Company Overview

A vertically integrated Israeli specialty pharma company developing and manufacturing modified-release and controlled-release oral drug products, with a growing portfolio spanning cardiovascular, CNS, and urology indications. Dexcel Pharma Technologies operates across the full value chain, from formulation science through commercial supply, with a particular emphasis on differentiated generic and branded generic products. The company markets its own finished-dose products in Israel and licenses technologies and product rights to multinational partners for regulated markets including the US, Europe, and Japan.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Dexcel is headquartered in Or Akiva, Israel, where its primary R&D laboratories and manufacturing facility are located. The company distributes and licenses products across more than 50 countries, with commercial subsidiaries and licensing partners spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.





Founding and History

Dexcel Pharma was founded in 1965 and has grown over six decades from a domestic Israeli pharmaceutical manufacturer into a technology-focused specialty generics developer. The company built its reputation on proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, particularly its controlled-release platform, which became the basis for numerous out-licensing deals with global partners. Over time, Dexcel expanded both its product portfolio and its manufacturing capacity at the Or Akiva site, achieving compliance with stringent regulatory standards including US FDA and EU GMP requirements.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Dexcel's commercial and pipeline focus is concentrated in cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disorders, and urology — three areas where modified-release oral formulations can deliver meaningful clinical advantages over immediate-release alternatives. In cardiovascular medicine, tailored drug-release profiles can improve tolerability and patient adherence for chronic therapies such as antihypertensives and antiplatelets. The CNS portfolio addresses conditions including epilepsy and attention-deficit disorders, where plasma-level stability is a key determinant of efficacy. Urology rounds out the therapeutic mix, targeting conditions where local or sustained release can reduce systemic side effects.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core platform is its proprietary oral controlled-release technology, which enables the engineering of precise drug-release profiles — extended, delayed, pulsatile, or biphasic — within a single solid oral dosage form. This flexibility allows Dexcel to reformulate established active pharmaceutical ingredients in ways that improve pharmacokinetic performance, reduce dosing frequency, or minimize peak-related adverse effects. The platform has been applied across tablet, mini-tablet, pellet, and capsule formats, enabling the company to address regulatory pathways in both the branded generic and 505(b)(2) spaces. Dexcel's manufacturing competency in these complex oral solid dosage forms represents a significant barrier to entry and a durable competitive advantage.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Dexcel-593 is the company's most advanced internally developed asset, a proprietary extended-release formulation targeting cardiovascular indications, developed via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway and designed to offer an improved release profile relative to the reference listed drug. The program leverages Dexcel's multi-layer tablet technology to achieve a biphasic release pattern intended to smooth peak-trough fluctuations associated with the reference product.

Dexcel-Lacosa is a controlled-release formulation in the CNS space, addressing a condition where stable plasma concentrations are directly linked to seizure control and tolerability outcomes. The program is at an advanced formulation stage with regulatory discussions underway in the target markets.

Dexcel-Omega represents the company's expansion into nutraceutical-grade omega-3 formulation science, applying its controlled-release expertise to reduce the gastrointestinal tolerability issues that limit adherence to standard omega-3 preparations, with commercial interest from several licensing partners.





Recent Developments

Dexcel has continued to advance its out-licensing strategy, securing formulation and commercialization agreements with partners in regulated Western markets for several controlled-release assets. The company has invested in expanding GMP manufacturing capacity at its Or Akiva site to meet growing demand from international licensing partners. Regulatory submissions for select pipeline products in European and North American markets have been progressed as part of the company's near-term commercialization agenda.





Key Personnel

Hagit Baris serves as Chief Executive Officer of Dexcel Pharma Technologies, bringing extensive commercial and operational leadership experience within the Israeli and international specialty pharma industry. The company's R&D function is led by an experienced team of formulation scientists and regulatory affairs specialists who have guided numerous products through FDA and EMA submissions. Dexcel's senior leadership team combines expertise in drug delivery science, manufacturing operations, and global business development.





Strategic Partnerships

Dexcel's business model is built substantially on out-licensing its proprietary controlled-release formulations to multinational pharma companies seeking differentiated generic or branded generic products for regulated markets. Partners have included companies operating in the US, Germany, Japan, and across the broader EU, with licensing agreements typically structured around milestone payments and royalties on net sales. The company's long-standing manufacturing partnerships further support supply agreements that complement its technology licensing activity.





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