company that in-licenses programs against validated mechanisms in cardiometabolic disease and advances them through clinical development across global and regional pathways.
Corxel’s core focus is cardiometabolic and cardiovascular disease, including obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardio-renal risk biology, and acute cardiovascular events such as ischemic stroke. It also holds Greater China programs in selected non-cardiometabolic indications via regional rights.
Lead global programs include CX11 (oral GLP-1 RA; Phase II), JX09 (aldosterone synthase inhibitor; Phase I), and JX10 (acute ischemic stroke program; development-stage). The Greater China portfolio includes etripamil nasal spray for PSVT (China NDA accepted) and LNZ100 (aceclidine) for presbyopia (China Phase III).
Corxel has highlighted clinical progress primarily through development milestones rather than routine standalone data releases. Notable disclosures in recent years include Phase II activity for CX11 (with conference presentation of China Phase II results) and advancement of etripamil through Phase III in China supporting NDA acceptance.
Near-term milestones include continued Phase II execution for CX11 in obesity/overweight and progression into Phase II in type 2 diabetes, alongside preparatory work for later-stage global development. Regulatory milestones for the Greater China portfolio include review of the etripamil NDA and continued advancement of regional specialty programs as applicable.
Corxel is led by a CEO with experience in multinational pharma and product launches across cardiovascular and metabolic disease areas. The company’s operating approach reflects a development-and-commercialization skill set built around asset selection, in-licensing, and multi-regional execution.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze