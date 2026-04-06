Cyclerion Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target the soluble guanylate cyclase pathway for serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Cyclerion focuses on advancing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines through its proprietary platform targeting the nitric oxide-soluble guanylate cyclase-cyclic guanosine monophosphate pathway. The company's pipeline addresses cardiovascular, metabolic, and central nervous system disorders where this pathway plays a critical role in disease pathophysiology.
Cyclerion is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operating primarily in the United States with clinical development activities conducted globally through clinical research organizations and partnerships.
The company was founded in 2018 as a spinout from Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, inheriting a portfolio of soluble guanylate cyclase programs and platform expertise. Cyclerion completed its initial public offering in April 2019, raising capital to advance its clinical pipeline and platform development.
Cyclerion targets cardiovascular diseases including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and hypertension, alongside central nervous system conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and mitochondrial encephalomyopathy. The company's strategy centers on leveraging the soluble guanylate cyclase pathway's role in multiple organ systems, allowing for both deep specialization and broad therapeutic application across disease areas with significant unmet medical need.
The company's proprietary platform targets the nitric oxide-soluble guanylate cyclase-cyclic guanosine monophosphate signaling pathway, which regulates critical cellular functions including vasodilation, anti-fibrosis, and neuroprotection. Cyclerion develops both stimulators and activators of soluble guanylate cyclase, designed to restore deficient signaling in disease states where nitric oxide bioavailability is compromised or the enzyme itself is oxidized and dysfunctional.
The lead program praliciguat, an oral soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, is being evaluated in Phase II trials for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and has shown potential in Alzheimer's disease studies. Olinciguat, another stimulator, is in development for hypertension and has demonstrated blood pressure lowering effects in clinical trials. The company is also advancing CY6463, a brain-penetrant soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, for central nervous system indications including mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes.
Peter Hecht serves as Chief Executive Officer, bringing extensive biopharmaceutical leadership experience from his previous roles in drug development and corporate strategy.
Cyclerion has established research collaborations focused on biomarker development and patient stratification to support its clinical programs. The company maintains relationships with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to advance its understanding of the soluble guanylate cyclase pathway and optimize patient selection for clinical trials.
Cyclerion must demonstrate clear clinical differentiation for its soluble guanylate cyclase modulators in competitive therapeutic areas, particularly cardiovascular disease where multiple mechanisms are already established. The company needs to prove that targeting this pathway provides meaningful benefits over existing treatments while establishing the optimal patient populations and biomarkers for its approach.
The nitric oxide-soluble guanylate cyclase-cyclic guanosine monophosphate pathway is a fundamental signaling mechanism that becomes dysfunctional in multiple disease states, contributing to vasoconstriction, fibrosis, inflammation, and cellular dysfunction. Targeting this pathway offers the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just symptoms, with applications across cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological conditions.
Cyclerion has developed both stimulators and activators of soluble guanylate cyclase, allowing for targeted approaches based on whether the enzyme is functional but inadequately activated or oxidized and dysfunctional. The company's focus on brain-penetrant compounds like CY6463 also distinguishes its central nervous system strategy from cardiovascular-focused competitors in this space.
Praliciguat represents Cyclerion's most advanced program with potential applications in both heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and Alzheimer's disease, demonstrating the versatility of the company's platform. Success with praliciguat would validate the soluble guanylate cyclase approach across multiple therapeutic areas and establish Cyclerion's position in markets with substantial unmet medical need.
Cyclerion focuses primarily on cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and hypertension, alongside central nervous system disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and rare neurological conditions. This dual focus reflects the broad physiological importance of the soluble guanylate cyclase pathway in both vascular and neuronal function.
Cyclerion is in the clinical development stage with multiple programs in Phase II trials, including praliciguat for cardiovascular and neurological indications. The company has moved beyond early proof-of-concept studies and is now focused on demonstrating efficacy and optimal dosing in larger patient populations across its key therapeutic areas.
Key near-term catalysts and risks for Cyclerion include:
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