A biotechnology company, based in USA, developing adc (antibody-drug conjugate)-based therapeutics for oncology with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.

Company Overview

CrossBridge Bio is a biotechnology company, based in USA, developing ADC (antibody-drug conjugate)-based therapeutics for oncology. The company leverages its technology platform across multiple therapeutic applications.





Headquarters and Global Presence

CrossBridge Bio is headquartered in USA. The United States remains the world's largest pharmaceutical market, providing access to a deep talent pool, leading academic medical centres, and the FDA regulatory pathway.





Founding and History

CrossBridge Bio was established to develop therapeutics within its core disease focus areas. The company has secured $10 million in funding to support its development activities.





Therapy Areas and Focus

CrossBridge Bio's therapeutic portfolio is centered on oncology, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment. The therapeutic strategy employs conjugate mechanisms to address these targets.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

CrossBridge Bio's therapeutic approach is built on ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) technology. This platform underpins the company's development strategy, offering potential for application across multiple disease indications. The platform employs conjugate mechanisms, which have attracted significant industry interest for their potential to improve on conventional approaches.





Key Pipeline and Programs

CrossBridge Bio maintains an active pipeline of therapeutic programmes across its focus areas. Pipeline progress and clinical data readouts represent key catalysts for CrossBridge Bio in the near to medium term.





Key Personnel

CrossBridge Bio is led by READ BIo, who serves as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership team includes READ BIo as Chief Scientific Officer. The management team brings relevant experience in drug development and biotechnology operations.





Strategic Partnerships

CrossBridge Bio has secured $10 million in funding to support its development activities.





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