A biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, and a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. since 2024, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals applies its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform to discover and develop targeted cancer medicines, with QINLOCK approved in over 40 countries for gastrointestinal stromal tumour and vimseltinib advancing for tenosynovial giant cell tumour.

Company Overview

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercialising innovative medicines for cancer, neurological disease, and autoimmune conditions. The company is built around its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform, which enables the design of potent, selective inhibitors of dysregulated kinase pathways driving cancer and other serious diseases. Deciphera became a member of the Ono Pharmaceutical group in June 2024, following Ono's acquisition of the company. Deciphera's lead commercial product, QINLOCK® (ripretinib), is approved for advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) in more than 40 countries and regions.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, United States. Following its acquisition by Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Japan in 2024, Deciphera's scientific, clinical, and commercial capabilities have been integrated within the Ono group's global operations. Ono has leveraged the Deciphera platform to pursue regulatory approvals in Japan for ripretinib, with Ono having submitted a Japanese application for GIST. The combination of Deciphera's kinase biology expertise and Ono's Asia-Pacific commercial infrastructure has expanded the global reach of Deciphera's medicines beyond the US and European markets.





Founding and History

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was founded to apply insights from kinase biology to the treatment of cancer. The company's discovery team developed the switch-control kinase inhibitor concept — targeting the regulatory switch mechanism of kinase enzymes rather than their active site — to create broad-spectrum inhibitors capable of overcoming resistance that limits conventional kinase inhibitors. Ripretinib emerged from this programme as a clinical candidate for GIST, a cancer driven by KIT and PDGFRA kinase mutations. QINLOCK received US FDA approval for fourth-line GIST and subsequently obtained approvals in over 40 countries. In April 2024, Ono Pharmaceutical announced a definitive agreement to acquire Deciphera, with the transaction closing in June 2024.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Deciphera's primary commercial and research focus is oncology, with a particular emphasis on kinase-driven cancers and tumour types with significant unmet need. Gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare cancer arising from the gastrointestinal tract and driven predominantly by activating mutations in KIT or PDGFRA, is the lead indication for QINLOCK. A Phase 3 study (INSIGHT) is evaluating ripretinib in second-line GIST, where it could potentially be approved earlier in the treatment algorithm. In rare tumours, vimseltinib, a CSF1R inhibitor, is being developed for tenosynovial giant cell tumour (TGCT), a rare soft tissue tumour driven by CSF1R signalling. The company is also exploring kinase inhibitor applications in neurological and autoimmune disease.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Deciphera's scientific foundation is its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform. Conventional ATP-competitive kinase inhibitors bind to the active site of kinases, but face limitations including resistance from mutation of the target. Switch-control inhibitors, by contrast, bind to the regulatory switch pocket of kinase enzymes, locking them in an inactive conformation. This approach enables potent inhibition across a broad range of kinase mutants simultaneously, making it well-suited to diseases like GIST where resistance to multiple prior kinase inhibitors is common. The platform has generated ripretinib and vimseltinib as clinical assets, and continues to be applied to new targets in oncology and beyond.





Key Pipeline and Programs

QINLOCK® (ripretinib), Deciphera's FDA-approved product for fourth-line GIST, is the company's primary commercial asset, approved in more than 40 countries and regions. The Phase 3 INSIGHT study is evaluating ripretinib in the second-line GIST setting, which represents a significantly larger patient population than the current fourth-line approved indication. Vimseltinib, a highly selective CSF1R inhibitor, is in late-stage development for tenosynovial giant cell tumour (TGCT), with peak revenue potential for the combined QINLOCK and vimseltinib portfolio estimated at approximately $1 billion. The expanded Ono Pharmaceutical relationship also opens access to pipeline advancement across additional indications and geographies.





Key Personnel

As a subsidiary of Ono Pharmaceutical since June 2024, Deciphera's scientific and clinical leadership operates within the Ono group structure. Deciphera's founding scientific team developed the switch-control kinase inhibitor concept and built the discovery and clinical capabilities that produced QINLOCK and vimseltinib. Following the acquisition, Deciphera continues to operate as a member company within Ono, preserving the scientific culture and discovery platform that underpins its pipeline while benefiting from Ono's commercial and regulatory infrastructure in Japan and Asia-Pacific markets.





Strategic Partnerships

Deciphera's most significant corporate transaction was its acquisition by Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. of Japan, which was announced in April 2024 and closed in June 2024. The acquisition by Ono provides Deciphera with access to Ono's commercial operations in Japan and other Asia-Pacific markets, supporting international expansion of QINLOCK and pipeline assets. Ono has submitted a Japanese application for ripretinib in advanced GIST, with regulatory review underway. Prior to the acquisition, Deciphera had established commercialisation partnerships in various geographies for QINLOCK, including approval in the United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, and multiple other markets. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Ono, Deciphera's future pipeline development is supported by Ono's financial resources.





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