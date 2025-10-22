The company aims to bridge the innovation gap in women’s health by modelling disease at the tissue and extracellular matrix level, and integrating complex data to identify novel drug targets in conditions such as endometriosis.

In October 2025, Cyclana Bio closed a £5 million pre-seed financing round, co-led by NfX and EKA VC, with additional participation from Cocoa VC, Wilbe and others. The funding is dedicated to further development of its whole-tissue discovery platform and initiation of observational studies in endometriosis.

The company was founded by Dr Léa Wenger (CEO & Co-Founder) and Prof Kevin Chalut (CSO & Co-Founder). Their team combines expertise in tissue biology, female-health disorders and computational modelling.

Cyclana’s platform incorporates menstrual-fluid-derived tissue models, extracellular matrix profiling and AI-driven analytics to explore disease mechanisms and discover therapeutic leads. Initially targeting endometriosis, the company plans to extend its approach to other chronic inflammatory and women’s health conditions.