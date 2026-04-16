Thursday 16 April 2026

One To Watch

CrossBridge Bio

A biotechnology company, based in USA, developing adc (antibody-drug conjugate)-based therapeutics for oncology with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.

Company Overview

CrossBridge Bio is a biotechnology company, based in USA, developing ADC (antibody-drug conjugate)-based therapeutics for oncology. The company leverages its technology platform across multiple therapeutic applications.


Headquarters and Global Presence

CrossBridge Bio is headquartered in USA. The United States remains the world's largest pharmaceutical market, providing access to a deep talent pool, leading academic medical centres, and the FDA regulatory pathway.


Founding and History

CrossBridge Bio was established to develop therapeutics within its core disease focus areas. The company has secured $10 million in funding to support its development activities.


Therapy Areas and Focus

CrossBridge Bio's therapeutic portfolio is centered on oncology, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment. The therapeutic strategy employs conjugate mechanisms to address these targets.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

CrossBridge Bio's therapeutic approach is built on ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) technology. This platform underpins the company's development strategy, offering potential for application across multiple disease indications. The platform employs conjugate mechanisms, which have attracted significant industry interest for their potential to improve on conventional approaches.


Key Pipeline and Programs

CrossBridge Bio maintains an active pipeline of therapeutic programmes across its focus areas.  Pipeline progress and clinical data readouts represent key catalysts for CrossBridge Bio in the near to medium term.


Key Personnel

CrossBridge Bio is led by READ BIo, who serves as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership team includes READ BIo as Chief Scientific Officer. The management team brings relevant experience in drug development and biotechnology operations.


Strategic Partnerships

CrossBridge Bio has secured $10 million in funding to support its development activities.


FAQ Section

CrossBridge Bio's key strategic challenge is advancing its pipeline through clinical development while managing capital requirements and demonstrating proof of concept. Success with the lead programme will be critical for attracting further investment and partnership interest.

Oncology represents a significant area of unmet medical need, with substantial industry investment and clinical activity. CrossBridge Bio's focus on this space positions it to address patient populations with limited treatment options and high demand for new therapies.

CrossBridge Bio is differentiated by its ADC (antibody-drug conjugate)-based approach, employing conjugate mechanisms. This combination offers potential advantages in specificity and therapeutic index compared to conventional approaches, and has attracted significant industry interest.

CrossBridge Bio's lead programme represents the company's most advanced asset and near-term value driver. Its progression through development milestones will be closely watched by investors and potential partners as validation of the technology.

CrossBridge Bio's pipeline is centered on oncology, with programmes targeting specific indications within this space. The company's therapeutic focus reflects a strategic commitment to disease areas with significant unmet need and commercial opportunity.

CrossBridge Bio is a platform-stage company, leveraging its core technology across multiple therapeutic applications and disease areas.

Key watchpoints for CrossBridge Bio include:

  • Cash runway, financing strategy, and ability to fund development through key milestones
  • Competitive dynamics and emerging data within oncology
Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest CrossBridge Bio News

CrossBridge Bio latest ADC firm to be snapped up in Lilly deal
14 April 2026
More CrossBridge Bio news >


Today's issue

Daiichi Sankyo transfers healthcare unit to Suntory
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo transfers healthcare unit to Suntory
16 April 2026
Biosimilars
Mochida inks agreement for a biosimilar of follitropin alfa
16 April 2026
Biotechnology
Terremoto investors see ‘full potential of selective AKT1 inhibition’
16 April 2026
Biotechnology
STORM’s $56 million Series C to power Phase II sarcoma trial
16 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
SQ Innovation secures furosemide API supply deal
16 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Sonire raises $18 million to advance oncology program
16 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Revolution Medicines announces mega-bucks proposed share offerings
16 April 2026




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze