Cybrexa Therapeutics

A US clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel antigen-independent peptide drug conjugates aimed at combatting a range of cancer types.

Cybrexa’s pipeline aims to combat breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer and a range of other tumors. Its assets are built on Cybrexa’s alphalex technology platform, which enables intracellular delivery of potent anticancer treatments.

CBX-12, the company's lead product, is an alphalex conjugate that includes the highly potent topoisomerase I inhibitor exatecan. CBX-12 has potential synergy with PD-1 inhibitors and other immuno-oncology drugs.

Latest Cybrexa Therapeutics News

Cybrexa appoints Jaya Gautam as SVP of technical operations
13 April 2023
Cybrexa appoints new chief medical officer
15 December 2022
BRIEF—First peptide-drug conjugate promises new option in cancer
2 November 2022
