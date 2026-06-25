Company Overview

A late-stage CNS biotechnology company, formerly MindMed, advancing lysergide-based therapeutics for major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder after landmark Phase III data in 2026. Definium Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DFTX) is making the case that a rigorously formulated, single-dose LSD-derived compound can clear the regulatory bar that has eluded psychedelic-adjacent medicine for decades. With three Phase III readouts expected in 2026, the company is now one of the closest things to a near-term commercial psychedelic drug sponsor in public markets. The positive Emerge data, announced June 22, 2026, validated that thesis — at least for MDD — and triggered a capital raise to match the ambition.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Definium Therapeutics is headquartered in New York, NY, and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker DFTX. The company's operational footprint reflects its clinical-stage status, with activities centered on trial execution across its CNS pipeline.





Founding and History

The company was founded as Mind Medicine (MindMed), one of the earliest publicly traded psychedelic drug developers, before rebranding to Definium Therapeutics in early 2026 to signal a pivot toward conventional late-stage pharmaceutical development. The rebrand accompanied a strategic sharpening of focus on its late-stage CNS pipeline, with DT120 as the lead asset. The name change also reflected an intent to distance the company from the broader, more speculative psychedelic-wellness space and position it as a serious regulatory-pathway company. Three Phase III readouts expected in 2026 mark the most consequential period in the company's history.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Definium is focused exclusively on central nervous system disorders spanning psychiatry and neurology, with MDD and generalized anxiety disorder as the primary near-term indications. MDD affects hundreds of millions globally, and a meaningful proportion of patients fail to respond adequately to existing antidepressants — precisely the unmet need Definium is targeting. The company's bet is that a single, precisely dosed psychedelic-derived molecule, administered under controlled conditions, can deliver durable antidepressant effects where chronic daily dosing regimens have fallen short. The GAD indication broadens the addressable population and gives DT120 a potential second regulatory pathway if MDD approval proceeds.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Definium's platform is built around lysergide — a compound in the LSD chemical class — formulated as an orally disintegrating tablet designed for precise, reproducible dosing. The ODT format is clinically meaningful: it removes the variability of oral liquid formulations and supports the kind of standardized delivery that regulators and trial designers require. DT120 is administered as a single 100 microgram dose, a regimen designed to capture acute neuroplasticity effects while minimizing the prolonged perceptual disruption associated with higher recreational doses. The company's approach — controlled dose, controlled setting, placebo-controlled trial design — represents a deliberate effort to meet the FDA on conventional pharmaceutical terms rather than seeking an alternative pathway.





Key Pipeline and Programs

DT120 is Definium's lead asset: an orally disintegrating tablet of lysergide (LSD-derived), targeting serotonin receptor pathways, in Phase III development for both MDD and GAD. In MDD, the Phase III Emerge study — a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating a single 100 microgram dose — reported positive topline results on June 22, 2026. DT120 produced a least squares mean MADRS score reduction of 13.3 points from baseline versus 5.2 points for placebo at Week 6, a placebo-adjusted improvement of 8.1 points (p less than 0.0001). A secondary endpoint at Week 12 showed a 7.3-point placebo-adjusted improvement, also statistically significant — suggesting the antidepressant effect extends well beyond the acute dosing window. DT120 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and no suicidality signal, addressing a key regulatory concern for any CNS asset in this space. The GAD program represents a second Phase III opportunity within the 2026 readout calendar, and the company has flagged a third Phase III readout also expected this year, positioning DT120 as potentially the most clinically validated psychedelic-derived compound in development.





Recent Developments

On June 22, 2026, Definium announced that the Phase III Emerge study of DT120 in MDD met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, representing the first positive randomized controlled Phase III data for a single-dose lysergide compound in a major psychiatric indication. The same day, the company announced a proposed public offering of $500 million in common shares and pre-funded warrants, with underwriters holding an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million — a financing scale that reflects commercial-readiness ambitions. Analyst response was swift: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $60 from $40 (Outperform), and Leerink raised its target to $52 from $30, with Needham also upgrading its target. The rebrand from MindMed to Definium Therapeutics was completed in early 2026, preceding the Emerge readout.





Key Personnel

The research context does not name specific executives at Definium Therapeutics. The company's leadership team is guiding a late-stage pipeline through what is, by any measure, a pivotal regulatory year for the organization.





Strategic Partnerships

No specific partnership or licensing agreements are disclosed in the available research context. The $500 million equity offering announced alongside the Emerge data suggests Definium is pursuing an independent commercialization path rather than an out-licensing strategy — at least for the near term. The scale of the capital raise implies the company intends to self-fund regulatory submissions and, potentially, commercial infrastructure if DT120 advances to approval.





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