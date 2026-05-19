A biotechnology company developing in vivo CAR-T cell therapies designed to program immune cells directly inside the body, targeting autoimmune disease and oncology without the manufacturing burden of traditional ex vivo approaches.

Company Overview

A biotechnology company developing in vivo CAR-T cell therapies designed to program immune cells directly inside the body, targeting autoimmune disease and oncology without the manufacturing burden of traditional ex vivo approaches. CREATE Medicines is building a pipeline around the premise that CAR-T therapy can be delivered as an off-the-shelf medicine rather than a patient-specific manufactured product. The company's platform focuses on in vivo delivery systems that redirect a patient's own T cells toward disease targets. This positions CREATE at the intersection of gene therapy delivery and cellular immunotherapy.





Headquarters and Global Presence

CREATE Medicines is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a hub for biotechnology innovation and proximity to leading academic medical centers. The company's operational presence is concentrated in the United States.





Founding and History

CREATE Medicines was founded to address the central limitation of approved CAR-T therapies: the complex, costly, and time-intensive ex vivo manufacturing process that restricts patient access. The company has advanced from preclinical foundations to a well-capitalized stage following its Series B financing in 2026. Its founding thesis is grounded in advances in lipid nanoparticle and targeted delivery technologies that have matured alongside the broader mRNA and gene therapy field.





Therapy Areas and Focus

CREATE Medicines is pursuing programs in autoimmune disease and oncology, two areas where CAR-T therapies have shown transformative but access-limited potential. In autoimmunity, recent clinical signals from ex vivo CAR-T trials have validated T cell targeting of autoreactive B cells as a viable therapeutic strategy, creating significant commercial momentum. Oncology remains the original proving ground for CAR-T biology, and CREATE is building toward indications where durable responses from a single administration represent a meaningful advance over chronic treatment regimens.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core platform delivers genetic instructions directly to T cells inside the patient's body, bypassing the need to extract, engineer, and re-infuse cells individually. This in vivo approach relies on targeted delivery vehicles — likely lipid nanoparticles or viral vectors engineered for T cell tropism — to transiently or stably express chimeric antigen receptors on circulating T cells. If successful, this approach could dramatically reduce the cost, manufacturing time, and logistical complexity that currently confine CAR-T therapy to specialized treatment centers. The platform is designed to be applicable across multiple antigen targets, giving CREATE flexibility to address different tumor antigens or autoimmune disease drivers.





Key Pipeline and Programs

CREATE Medicines has not yet publicly disclosed individual pipeline asset codes or clinical trial identifiers, consistent with its early-stage status following the Series B raise in May 2026. The company's pipeline is organized around two strategic verticals. In autoimmune disease, programs are expected to target autoreactive B cell populations using CAR constructs delivered in vivo, a rational extension of the clinical proof-of-concept established by ex vivo CAR-T approaches in conditions such as systemic lupus erythematosus and other B cell-driven disorders. In oncology, programs are anticipated to address solid tumor or hematologic targets where antigen selection and T cell persistence are key determinants of efficacy. The Series B proceeds are designated to advance these programs, suggesting IND-enabling studies and early Phase I entry are near-term objectives. Specific clinical stage designations and NCT identifiers are expected to become available as the company moves toward first-in-human trials.





Recent Developments

In May 2026, CREATE Medicines closed a $122 million Series B financing round, underscoring strong investor conviction in the in vivo CAR-T thesis and providing the capital runway to advance multiple pipeline programs. The round positions the company to prosecute IND filings and initiate clinical-stage activities across both autoimmune and oncology programs. This financing represents the most significant disclosed milestone in the company's development to date.





Key Personnel

Specific executive names and titles have not been publicly disclosed in available sources at this stage of the company's development. As CREATE Medicines advances toward the clinic and builds its public profile post-Series B, leadership details are expected to become available through regulatory filings and corporate communications.





Strategic Partnerships

CREATE Medicines has not publicly disclosed formal licensing or co-development partnerships at this stage. The $122 million Series B suggests the company is currently advancing its pipeline independently, with investor backing providing the resources to reach value-inflection milestones that could attract strategic collaboration from larger pharmaceutical partners.





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