Cyclerion Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target the soluble guanylate cyclase pathway for serious diseases with high unmet medical need.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target the soluble guanylate cyclase pathway for serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Cyclerion focuses on advancing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines through its proprietary platform targeting the nitric oxide-soluble guanylate cyclase-cyclic guanosine monophosphate pathway. The company's pipeline addresses cardiovascular, metabolic, and central nervous system disorders where this pathway plays a critical role in disease pathophysiology.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Cyclerion is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operating primarily in the United States with clinical development activities conducted globally through clinical research organizations and partnerships.





Founding and History

The company was founded in 2018 as a spinout from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, inheriting a portfolio of soluble guanylate cyclase programs and platform expertise. Cyclerion completed its initial public offering in April 2019, raising capital to advance its clinical pipeline and platform development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Cyclerion targets cardiovascular diseases including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and hypertension, alongside central nervous system conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and mitochondrial encephalomyopathy. The company's strategy centers on leveraging the soluble guanylate cyclase pathway's role in multiple organ systems, allowing for both deep specialization and broad therapeutic application across disease areas with significant unmet medical need.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's proprietary platform targets the nitric oxide-soluble guanylate cyclase-cyclic guanosine monophosphate signaling pathway, which regulates critical cellular functions including vasodilation, anti-fibrosis, and neuroprotection. Cyclerion develops both stimulators and activators of soluble guanylate cyclase, designed to restore deficient signaling in disease states where nitric oxide bioavailability is compromised or the enzyme itself is oxidized and dysfunctional.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The lead program praliciguat, an oral soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, is being evaluated in Phase II trials for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and has shown potential in Alzheimer's disease studies. Olinciguat, another stimulator, is in development for hypertension and has demonstrated blood pressure lowering effects in clinical trials. The company is also advancing CY6463, a brain-penetrant soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, for central nervous system indications including mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes.





Key Personnel

Peter Hecht serves as Chief Executive Officer, bringing extensive biopharmaceutical leadership experience from his previous roles in drug development and corporate strategy.





Strategic Partnerships

Cyclerion has established research collaborations focused on biomarker development and patient stratification to support its clinical programs. The company maintains relationships with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to advance its understanding of the soluble guanylate cyclase pathway and optimize patient selection for clinical trials.





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