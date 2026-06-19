A Tokyo-based biotechnology startup developing a proprietary DIOLs platform to generate oocytes and ovarian somatic cells from induced pluripotent stem cells, targeting infertility patients who cannot produce viable eggs through conventional IVF.

Company Overview

A Tokyo-based biotechnology startup developing a proprietary DIOLs platform to generate oocytes and ovarian somatic cells from induced pluripotent stem cells, targeting infertility patients who cannot produce viable eggs through conventional IVF. Dioseve's core thesis is that iPS-cell-derived oocytes can expand the reach of assisted reproductive medicine to a patient population that existing techniques simply cannot serve. The company occupies a genuinely novel scientific corner: nobody has yet taken stem-cell-derived gametes into the clinic, and Dioseve intends to be the first to try.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Dioseve is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The underlying DIOLs technology was developed at the University of Washington, giving the company academic roots across the Pacific, though its commercial operations remain Japan-based.





Founding and History

Dioseve was founded to commercialize the DIOLs technology invented by Nobuhiko Hamazaki, a research specialist at the University of Washington. In June 2024 the company closed a funding round raising a total of approximately $10 million USD to date, with the June 2024 tranche alone amounting to $7 million USD raised from six VC and CVC investors. Shionogi made a CVC investment in the company on June 12, 2026, marking another strategic milestone in Dioseve's early corporate development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Dioseve's entire focus sits within female reproductive health — specifically, the subset of infertility driven by the inability to produce viable oocytes, whether through premature ovarian insufficiency, age-related decline, or other causes. Conventional IVF depends on retrievable eggs; patients who cannot produce them have few options beyond donor eggs, which carries its own clinical, ethical, and emotional complexity. Dioseve positions its technology as a route to autologous oocytes — derived from the patient's own cells — which would represent a qualitatively different treatment option for this underserved group.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The DIOLs (directly induced oocyte-like cells) platform works by introducing specific genes into induced pluripotent stem cells to drive their differentiation into oocyte-like cells. Critically, the process does not require expensive growth factors or specialized culture techniques, and is designed to produce oocytes in large quantities within a short timeframe — two practical constraints that have historically made iPS-to-gamete conversion commercially unworkable. The platform also induces ovarian somatic cells, which play a supporting role in oocyte maturation, suggesting Dioseve is attempting to recreate a more complete follicular environment rather than isolated egg-like cells.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Dioseve's lead and only disclosed program is an infertility treatment built on the DIOLs platform. The approach uses patient-derived iPS cells as the starting material, reprogramming them into oocyte-like cells through targeted gene introduction rather than sequential cytokine-driven differentiation protocols. The intended clinical application spans assisted reproductive procedures including in vitro fertilization and in vitro maturation. The program is pre-clinical: first-in-human validation of iPS-derived oocytes has not yet been demonstrated, and no IND-equivalent filing has been announced. Ovarian somatic cell induction is also part of the platform's scope, though no separate program or timeline for that component has been disclosed. The path to the clinic will require establishing that DIOLs-derived oocytes are capable of fertilization and safe early-embryo development — the foundational proof-of-concept that defines Dioseve's nearest scientific milestone.





Recent Developments

On June 12, 2026, Shionogi announced a CVC investment in Dioseve, the undisclosed-amount deal representing Shionogi's first move into the fertility space since establishing its Corporate Venture Capital unit in April 2025. Shionogi has explicitly flagged women's health as a priority investment theme and intends to accelerate deployment in infertility. The Shionogi backing follows Dioseve's $7 million USD financing in June 2024, which brought total funds raised to approximately $10 million USD.





Key Personnel

Kazuma Kishida serves as Chief Executive Officer of Dioseve. Nobuhiko Hamazaki, the University of Washington research specialist who invented the DIOLs technology, is the scientific originator of the platform, though no formal executive title at the company has been disclosed in available sources.





Strategic Partnerships

Dioseve's investor base includes pharmaceutical company ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. alongside VC firms Spiral Capital, Archetype Ventures, and ANRI — a syndicate that gives the company both financial and strategic backing within Japan's life sciences ecosystem. Shionogi's June 2026 CVC investment adds a major Japanese pharma name with an explicit women's health agenda to the cap table, though no co-development or licensing arrangement has been disclosed.





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