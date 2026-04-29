A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing DMX-1001, an oral noribogaine formulation targeting the neuroplasticity pathways disrupted by alcohol use disorder. DemeRx is built around the hypothesis that addiction is fundamentally a disease of disrupted brain wiring, and that neuroplastogens — compounds capable of restoring healthy neural architecture — can address compulsive substance-seeking at its biological root. The company's singular pipeline focus reflects a deliberate strategy: advance one highly differentiated mechanism rather than spread resources across a broad portfolio. DemeRx positions itself at the intersection of psychedelic-derived science and conventional pharmaceutical development.
DemeRx is headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company operates as a lean clinical-stage organization, with its scientific foundation rooted in decades of addiction neuroscience research conducted at the University of Miami.
DemeRx was founded by Dr. Deborah Mash, a neuroscientist whose research into ibogaine and its active metabolite noribogaine at the University of Miami spans more than three decades. The company was established to translate that foundational academic work into a regulated pharmaceutical program. A funding round announced in October 2025 was structured specifically to advance DMX-1001 through IND-enabling studies and into Phase II trials. The FDA's acceptance of the IND application for DMX-1001 represents the company's most significant regulatory milestone to date.
DemeRx is wholly focused on alcohol use disorder, a condition affecting an estimated 400 million people globally and for which approved pharmacotherapy options remain limited and underutilized. The company's scientific rationale centers on chronic alcohol misuse disrupting neural circuitry in ways that sustain compulsive drinking behavior — damage that existing medications do not adequately reverse. Noribogaine's neuroplastogenic properties are proposed to restore more adaptive brain wiring, offering a mechanistically distinct approach to relapse prevention. DemeRx views AUD as a beachhead indication, with the broader neuroplastogen platform potentially applicable to other substance use disorders.
DemeRx's platform is anchored in noribogaine, the primary active metabolite of ibogaine, reformulated as a proprietary oral small molecule designated DMX-1001. Unlike ibogaine itself, noribogaine offers a more favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile while retaining neuroplastogenic activity — the capacity to promote neural remodeling in addiction-relevant brain circuits. The compound acts on multiple receptor systems implicated in addiction, including opioid receptors and serotonin transporters, with effects on synaptic plasticity that distinguish it from dopamine-focused addiction pharmacology. DemeRx's chemistry work on DMX-1001 constitutes a new chemical entity filing, providing a clear intellectual property pathway.
DMX-1001 is DemeRx's lead and sole disclosed pipeline asset — an oral, proprietary formulation of noribogaine developed as a new chemical entity for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The FDA accepted the company's IND application for DMX-1001, clearing the path to initiate a Phase II clinical trial anticipated to begin in 2027. The Phase II study will evaluate DMX-1001's efficacy and safety in patients with AUD, building on IND-enabling preclinical work funded by the October 2025 capital raise. Noribogaine's mechanism spans kappa and mu opioid receptor modulation alongside serotonin transporter inhibition, with the neuroplastogenic effect hypothesized to reduce craving and support sustained abstinence. Four clinical trials are listed in DemeRx's trial history across its development program, reflecting prior investigational work that informed the current DMX-1001 formulation strategy. No NCT identifier for the planned Phase II study has been publicly disclosed at this stage.
The FDA's acceptance of DemeRx's IND application for DMX-1001 in AUD is the company's most recent and consequential regulatory milestone, positioning the program for a 2027 Phase II trial initiation. The October 2025 funding announcement was explicitly tied to completing IND-enabling studies and financing the Phase II program, signaling investor confidence in the noribogaine approach. Separately, the FDA has been accelerating action on mental health and addiction therapeutics following an April 2026 executive order, a regulatory tailwind that may benefit DemeRx's timeline. The company cited FDA's timely IND review as an encouraging sign of engagement with the AUD therapeutic space.
Deborah C. Mash, PhD, serves as Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and brings more than 30 years of addiction neuroscience research to the role, including foundational ibogaine and noribogaine studies conducted at the University of Miami. Pascal J. Goldschmidt, MD, serves as Chief Medical Officer and Director, with expertise in cardiology and clinical drug development — a relevant background given noribogaine's cardiac safety considerations that characterized earlier ibogaine research. Richard S. Serbin serves as Executive Chairman, providing governance oversight and strategic direction as the company advances toward its Phase II milestone.
DemeRx has not disclosed major pharmaceutical partnership or licensing agreements at this stage of development. The company's October 2025 funding round was directed toward internal advancement of DMX-1001 through IND-enabling work and Phase II trial preparation. As the program matures toward clinical proof-of-concept, partnership discussions with larger addiction or CNS-focused organizations would be a logical next step.
AUD represents one of the largest unmet needs in addiction medicine, with limited approved pharmacotherapies and chronically high relapse rates. DemeRx's founder Dr. Deborah Mash has spent decades studying noribogaine's effects specifically on alcohol and drug dependence, giving the company deep mechanistic expertise in this indication. Concentrating on AUD allows DemeRx to build a compelling clinical dataset around a single asset before potentially expanding the neuroplastogen platform to other substance use disorders.
Chronic alcohol misuse physically disrupts neural circuitry governing impulse control and reward processing, creating the compulsive drive to drink that underpins addiction. Existing medications — naltrexone, acamprosate, disulfiram — modulate neurotransmitter signaling but do not address this underlying structural disruption. Neuroplastogens like noribogaine are proposed to actively promote synaptic remodeling in these damaged circuits, potentially enabling a more durable biological reset rather than symptomatic management.
Ibogaine carries significant cardiac liability — specifically QT prolongation — and produces intense, prolonged psychedelic experiences, limiting its clinical utility outside specialist settings. Noribogaine, ibogaine's primary active metabolite, retains neuroplastogenic and anti-addictive properties while exhibiting a more manageable pharmacokinetic and safety profile. DemeRx has further engineered DMX-1001 as a new chemical entity oral formulation, seeking to optimize the benefit-risk balance and enable outpatient or supervised clinic administration rather than requiring intensive inpatient monitoring.
The FDA accepted DemeRx's IND application for DMX-1001 in AUD, and the company has announced plans to initiate a Phase II clinical trial in 2027. The October 2025 funding round was specifically structured to complete IND-enabling studies and finance the Phase II program through initiation. Phase II data readouts would realistically follow the trial start by several years, making meaningful efficacy results a late-2020s milestone at the earliest.
DemeRx is currently defined by a single therapeutic focus: alcohol use disorder, addressed through the neuroplastogen noribogaine. The company's own framing positions AUD as the lead indication for a broader addiction therapeutics platform, suggesting potential expansion into opioid use disorder, stimulant use disorder, or other substance dependencies where disrupted neural plasticity plays a role. All disclosed development activity to date centers on DMX-1001 in AUD.
DemeRx occupies a distinctive position within the psychedelic therapeutics space by pursuing a metabolite — noribogaine — rather than ibogaine itself, and by filing DMX-1001 as a new chemical entity through conventional IND pathways rather than relying on expanded access or retreat-model administration. This regulatory orthodoxy distinguishes DemeRx from operators in the psychedelic-assisted therapy space and positions DMX-1001 closer to a standard prescription medicine development model. The company's academic roots in rigorous neuroscience research at the University of Miami further differentiate it from more speculative entrants in the field.
DemeRx is at an early but inflecting stage, with several near-term watchpoints that will define its trajectory:
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