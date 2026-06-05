A Dutch-Swiss generative-AI software company whose protein-engineering platform is being embedded into early drug discovery workflows at six of the world's top 25 pharma companies, including Lundbeck, Bayer, and Novo Nordisk.

Company Overview

A Dutch-Swiss generative-AI software company whose protein-engineering platform is being embedded into early drug discovery workflows at six of the world's top 25 pharma companies, including Lundbeck, Bayer, and Novo Nordisk. Cradle is not a drug developer — it sells AI SaaS infrastructure that accelerates the design and optimization of biologics before any molecule enters the clinic. Its platform covers antibodies, enzymes, and bio-based materials across medicines, food ingredients, detergents, and bioplastics. The thesis is simple but commercially potent: that AI language models trained on amino-acid sequences can compress the most expensive part of biologics R&D — the iterative engineering of protein properties — from years to months.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Cradle is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with a second technical office in Zurich, Switzerland. It operates its own wet lab in Amsterdam, used to generate experimental training data and validate platform outputs — a deliberate choice that makes the feedback loop proprietary rather than purely computational.





Founding and History

Cradle was founded in 2021 by Stef van Grieken, Jelle Prins, Elise de Reus, Eli Bixby, and Harmen van Rossum; van Grieken and Prins both came from Google, including stints at Google AI and Google X. The company raised a EUR 5.5 million seed round from Index Ventures in November 2022, a $24 million Series A led by Index Ventures in November 2023, and a $73 million Series B led by IVP in November 2024, bringing total funding past $100 million inside three years of operation. That fundraising pace reflects genuine customer traction rather than speculative positioning.





Therapy Areas and Focus

On the pharma side, Cradle's most prominent programs sit in CNS and cardiometabolic disease, reflecting the biases of its largest partners. Lundbeck is using the platform specifically for brain disorder biotherapeutics, while Novo Nordisk has applied it to next-generation GLP-1 and cardiometabolic candidates — potentially the successors to Ozempic and Wegovy. The platform is agnostic to indication, however; what it optimizes are protein properties rather than disease targets, which means any biologics program with an antibody or enzyme at its center is addressable.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Cradle's core platform applies large language model architecture to protein sequences, treating amino acids as a vocabulary and learning the rules of protein function from vast training datasets. Scientists input desired property improvements — higher binding affinity, better thermal stability, reduced immunogenicity, easier manufacturability — and the platform proposes sequence modifications ranked by predicted efficacy. The critical differentiator is the lab-in-the-loop model: experimental results from physical testing feed back into the model, making each iteration smarter than the last. Cradle's Amsterdam wet lab exists precisely to generate high-quality proprietary data for that retraining cycle.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Cradle has no proprietary drug pipeline; its value is the infrastructure running inside partners' programs. The Lundbeck collaboration, announced 3 June 2026, is the most strategically telling: it covers two antibody programs for CNS diseases, with one already in active optimization at announcement. The platform is optimizing affinity, stability, immunogenicity, and manufacturability simultaneously — the multi-parameter challenge that makes antibody engineering slow and expensive by conventional methods. The Bayer three-year collaboration, signed January 2026, gives Bayer's antibody scientists full platform access and includes a joint machine-learning research project; Bayer retains all resulting IP, a model that is likely to become Cradle's commercial template. Novo Nordisk's engagement targets next-generation GLP-1 variants, a commercially critical program given the scale of Ozempic and Wegovy — even marginal improvements in half-life or manufacturability at that volume represent enormous value. Across all customers, Cradle reports more than 50 active projects running simultaneously.





Recent Developments

The Lundbeck partnership announced on 3 June 2026 is the most recent and most strategically significant milestone, establishing Cradle's first foothold in CNS biotherapeutics and marking Lundbeck's first end-to-end AI-guided protein engineering workflow. Before that, the Bayer three-year collaboration launched in January 2026 extended Cradle's reach deeper into large-cap pharma antibody discovery. The $73 million Series B, closed November 2024 and led by IVP, funded both platform development and wet-lab expansion. Customer metrics published alongside recent deals — up to 12x acceleration in early R&D cycles, up to 90% cost reduction — are self-reported but consistent with the kind of claims that sustain enterprise SaaS renewals.





Key Personnel

Stef van Grieken serves as CEO and co-founder, having previously worked at Google AI and Google X before founding Cradle in 2021. Co-founder Jelle Prins shares a Google background and brings applied machine-learning expertise to the platform's architectural foundations. Co-founders Elise de Reus, Eli Bixby, and Harmen van Rossum round out the founding team, combining scientific and engineering depth that distinguishes Cradle from pure-software AI plays with no wet-lab grounding.





Strategic Partnerships

Cradle's commercial model is partnerships with pharma and biotech customers who pay for platform access and run their own experimental validation. Named partners include Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, Bayer (three-year collaboration from January 2026), Lundbeck (June 2026), and Ginkgo Bioworks. The Bayer deal structure — full platform access, joint ML research, customer retains IP — is the clearest public template for how Cradle commercializes without co-owning drug assets. Six of the top 25 global pharma companies are now customers, which at this stage of the company's life is a more meaningful signal than any single deal value.





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