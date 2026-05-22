A Shanghai-based antibody-drug conjugate specialist advancing a next-generation oncology pipeline through global licensing deals with BioNTech, BeiGene, and Avenzo Therapeutics. DualityBio, formally known as Duality Biotherapeutics or Duality Biologics, is focused on engineering differentiated ADC therapies targeting solid tumors. The company has built a platform capable of producing bispecific and monospecific ADCs with novel payloads and linker chemistries, positioning it at the forefront of China's rapidly internationalizing biotech sector.
DualityBio is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with its pipeline increasingly developed through international clinical collaborations spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company's partnership network extends its operational footprint well beyond Greater China as it pursues global regulatory ambitions.
DualityBio was founded to capitalize on accelerating advances in ADC engineering, emerging from China's maturing biopharmaceutical ecosystem. The company has pursued a capital-markets path, including a planned listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that was paused in February 2025 as the company reassessed its timing. Strategic out-licensing deals, rather than an IPO, have since become the primary mechanism for raising capital and validating pipeline assets. The April 2025 appointment of Hua Mu as global Chief Medical Officer signals intensified preparation for the next expansion phase.
DualityBio's pipeline is focused exclusively on oncology, with an emphasis on solid tumors representing high unmet need. Key targets include B7-H3, a transmembrane glycoprotein broadly overexpressed across multiple tumor types, and the EGFR/HER3 bispecific axis implicated in treatment-resistant cancers. The company's therapeutic rationale rests on the premise that next-generation ADC designs — featuring improved tumor selectivity and reduced off-target toxicity — can outperform earlier-generation conjugates in these settings.
DualityBio's core platform is built around antibody-drug conjugate engineering, encompassing proprietary linker-payload systems, site-specific conjugation, and bispecific antibody formats. The bispecific ADC approach, exemplified by DB-1418, is designed to co-target EGFR and HER3 simultaneously, potentially overcoming the resistance mechanisms that limit single-target therapies. The B7-H3-targeting program, DB-1311, reflects the company's capability to advance pan-tumor strategies using broadly expressed surface antigens. Together these modalities place DualityBio among a select group of Chinese biotechs capable of competing on ADC innovation at a global level.
DB-1311, co-developed with BioNTech as BNT324/DB-1311, is an investigational next-generation ADC targeting B7-H3, a transmembrane glycoprotein widely overexpressed across solid tumors. The program entered a global Phase I/IIa clinical trial, with first data from that study reported in December 2024. B7-H3 is expressed across lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers among others, giving the asset a broad potential label. DB-1418, out-licensed to Avenzo Therapeutics as AVZO-1418/DB-1418 in January 2025, is a potential best-in-class EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC. Under the exclusive global license (excluding Greater China), Avenzo assumes responsibility for development, manufacturing, and commercialization, with DualityBio retaining rights in the Greater China region. A third pre-clinical ADC asset targeting select solid tumors was the subject of an exclusive option agreement with BeiGene in June 2024, covering global clinical and commercial rights; this program remains in pre-clinical development.
In December 2024, DualityBio and BioNTech disclosed first clinical data from the global Phase I/IIa trial of BNT324/DB-1311 in solid tumors, marking a significant de-risking event for the B7-H3 program. In January 2025, Avenzo Therapeutics signed an exclusive global license for AVZO-1418/DB-1418, the EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC, underscoring market appetite for DualityBio's bispecific platform. DualityBio withdrew its Hong Kong IPO plans in February 2025, opting to pursue alternative capital strategies. The April 2025 appointment of Hua Mu as global Chief Medical Officer signals a pivot toward accelerated international clinical execution.
Hua Mu serves as Global Chief Medical Officer, appointed in April 2025 to lead international clinical development as the company scales its global trial footprint. Mu brings expertise aligned with DualityBio's objective of advancing ADC assets through global regulatory pathways. Further executive details, including the founding CEO, have not been disclosed in available coverage.
DualityBio has established three major international collaborations in rapid succession. BioNTech co-develops BNT324/DB-1311 through a global Phase I/IIa program. BeiGene holds an exclusive option for global clinical and commercial rights to a pre-clinical ADC targeting solid tumors, a deal announced in June 2024. Avenzo Therapeutics acquired exclusive global rights (ex-Greater China) to the EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC DB-1418 in January 2025, with DualityBio retaining Greater China commercialization rights.
DualityBio paused its planned Hong Kong Stock Exchange IPO in February 2025, reflecting challenging market conditions for Chinese biotech listings. Instead, the company has monetized and de-risked its pipeline through a series of high-profile licensing deals with BioNTech, BeiGene, and Avenzo, securing development capital and validation without equity dilution. This approach mirrors a broader trend of Chinese ADC specialists using ex-China licenses to fund domestic and global expansion.
B7-H3 is a transmembrane glycoprotein that is broadly overexpressed across a wide range of solid tumor types — including lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers — while showing limited expression in normal tissue, making it an attractive ADC target. Its pan-tumor expression profile means a single asset like BNT324/DB-1311 could potentially address multiple oncology indications. The transmembrane localization also supports efficient internalization of the ADC payload upon antibody binding, a key requirement for ADC efficacy.
DB-1418 is engineered to simultaneously engage both EGFR and HER3, two receptor tyrosine kinases that are frequently co-expressed and drive resistance when targeted individually. By bridging both targets with a single conjugate, the bispecific design may suppress the compensatory signaling that undermines single-target EGFR or HER3 therapies. Avenzo's January 2025 licensing of global rights (excluding Greater China) positions DB-1418 as a direct challenger to existing HER3-directed ADCs such as patritumab deruxtecan.
First clinical data from the global Phase I/IIa trial of BNT324/DB-1311 were disclosed in December 2024, representing the initial readout of the program in patients with solid tumors. The trial is a collaborative effort between DualityBio and BioNTech, enrolling patients across multiple geographies. The Phase I/IIa design allows dose escalation and early efficacy assessment to proceed in parallel, potentially accelerating the timeline to pivotal studies if the early data hold up.
DualityBio's pipeline is entirely oncology-focused, concentrating on solid tumors with significant unmet need. The B7-H3-targeting program addresses a pan-tumor strategy spanning lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate indications, while the EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC is relevant to epithelial cancers including non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer. The BeiGene-partnered pre-clinical asset adds a third solid tumor indication that has not yet been publicly specified.
DualityBio spans early clinical and pre-clinical stages, with BNT324/DB-1311 the most advanced asset in a global Phase I/IIa trial. DB-1418/AVZO-1418 transitions to Avenzo's development control for ex-China territories, while the BeiGene-optioned program remains pre-clinical. The April 2025 appointment of a global CMO signals an intent to push additional assets into the clinic and to support regulatory filings across multiple jurisdictions in the near term.
Several watchpoints will define DualityBio's trajectory over the next 12-24 months:
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