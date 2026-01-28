Corxel Pharmaceuticals

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operational hubs in the United States and China. The company maintains offices in New Jersey and in multiple China locations (including Shanghai and Beijing), supporting multinational clinical development and regional commercialization activities.

Founding and History

Corxel was formed in 2019 (also known as JiXing in China). The company’s model centers on identifying and in-licensing clinical-stage assets against validated cardiometabolic targets and advancing them through mid- and late-stage development across global and regional pathways. In January 2026, Corxel completed a Series D1 financing of up to $287 million to support its lead cardiometabolic programs and broaden global development capabilities.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Corxel focuses on cardiometabolic and cardiovascular conditions. Its core areas include obesity and type 2 diabetes, hypertension and related cardio-renal risk, and acute cardiovascular events where rapid intervention can change outcomes.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Corxel’s pipeline is small-molecule led, spanning both proprietary global assets and Greater China–rights programs:

Global cardiometabolic assets

CX11: oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist being developed for obesity/overweight and type 2 diabetes (Phase II global development; China program includes Phase III activity by partner originator).

JX10: thrombolytic and anti-inflammatory candidate for acute ischemic stroke (development-stage program).

JX09: highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for hypertension and broader cardio-renal indications (Phase I).

Greater China assets (regional development/commercial rights)

Etripamil nasal spray: rapid-response calcium channel blocker for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT); China NDA accepted in January 2025 following completion of a China Phase III program.

LNZ100 (aceclidine) eye drops: presbyopia program partnered with LENZ Therapeutics; China Phase III has reported positive topline data and completion of enrollment.

Key Personnel

Sandy Mou, MD, Board Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Corxel’s strategy relies on in-licensing and regional rights deals with established biotech and pharma partners, alongside global investor backing to fund multi-regional trials. The company’s current portfolio reflects both global-rights assets (cardiometabolic) and Greater China commercialization rights (select specialty programs).





