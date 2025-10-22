Wednesday 22 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Cyclana Bio

A women’s-health-focused biotech company specialising in tissue-level therapeutic discovery.

The company aims to bridge the innovation gap in women’s health by modelling disease at the tissue and extracellular matrix level, and integrating complex data to identify novel drug targets in conditions such as endometriosis. 

In October 2025, Cyclana Bio closed a £5 million pre-seed financing round, co-led by NfX and EKA VC, with additional participation from Cocoa VC, Wilbe and others. The funding is dedicated to further development of its whole-tissue discovery platform and initiation of observational studies in endometriosis. 

The company was founded by Dr Léa Wenger (CEO & Co-Founder) and Prof Kevin Chalut (CSO & Co-Founder). Their team combines expertise in tissue biology, female-health disorders and computational modelling. 

Cyclana’s platform incorporates menstrual-fluid-derived tissue models, extracellular matrix profiling and AI-driven analytics to explore disease mechanisms and discover therapeutic leads. Initially targeting endometriosis, the company plans to extend its approach to other chronic inflammatory and women’s health conditions.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Cyclana Bio News

Cyclana Bio raises £5 million to advance novel endometriosis therapies
20 October 2025
More Cyclana Bio news >


Today's issue

Boehringer’s Jascayd follows up US approval with Chinese nod
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer’s Jascayd follows up US approval with Chinese nod
22 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Neuphoria trial failure prompts anxiety
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Takeda bulks up oncology portfolio via deal with Innovent
22 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Change goes on at Novo Nordisk with new board to be elected
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Tezspire approved in the EU for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Ipsen to acquire French biotech ImCheck
22 October 2025
Biotechnology
Sanofi’s efdoralprin alfa meets Phase II endpoints
22 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze