A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for cancer and autoimmune diseases using proprietary ADC technology platforms.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for cancer and autoimmune diseases using proprietary ADC technology platforms. The company has established multiple ADC technology platforms with global intellectual property rights. Duality Biologics operates clinical trials across more than 17 countries through global multi-center studies. The company aims to widen the therapeutic window of conjugated drugs and enhance anti-tumor activity across various cancer indications.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Duality Biologics is headquartered in Pudong, Shanghai, China. The company maintains a global presence through its international clinical trial network spanning over 17 countries. This multi-regional approach supports the development of its ADC pipeline across diverse patient populations.





Founding and History

Duality Biologics was founded in 2020 by John Zhu. The company has raised $120 million in funding from investors including Lilly Asia Ventures, WuXi Biologics, 6 Dimensions Capital, Oriza Holdings, and Songhe Capital. Since inception, the company has rapidly advanced multiple ADC programs into clinical development with global reach.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company focuses primarily on oncology and autoimmune diseases, targeting unmet medical needs through next-generation ADC therapeutics. Its pipeline addresses neoplasms, immune system diseases, nervous system diseases, hemic and lymphatic diseases, and endocrinology and metabolic diseases. The therapeutic strategy centers on leveraging ADC technology to deliver targeted payloads with improved safety profiles. This approach aims to overcome limitations of traditional chemotherapy and existing ADC technologies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Duality Biologics has developed proprietary antibody-drug conjugate platforms including dual payload ADC technology and immune stimulating antibody conjugates. The platforms are designed to enhance anti-tumor activity while widening the therapeutic window compared to conventional ADCs. The technology enables targeted delivery of cytotoxic or immune-stimulating payloads directly to disease sites. These platforms support the development of differentiated ADC therapeutics with potentially improved efficacy and safety profiles.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The lead program is BNT323, an ADC candidate being developed in partnership with BioNTech and currently in Phase III clinical trials. The company maintains a robust clinical pipeline with 11 active clinical trials across its ADC portfolio. Multiple programs target various cancer indications using the company's proprietary platform technologies. The pipeline leverages both dual payload ADC technology and immune stimulating antibody conjugates to address different therapeutic opportunities in oncology and autoimmune diseases.





Key Personnel

John Zhu serves as founder of Duality Biologics. Dr. Hua Mu serves as Global Chief Medical Officer, bringing experience as former CEO/Acting CMO/China Head at Zenas BioPharma and co-founder of Overland Pharmaceuticals, along with venture partner experience at Hillhouse Capital.





Strategic Partnerships

The company has formed a global strategic partnership with BioNTech to accelerate research and development of certain antibody-drug conjugates, including the Phase III development of BNT323. WuXi Biologics is both an investor and likely development partner supporting the company's ADC manufacturing capabilities. The partnership strategy focuses on leveraging global expertise to advance the company's proprietary ADC platforms and pipeline programs.





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