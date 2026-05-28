A Seattle-area clinical-stage biotech developing amezosvatein, a Phase III-ready adjuvanted subunit shingles vaccine designed to match Shingrix's efficacy while meaningfully reducing reactogenicity — now agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly for up to $1.5 billion.

Company Overview

Curevo Vaccine built a compelling enough case against GSK's entrenched Shingrix franchise that Eli Lilly agreed to pay up to $1.5 billion to acquire it. The Seattle-area clinical-stage company is focused on adjuvanted subunit vaccines, with shingles prevention as its sole disclosed indication. Its lead candidate, amezosvatein (CRV-101), is designed to deliver comparable immune protection to Shingrix while reducing the injection-site reactions and systemic side effects that have meaningfully suppressed Shingrix uptake and completion rates. Curevo's acquisition by Lilly, as part of a broader $3.8 billion infectious-disease push, confirms the strategic value of a more tolerable herpes zoster vaccine.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Curevo is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area. As a clinical-stage private biotech, its operational footprint is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with development activities scaling under the Lilly acquisition framework.





Founding and History

Curevo was founded as a clinical-stage spin-out focused on next-generation adjuvanted subunit vaccines, entering a shingles prevention market that GSK's Shingrix has dominated since 2017. The company progressed amezosvatein through Phase II trials, generating the tolerability and immunogenicity data that underpinned Lilly's acquisition interest. The agreed deal — Curevo shareholders eligible for up to $1.5 billion including an upfront payment and a milestone-contingent payment — represents one of the more notable single-asset vaccine buyouts in recent years.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Curevo's entire published pipeline targets herpes zoster (shingles), a disease caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus that affects roughly one in three adults over a lifetime and carries serious risks of postherpetic neuralgia. Shingrix controls the adult shingles vaccine market with greater than 90% efficacy, but its reactogenicity profile — Grade 3 local and systemic reactions in a significant minority of recipients — depresses series completion and creates a commercial opening for a better-tolerated alternative. Curevo's thesis is that the tolerability gap is large enough, and the market established enough, that a cleaner side-effect profile alone justifies a new entrant.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Amezosvatein is an adjuvanted subunit vaccine, a modality that pairs a recombinant viral antigen with an immune-stimulating adjuvant to drive durable T-cell and antibody responses without live or attenuated virus. Shingrix uses GSK's proprietary AS01B adjuvant system, which is understood to drive much of its reactogenicity; Curevo's differentiated adjuvant approach is the core scientific bet underlying the tolerability hypothesis. The subunit format also enables precise antigen selection and manufacturing consistency — advantages that become commercially relevant at population-scale deployment.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Amezosvatein (CRV-101) is Curevo's lead and only publicly disclosed asset. It is an adjuvanted recombinant subunit vaccine targeting the varicella-zoster virus glycoprotein E antigen — the same target as Shingrix — indicated for the prevention of herpes zoster in adults. The program is described as Phase III-ready, meaning Phase II immunogenicity and safety data have been generated to support a pivotal trial design, though Curevo has not publicly disclosed a specific Phase III trial registration number. The critical Phase II finding is that amezosvatein elicited immune responses considered non-inferior to Shingrix benchmarks while demonstrating a materially lower rate of Grade 3 adverse events — the data package that made the asset acquisition-worthy. Under Lilly's ownership, the Phase III program is expected to advance with substantially greater resourcing than Curevo could deploy independently. No additional pipeline candidates beyond CRV-101 have been disclosed.





Recent Developments

The defining event for Curevo is the announced acquisition by Eli Lilly, under which Curevo shareholders are eligible for up to $1.5 billion in cash comprising an upfront payment and a specified milestone payment. Lilly's purchase of Curevo is one of three simultaneous vaccine-company acquisitions — alongside LimmaTech Biologics — totaling up to $3.8 billion, marking Lilly's deliberate strategic entry into infectious disease and vaccines. The acquisition validates amezosvatein's Phase II tolerability data and secures the capital and commercial infrastructure needed to execute a global Phase III program and potential regulatory submissions.





Key Personnel

George Simeon serves as Chief Executive Officer of Curevo. He has led the company through its clinical development of amezosvatein and the strategic process culminating in the Lilly acquisition. Further senior leadership details have not been publicly disclosed by the company.





Strategic Partnerships

Curevo's primary strategic outcome is the agreed acquisition by Eli Lilly, valued at up to $1.5 billion and structured with an upfront payment plus a milestone-linked tranche. The deal folds Curevo into Lilly's newly declared infectious-disease and vaccines expansion, alongside the concurrent acquisition of LimmaTech Biologics. No prior licensing or co-development partnerships with third parties have been publicly disclosed.





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