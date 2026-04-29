Company Overview

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing DMX-1001, an oral noribogaine formulation targeting the neuroplasticity pathways disrupted by alcohol use disorder. DemeRx is built around the hypothesis that addiction is fundamentally a disease of disrupted brain wiring, and that neuroplastogens — compounds capable of restoring healthy neural architecture — can address compulsive substance-seeking at its biological root. The company's singular pipeline focus reflects a deliberate strategy: advance one highly differentiated mechanism rather than spread resources across a broad portfolio. DemeRx positions itself at the intersection of psychedelic-derived science and conventional pharmaceutical development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

DemeRx is headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company operates as a lean clinical-stage organization, with its scientific foundation rooted in decades of addiction neuroscience research conducted at the University of Miami.





Founding and History

DemeRx was founded by Dr. Deborah Mash, a neuroscientist whose research into ibogaine and its active metabolite noribogaine at the University of Miami spans more than three decades. The company was established to translate that foundational academic work into a regulated pharmaceutical program. A funding round announced in October 2025 was structured specifically to advance DMX-1001 through IND-enabling studies and into Phase II trials. The FDA's acceptance of the IND application for DMX-1001 represents the company's most significant regulatory milestone to date.





Therapy Areas and Focus

DemeRx is wholly focused on alcohol use disorder, a condition affecting an estimated 400 million people globally and for which approved pharmacotherapy options remain limited and underutilized. The company's scientific rationale centers on chronic alcohol misuse disrupting neural circuitry in ways that sustain compulsive drinking behavior — damage that existing medications do not adequately reverse. Noribogaine's neuroplastogenic properties are proposed to restore more adaptive brain wiring, offering a mechanistically distinct approach to relapse prevention. DemeRx views AUD as a beachhead indication, with the broader neuroplastogen platform potentially applicable to other substance use disorders.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

DemeRx's platform is anchored in noribogaine, the primary active metabolite of ibogaine, reformulated as a proprietary oral small molecule designated DMX-1001. Unlike ibogaine itself, noribogaine offers a more favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile while retaining neuroplastogenic activity — the capacity to promote neural remodeling in addiction-relevant brain circuits. The compound acts on multiple receptor systems implicated in addiction, including opioid receptors and serotonin transporters, with effects on synaptic plasticity that distinguish it from dopamine-focused addiction pharmacology. DemeRx's chemistry work on DMX-1001 constitutes a new chemical entity filing, providing a clear intellectual property pathway.





Key Pipeline and Programs

DMX-1001 is DemeRx's lead and sole disclosed pipeline asset — an oral, proprietary formulation of noribogaine developed as a new chemical entity for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The FDA accepted the company's IND application for DMX-1001, clearing the path to initiate a Phase II clinical trial anticipated to begin in 2027. The Phase II study will evaluate DMX-1001's efficacy and safety in patients with AUD, building on IND-enabling preclinical work funded by the October 2025 capital raise. Noribogaine's mechanism spans kappa and mu opioid receptor modulation alongside serotonin transporter inhibition, with the neuroplastogenic effect hypothesized to reduce craving and support sustained abstinence. Four clinical trials are listed in DemeRx's trial history across its development program, reflecting prior investigational work that informed the current DMX-1001 formulation strategy. No NCT identifier for the planned Phase II study has been publicly disclosed at this stage.





Recent Developments

The FDA's acceptance of DemeRx's IND application for DMX-1001 in AUD is the company's most recent and consequential regulatory milestone, positioning the program for a 2027 Phase II trial initiation. The October 2025 funding announcement was explicitly tied to completing IND-enabling studies and financing the Phase II program, signaling investor confidence in the noribogaine approach. Separately, the FDA has been accelerating action on mental health and addiction therapeutics following an April 2026 executive order, a regulatory tailwind that may benefit DemeRx's timeline. The company cited FDA's timely IND review as an encouraging sign of engagement with the AUD therapeutic space.





Key Personnel

Deborah C. Mash, PhD, serves as Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and brings more than 30 years of addiction neuroscience research to the role, including foundational ibogaine and noribogaine studies conducted at the University of Miami. Pascal J. Goldschmidt, MD, serves as Chief Medical Officer and Director, with expertise in cardiology and clinical drug development — a relevant background given noribogaine's cardiac safety considerations that characterized earlier ibogaine research. Richard S. Serbin serves as Executive Chairman, providing governance oversight and strategic direction as the company advances toward its Phase II milestone.





Strategic Partnerships

DemeRx has not disclosed major pharmaceutical partnership or licensing agreements at this stage of development. The company's October 2025 funding round was directed toward internal advancement of DMX-1001 through IND-enabling work and Phase II trial preparation. As the program matures toward clinical proof-of-concept, partnership discussions with larger addiction or CNS-focused organizations would be a logical next step.





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