Covis Pharma

A global pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses.

The Swiss company's primary products include Alvesco (ciclesonide), which was acquired in 2018 along with Omnaris and Zetonna, as well as Eklira (aclidinium bromide inhalation powder), known as Tudorza in the USA and marketed as Bretaris in some countries.

In October 2022, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee voted to recommend that the FDA pursue withdrawal of approval of Covis' Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) following its failure in a Phase III confirmatory study.

Makena was the only FDA-approved treatment to reduce the risk of preterm birth in pregnant women who have had a prior spontaneous preterm birth.