Crystalys Therapeutics

A San Diego-based clinical-stage biotech advancing dotinurad, a once-daily oral URAT1 inhibitor with existing Asian regulatory approvals, through Phase III registration trials targeting US and EU approval for gout. Crystalys is deliberately a single-asset company at this stage, with its entire capital base directed at getting dotinurad across Western regulatory finish lines. The strategic logic is clear: dotinurad has already demonstrated approvability in Japan, China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand, giving Crystalys a de-risked starting point that a typical first-in-human program cannot offer.
Crystalys is headquartered in San Diego, California, a location that places it within reach of a deep pool of clinical-stage biotech talent and regulatory expertise. The company's development footprint is inherently global, given that its registration-directed trials are designed to support submissions in the US and European markets, while dotinurad's commercial infrastructure already exists across five Asian countries.
Crystalys was co-founded by Catalys Pacific and Novo Holdings, the investment arms that identified dotinurad — originally invented by Japan's Fuji Yakuhin — as a translatable asset for Western markets. The speed and scale of that fundraising reflects the unusual confidence investors can take from a drug that already carries multiple national approvals.
Crystalys is focused entirely on gout, a painful and chronically undertreated inflammatory arthritis caused by the deposition of urate crystals in joints and soft tissues. Despite effective drugs existing, a substantial proportion of gout patients remain inadequately controlled on first-line urate-lowering therapy, leaving a defined second-line opportunity that dotinurad is positioned to fill. Tophi — visible urate deposits that signal advanced, poorly managed disease — represent a particularly high-unmet-need patient segment that the TOPAZ trial is specifically designed to address.
Dotinurad works by selectively inhibiting URAT1, the renal transporter primarily responsible for reabsorbing uric acid, thereby increasing urinary uric acid excretion and lowering serum urate levels. The selectivity profile is the commercially interesting part: earlier uricosuric agents such as benzbromarone inhibited multiple transporters, generating tolerability concerns that limited uptake; a cleaner URAT1-selective mechanism is intended to improve the benefit-risk calculus. Once-daily oral dosing adds a further practical advantage in a patient population with notoriously poor adherence to chronic therapy.
Dotinurad is the company's single clinical asset, running across three concurrent trials. The Phase III RUBY trial is a registration-directed study evaluating dotinurad's urate-lowering efficacy and safety in patients with gout who have not achieved target serum urate on existing therapy; data readouts are expected in 2027. The Phase III TOPAZ trial is similarly registration-directed and focuses on patients with tophaceous gout — the most clinically severe presentation — where the endpoint interest centers on tophi reduction alongside serum urate control. The Phase II AMETHYST study broadens the asset's exploratory scope and is running in parallel to generate supporting data. Dotinurad is already approved under its commercial name in Japan, China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand, meaning the clinical risk at Phase III is lower than for a wholly novel compound, though Western regulatory expectations around endpoints and patient populations differ.
On 22 July 2026, Crystalys closed an oversubscribed $130 million Series B financing to fund Phase III execution and commercial readiness, with the round led by Frazier Life Sciences and joined by Wellington Management, HBM Healthcare Investments and Soleus Capital. CEO James Mackay stated the raise provides a capital runway that extends comfortably beyond the 2027 Phase III data readouts, giving the company time to prepare for regulatory submissions without needing to return to markets immediately post-readout. The oversubscription of the round, coming less than a year after a $205 million Series A, signals sustained institutional conviction in the asset despite — or perhaps because of — the single-asset concentration.
James Mackay serves as Chief Executive Officer, having led the company through both its Series A and oversubscribed Series B financing and into late-stage global development.
Crystalys was co-founded by Catalys Pacific and Novo Holdings, both of which retain foundational roles in the company's structure. The company in-licensed dotinurad from Fuji Yakuhin, the Japanese originator that invented the compound and holds the existing Asian commercial approvals. The Series B syndicate — Frazier Life Sciences, Wellington Management, HBM Healthcare Investments and Soleus Capital — reflects a mix of specialist life sciences and crossover investors backing the asset into its pivotal readout phase.
The single-asset focus is a deliberate capital-allocation choice rooted in dotinurad's de-risked profile. The strategy is high-conviction rather than diversified, and the oversubscribed Series B suggests investors accept that trade-off.
URAT1 is the dominant renal transporter responsible for uric acid reabsorption, and selectively blocking it raises urinary uric acid excretion without the off-target effects seen with older, less selective uricosurics like benzbromarone, which inhibit multiple transporters and carry hepatotoxicity risk. A cleaner selectivity profile is intended to support a better tolerability label, which matters commercially in a chronic indication where patients need to stay on therapy for years. If the Western trial data bear out the Asian safety experience, URAT1 selectivity becomes a genuine differentiator on the label rather than a mechanistic talking point.
The incumbent second-line standard — febuxostat, an XO inhibitor — works by a different mechanism, meaning URAT1 inhibition offers a genuinely complementary pharmacological approach for patients who fail or are intolerant of XO inhibition. Dotinurad's once-daily oral convenience matches rather than improves on existing options, but the selectivity and the existing Asian approval track record distinguish it from earlier uricosurics. The question Western regulators will resolve is whether the Asian clinical package translates cleanly to the endpoints and populations required for US and EU labels.
RUBY is a Phase III, registration-directed trial evaluating dotinurad in gout patients who have not achieved target serum urate levels on existing urate-lowering therapy — the classic second-line population. The primary endpoint will center on serum urate reduction and safety, and data are expected in 2027. A positive outcome would form the cornerstone of regulatory submissions in the US and EU markets.
Tophaceous gout — where urate crystals have accumulated into visible deposits in joints and soft tissues — represents the most advanced and debilitating form of the disease and a population with clear unmet need for more effective urate lowering. TOPAZ is specifically designed to show dotinurad's effect in this harder-to-treat group, with endpoints likely to include tophi reduction alongside serum urate control. A positive TOPAZ readout alongside RUBY would support a broader label encompassing the most severely affected patients.
Crystalys is in the late-clinical stage, running two concurrent Phase III registration trials — RUBY and TOPAZ — alongside the Phase II AMETHYST study. Data readouts from the Phase III studies are expected in 2027, after which the company would move into regulatory submission preparation. CEO James Mackay has confirmed the Series B extends the cash runway past those readouts, meaning the company should not need to raise again before it has pivotal data in hand.
The investment case hinges on a small number of high-impact events:
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