CStone Pharmaceuticals

Established in 2015, CStone has assembled a management team with extensive experience in innovative drug development, clinical research, and commercialization. The company has built an oncology-focused pipeline of 15 drug candidates with a strategic emphasis on immuno-oncology combination therapies.
As of Q4 2023, CStone has received 12 NDA approvals for its four drugs. Multiple late-stage drug candidates are now under pivotal clinical trials or registration.
