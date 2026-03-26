A biotechnology company focused on developing subcutaneous biologics for mutant calreticulin-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms, Damora Therapeutics is advancing disease-modifying treatments for essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. The company is centered on patients with mutant calreticulin-driven disease, a genetically defined subset of myeloproliferative neoplasms for whom there are no therapies that directly target the underlying driver. Its lead program, DMR-001, is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to selectively target mutant calreticulin.
Damora Therapeutics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Its public communications and investor materials indicate a US-centered operating footprint, with development plans that include a US IND filing or an ex-US CTA for DMR-001. The company presents itself as building a pipeline for patients with blood disorders in major biopharma markets rather than as a broadly commercialized global organization.
Damora was founded on assets developed by Paragon Therapeutics and was initially built as a private biotechnology company around mutant calreticulin-targeted therapies. In November 2025, Galecto acquired Damora in a transaction that repositioned the combined business around hematologic disease. In March 2026, Galecto formally changed its name to Damora Therapeutics and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker DMRA.
Damora is focused on hematologic disease, specifically mutant calreticulin-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms. Its lead clinical targets are essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, both of which are chronic blood disorders with meaningful unmet need in genetically defined patient subsets. The company's strategy is tightly concentrated rather than broad, with emphasis on disease modification in rare hematology settings.
The company is developing biologics, with a current emphasis on monoclonal antibody therapeutics engineered for selective binding to mutant calreticulin. Damora highlights subcutaneous delivery, extended half-life design, and infrequent dosing as important features of its development approach. The broader platform appears to include multiple mutant calreticulin-targeted programs across different modalities, although DMR-001 is the most clearly disclosed asset.
DMR-001 is Damora's lead program and is an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy targeting mutant calreticulin. The company has said it plans to submit a US IND or ex-US CTA for DMR-001 in mid-2026 and is targeting two clinical proof-of-concept datasets beginning in mid-2027. Beyond DMR-001, Damora has described multiple earlier-stage programs directed at the mutant calreticulin biology, but it has not publicly detailed a broad named pipeline at the same level as its lead asset.
Jennifer Jarrett serves as chief executive officer and board director. The senior leadership team also includes Sherwin Sattarzadeh as chief operating officer, Becker Hewes as chief medical officer, Lori Firmani as chief financial officer, and Garrett Winslow as general counsel. Collectively, the team brings experience from oncology, hematology, corporate strategy, finance, and late-stage drug development.
Damora's most important strategic relationship has been its connection to Paragon Therapeutics, where the founding assets were developed, and its subsequent acquisition by Galecto, which provided the public company platform and financing base for continued development. The company has also raised substantial capital through financing transactions tied to that transition. Aside from those corporate relationships, Damora does not prominently emphasize a broad network of external commercial or research partnerships on its current website.
The central strategic question is whether Damora can translate its mutant calreticulin-focused biology into clear clinical proof of concept in essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. Its value is heavily tied to demonstrating that DMR-001 can deliver meaningful disease modification in a genetically defined patient population.
Mutant calreticulin is a disease-driving alteration in a meaningful subset of essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis cases. Targeting that mutation could allow therapy to address the underlying biology of the disease rather than only managing downstream symptoms or blood counts.
Damora is focused narrowly on mutant calreticulin-driven myeloproliferative neoplasms rather than on broad hematology. Its approach also emphasizes selective biologics designed for subcutaneous administration and extended half-life, which could support more convenient dosing if clinical data are favorable.
DMR-001 is the company's lead and most clearly defined program, making it the primary test of Damora's strategy. If successful, it could become one of the first therapies aimed directly at mutant calreticulin-driven disease biology in essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis.
The pipeline is defined by hematology, with a specific concentration on myeloproliferative neoplasms. Within that, essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis are the key disease areas disclosed publicly.
Damora is a clinical-entry-stage biotechnology company. Its lead asset is still preclinical but approaching IND or CTA submission, and the broader pipeline remains earlier stage.
The main watchpoints are the timing of the DMR-001 IND or CTA filing, initial human safety and activity data, and whether the biology shows differentiated efficacy in mutant calreticulin-driven disease. Investors and industry observers will also watch how efficiently the company converts its post-acquisition capital base into focused clinical execution.
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