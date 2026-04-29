Company Overview

A Nashville-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription medicines across hospital, gastroenterology, and cardiovascular care settings. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals operates a dual-track strategy: generating revenues from an established portfolio of FDA-approved specialty products while advancing an internal pipeline anchored by ifetroban, a novel thromboxane receptor antagonist. The company is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker CPIX.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Cumberland is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and employs approximately 91 full-time staff. The company markets its products across the United States and has pursued international partnerships to extend its commercial reach globally.





Founding and History

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals was founded with a mission to address unmet needs in acute and specialty care, building its portfolio through selective acquisitions and in-licensing of late-stage or approved assets. The company completed its initial public offering on August 11, 2009, listing on Nasdaq under CPIX. Over the following decade, Cumberland assembled a portfolio of branded hospital and specialty medicines, including Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, and Vibativ, while initiating proprietary development programs. The April 2026 strategic transaction with Apotex marks one of its most significant recent corporate developments.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Cumberland's commercial portfolio spans acute hospital care and gastroenterology, with its investigational pipeline extending into cardiovascular and rare neuromuscular disease. Acetadote (acetylcysteine injection) addresses acetaminophen overdose, a persistent acute-care need, while Caldolor (ibuprofen injection) is indicated for pain and fever management in hospital settings. Kristalose serves the chronic constipation market. The emerging pipeline targets serious conditions — including Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy and systemic sclerosis — where no approved disease-modifying therapies exist.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Cumberland's investigational programs center on ifetroban, a selective thromboxane A2 receptor antagonist with a mechanism distinct from conventional antiplatelet or anti-inflammatory agents. By blocking the thromboxane receptor, ifetroban modulates vasoconstriction, platelet aggregation, and fibrotic signaling — pathways implicated in multiple rare and serious conditions. This broad mechanistic profile has enabled Cumberland to explore ifetroban across several distinct indications without requiring platform-level investment in novel modalities. The approach reflects a capital-efficient strategy suited to a company of Cumberland's scale.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Ifetroban is Cumberland's lead investigational asset and the centerpiece of its clinical development effort. In Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy, the company received FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug application and launched a multicenter Phase II study to evaluate whether thromboxane receptor blockade can slow or prevent cardiac deterioration in DMD patients — a population with significant unmet need and no approved cardiac-specific therapy. Cumberland has also investigated ifetroban in systemic sclerosis, a fibrotic autoimmune disease characterized by progressive organ damage, where the anti-fibrotic and vasodilatory properties of the compound may offer therapeutic benefit. A third program evaluates ifetroban in aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease, a subset of chronic airway disease driven partly by aberrant arachidonic acid metabolism. Across these programs, ifetroban's mechanistic versatility is the common thread, allowing Cumberland to pursue rare-disease indications where smaller patient populations and defined endpoints can support efficient clinical execution.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, Cumberland announced a strategic transaction with Canadian generics giant Apotex, a deal that signals meaningful corporate activity and potential portfolio reshaping, though full terms have not been detailed publicly. This follows Cumberland's ongoing clinical work advancing ifetroban in its Phase II Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy study. The company continues to support its commercial portfolio as a revenue base funding these development programs.





Key Personnel

A. J. Kazimi serves as Chief Executive Officer and is a co-founder of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, having guided the company from inception through its Nasdaq listing and subsequent pipeline expansion. The company's leadership team combines specialty pharma commercialization expertise with clinical development experience, consistent with its dual commercial-and-pipeline operating model.





Strategic Partnerships

Cumberland's April 2026 transaction with Apotex represents its most prominent recent partnership, potentially involving commercialization or distribution rights to elements of its branded portfolio. More broadly, the company has historically pursued international licensing arrangements to extend the reach of its FDA-approved products beyond the United States. Its strategy of acquiring and in-licensing approved or near-approved assets from larger pharmaceutical companies has itself been a form of ongoing partnership activity.





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