Crystalys Therapeutics

Company Overview

A San Diego-based clinical-stage biotech advancing dotinurad, a once-daily oral URAT1 inhibitor with existing Asian regulatory approvals, through Phase III registration trials targeting US and EU approval for gout. Crystalys is deliberately a single-asset company at this stage, with its entire capital base directed at getting dotinurad across Western regulatory finish lines. The strategic logic is clear: dotinurad has already demonstrated approvability in Japan, China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand, giving Crystalys a de-risked starting point that a typical first-in-human program cannot offer.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Crystalys is headquartered in San Diego, California, a location that places it within reach of a deep pool of clinical-stage biotech talent and regulatory expertise. The company's development footprint is inherently global, given that its registration-directed trials are designed to support submissions in the US and European markets, while dotinurad's commercial infrastructure already exists across five Asian countries.





Founding and History

Crystalys was co-founded by Catalys Pacific and Novo Holdings, the investment arms that identified dotinurad — originally invented by Japan's Fuji Yakuhin — as a translatable asset for Western markets. The speed and scale of that fundraising reflects the unusual confidence investors can take from a drug that already carries multiple national approvals.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Crystalys is focused entirely on gout, a painful and chronically undertreated inflammatory arthritis caused by the deposition of urate crystals in joints and soft tissues. Despite effective drugs existing, a substantial proportion of gout patients remain inadequately controlled on first-line urate-lowering therapy, leaving a defined second-line opportunity that dotinurad is positioned to fill. Tophi — visible urate deposits that signal advanced, poorly managed disease — represent a particularly high-unmet-need patient segment that the TOPAZ trial is specifically designed to address.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Dotinurad works by selectively inhibiting URAT1, the renal transporter primarily responsible for reabsorbing uric acid, thereby increasing urinary uric acid excretion and lowering serum urate levels. The selectivity profile is the commercially interesting part: earlier uricosuric agents such as benzbromarone inhibited multiple transporters, generating tolerability concerns that limited uptake; a cleaner URAT1-selective mechanism is intended to improve the benefit-risk calculus. Once-daily oral dosing adds a further practical advantage in a patient population with notoriously poor adherence to chronic therapy.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Dotinurad is the company's single clinical asset, running across three concurrent trials. The Phase III RUBY trial is a registration-directed study evaluating dotinurad's urate-lowering efficacy and safety in patients with gout who have not achieved target serum urate on existing therapy; data readouts are expected in 2027. The Phase III TOPAZ trial is similarly registration-directed and focuses on patients with tophaceous gout — the most clinically severe presentation — where the endpoint interest centers on tophi reduction alongside serum urate control. The Phase II AMETHYST study broadens the asset's exploratory scope and is running in parallel to generate supporting data. Dotinurad is already approved under its commercial name in Japan, China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand, meaning the clinical risk at Phase III is lower than for a wholly novel compound, though Western regulatory expectations around endpoints and patient populations differ.





Recent Developments

On 22 July 2026, Crystalys closed an oversubscribed $130 million Series B financing to fund Phase III execution and commercial readiness, with the round led by Frazier Life Sciences and joined by Wellington Management, HBM Healthcare Investments and Soleus Capital. CEO James Mackay stated the raise provides a capital runway that extends comfortably beyond the 2027 Phase III data readouts, giving the company time to prepare for regulatory submissions without needing to return to markets immediately post-readout. The oversubscription of the round, coming less than a year after a $205 million Series A, signals sustained institutional conviction in the asset despite — or perhaps because of — the single-asset concentration.





Key Personnel

James Mackay serves as Chief Executive Officer, having led the company through both its Series A and oversubscribed Series B financing and into late-stage global development.





Strategic Partnerships

Crystalys was co-founded by Catalys Pacific and Novo Holdings, both of which retain foundational roles in the company's structure. The company in-licensed dotinurad from Fuji Yakuhin, the Japanese originator that invented the compound and holds the existing Asian commercial approvals. The Series B syndicate — Frazier Life Sciences, Wellington Management, HBM Healthcare Investments and Soleus Capital — reflects a mix of specialist life sciences and crossover investors backing the asset into its pivotal readout phase.





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