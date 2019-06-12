Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development, and commercialization of innovative immuno-oncology and precision medicines to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients in China and worldwide.

Established in 2015, CStone has assembled a management team with extensive experience in innovative drug development, clinical research, and commercialization. The company has built an oncology-focused pipeline of 15 drug candidates with a strategic emphasis on immuno-oncology combination therapies.

As of Q4 2023, CStone has received 12 NDA approvals for its four drugs. Multiple late-stage drug candidates are now under pivotal clinical trials or registration.

Latest CStone Pharmaceuticals News

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Sugemalimab approved to treat adult patients with NSCLC in UK
31 October 2024
EMA/CHMP May 2024 new medicines recommendations
31 May 2024
Ewopharma partners with CStone on sugemalimab
28 May 2024
