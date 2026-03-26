A biotechnology company focused on developing subcutaneous biologics for mutant calreticulin-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms, Damora Therapeutics is advancing disease-modifying treatments for essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis.

Company Overview

A biotechnology company focused on developing subcutaneous biologics for mutant calreticulin-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms, Damora Therapeutics is advancing disease-modifying treatments for essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. The company is centered on patients with mutant calreticulin-driven disease, a genetically defined subset of myeloproliferative neoplasms for whom there are no therapies that directly target the underlying driver. Its lead program, DMR-001, is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target mutant calreticulin.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Damora Therapeutics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Its public communications and investor materials indicate a US-centered operating footprint, with development plans that include a US IND filing or an ex-US CTA for DMR-001. The company presents itself as building a pipeline for patients with blood disorders in major biopharma markets rather than as a broadly commercialized global organization.

Founding and History

Damora was founded on assets developed by Paragon Therapeutics and was initially built as a private biotechnology company around mutant calreticulin-targeted therapies. In November 2025, Galecto acquired Damora in a transaction that repositioned the combined business around hematologic disease. In March 2026, Galecto formally changed its name to Damora Therapeutics and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker DMRA.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Damora is focused on hematologic disease, specifically mutant calreticulin-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms. Its lead clinical targets are essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, both of which are chronic blood disorders with meaningful unmet need in genetically defined patient subsets. The company's strategy is tightly concentrated rather than broad, with emphasis on disease modification in rare hematology settings.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company is developing biologics, with a current emphasis on monoclonal antibody therapeutics engineered for selective binding to mutant calreticulin. Damora highlights subcutaneous delivery, extended half-life design, and infrequent dosing as important features of its development approach. The broader platform appears to include multiple mutant calreticulin-targeted programs across different modalities, although DMR-001 is the most clearly disclosed asset.





Key Pipeline and Programs

DMR-001 is Damora's lead program and is an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy targeting mutant calreticulin. The company has said it plans to submit a US IND or ex-US CTA for DMR-001 in mid-2026 and is targeting two clinical proof-of-concept datasets beginning in mid-2027. Beyond DMR-001, Damora has described multiple earlier-stage programs directed at the mutant calreticulin biology, but it has not publicly detailed a broad named pipeline at the same level as its lead asset.





Key Personnel

Jennifer Jarrett serves as chief executive officer and board director. The senior leadership team also includes Sherwin Sattarzadeh as chief operating officer, Becker Hewes as chief medical officer, Lori Firmani as chief financial officer, and Garrett Winslow as general counsel. Collectively, the team brings experience from oncology, hematology, corporate strategy, finance, and late-stage drug development.





Strategic Partnerships

Damora's most important strategic relationship has been its connection to Paragon Therapeutics, where the founding assets were developed, and its subsequent acquisition by Galecto, which provided the public company platform and financing base for continued development. The company has also raised substantial capital through financing transactions tied to that transition. Aside from those corporate relationships, Damora does not prominently emphasize a broad network of external commercial or research partnerships on its current website.





FAQ Section