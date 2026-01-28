Wednesday 28 January 2026

One To Watch

Corxel Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operational hubs in the United States and China. The company maintains offices in New Jersey and in multiple China locations (including Shanghai and Beijing), supporting multinational clinical development and regional commercialization activities.

Founding and History

Corxel was formed in 2019 (also known as JiXing in China). The company’s model centers on identifying and in-licensing clinical-stage assets against validated cardiometabolic targets and advancing them through mid- and late-stage development across global and regional pathways. In January 2026, Corxel completed a Series D1 financing of up to $287 million to support its lead cardiometabolic programs and broaden global development capabilities.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Corxel focuses on cardiometabolic and cardiovascular conditions. Its core areas include obesity and type 2 diabetes, hypertension and related cardio-renal risk, and acute cardiovascular events where rapid intervention can change outcomes.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Corxel’s pipeline is small-molecule led, spanning both proprietary global assets and Greater China–rights programs:

Global cardiometabolic assets

  • CX11: oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed for obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes (Phase II global development; China program includes Phase III activity by partner originator).
  • JX10: thrombolytic and anti-inflammatory candidate for acute ischemic stroke (development-stage program).
  • JX09: highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for hypertension and broader cardio-renal indications (Phase I).

Greater China assets (regional development/commercial rights)

  • Etripamil nasal spray: rapid-response calcium channel blocker for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT); China NDA accepted in January 2025 following completion of a China Phase III program.
  • LNZ100 (aceclidine) eye drops: presbyopia program partnered with LENZ Therapeutics; China Phase III has reported positive topline data and completion of enrollment.

Key Personnel

Sandy Mou, MD, Board Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Corxel’s strategy relies on in-licensing and regional rights deals with established biotech and pharma partners, alongside global investor backing to fund multi-regional trials. The company’s current portfolio reflects both global-rights assets (cardiometabolic) and Greater China commercialization rights (select specialty programs).


FAQ Section

Corxel is an asset-focused clinical-stage company that in-licenses programs against validated mechanisms in cardiometabolic disease and advances them through clinical development across global and regional pathways.

Corxel’s core focus is cardiometabolic and cardiovascular disease, including obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardio-renal risk biology, and acute cardiovascular events such as ischemic stroke. It also holds Greater China programs in selected non-cardiometabolic indications via regional rights.

Lead global programs include CX11 (oral GLP-1 RA; Phase II), JX09 (aldosterone synthase inhibitor; Phase I), and JX10 (acute ischemic stroke program; development-stage). The Greater China portfolio includes etripamil nasal spray for PSVT (China NDA accepted) and LNZ100 (aceclidine) for presbyopia (China Phase III).

  • January 22, 2026: Corxel announced completion of a Series D1 financing of up to $287 million to advance CX11 through ongoing and planned Phase II trials and to progress additional cardiometabolic programs.
  • November 2025: Corxel reported receiving a U.S. FDA “study may proceed” letter supporting its planned Phase II trial of CX11 in type 2 diabetes.
  • January 2025: China regulators accepted the NDA for etripamil nasal spray for PSVT following the company’s China Phase III program.

Corxel has highlighted clinical progress primarily through development milestones rather than routine standalone data releases. Notable disclosures in recent years include Phase II activity for CX11 (with conference presentation of China Phase II results) and advancement of etripamil through Phase III in China supporting NDA acceptance.

Near-term milestones include continued Phase II execution for CX11 in obesity/overweight and progression into Phase II in type 2 diabetes, alongside preparatory work for later-stage global development. Regulatory milestones for the Greater China portfolio include review of the etripamil NDA and continued advancement of regional specialty programs as applicable.

Corxel is led by a CEO with experience in multinational pharma and product launches across cardiovascular and metabolic disease areas. The company’s operating approach reflects a development-and-commercialization skill set built around asset selection, in-licensing, and multi-regional execution.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Corxel Pharmaceuticals News

Corxel raises $287 million in Series D1 financing
22 January 2026
Sciwind’s GLP‑1 data highlight Chinese firms' metabolic ambitions
24 June 2025
Corxel and LENZ share positive results from Phase III China trial
29 October 2024
More Corxel Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

FDA accepts Otsuka’s centanafadine NDA for priority review
Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts Otsuka’s centanafadine NDA for priority review
27 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Antheia closes Series C to strengthen US drug production
27 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Cytokinetics launches first product, Myqorzo
27 January 2026
Biotechnology
Intellia shares leap as FDA lifts trial hold
27 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
New EC nod for GSK’s RSV vaccine Arexvy
27 January 2026
Generics
Delhi High Court restores ban on diabetes drug combinations
27 January 2026
Biotechnology
Boehringer in-licenses Simcere’s IBD candidate
27 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze