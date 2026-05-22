Company Overview

A Shanghai-based antibody-drug conjugate specialist advancing a next-generation oncology pipeline through global licensing deals with BioNTech, BeiGene, and Avenzo Therapeutics. DualityBio, formally known as Duality Biotherapeutics or Duality Biologics, is focused on engineering differentiated ADC therapies targeting solid tumors. The company has built a platform capable of producing bispecific and monospecific ADCs with novel payloads and linker chemistries, positioning it at the forefront of China's rapidly internationalizing biotech sector.





Headquarters and Global Presence

DualityBio is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with its pipeline increasingly developed through international clinical collaborations spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company's partnership network extends its operational footprint well beyond Greater China as it pursues global regulatory ambitions.





Founding and History

DualityBio was founded to capitalize on accelerating advances in ADC engineering, emerging from China's maturing biopharmaceutical ecosystem. The company has pursued a capital-markets path, including a planned listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that was paused in February 2025 as the company reassessed its timing. Strategic out-licensing deals, rather than an IPO, have since become the primary mechanism for raising capital and validating pipeline assets. The April 2025 appointment of Hua Mu as global Chief Medical Officer signals intensified preparation for the next expansion phase.





Therapy Areas and Focus

DualityBio's pipeline is focused exclusively on oncology, with an emphasis on solid tumors representing high unmet need. Key targets include B7-H3, a transmembrane glycoprotein broadly overexpressed across multiple tumor types, and the EGFR/HER3 bispecific axis implicated in treatment-resistant cancers. The company's therapeutic rationale rests on the premise that next-generation ADC designs — featuring improved tumor selectivity and reduced off-target toxicity — can outperform earlier-generation conjugates in these settings.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

DualityBio's core platform is built around antibody-drug conjugate engineering, encompassing proprietary linker-payload systems, site-specific conjugation, and bispecific antibody formats. The bispecific ADC approach, exemplified by DB-1418, is designed to co-target EGFR and HER3 simultaneously, potentially overcoming the resistance mechanisms that limit single-target therapies. The B7-H3-targeting program, DB-1311, reflects the company's capability to advance pan-tumor strategies using broadly expressed surface antigens. Together these modalities place DualityBio among a select group of Chinese biotechs capable of competing on ADC innovation at a global level.





Key Pipeline and Programs

DB-1311, co-developed with BioNTech as BNT324/DB-1311, is an investigational next-generation ADC targeting B7-H3, a transmembrane glycoprotein widely overexpressed across solid tumors. The program entered a global Phase I/IIa clinical trial, with first data from that study reported in December 2024. B7-H3 is expressed across lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers among others, giving the asset a broad potential label. DB-1418, out-licensed to Avenzo Therapeutics as AVZO-1418/DB-1418 in January 2025, is a potential best-in-class EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC. Under the exclusive global license (excluding Greater China), Avenzo assumes responsibility for development, manufacturing, and commercialization, with DualityBio retaining rights in the Greater China region. A third pre-clinical ADC asset targeting select solid tumors was the subject of an exclusive option agreement with BeiGene in June 2024, covering global clinical and commercial rights; this program remains in pre-clinical development.





Recent Developments

In December 2024, DualityBio and BioNTech disclosed first clinical data from the global Phase I/IIa trial of BNT324/DB-1311 in solid tumors, marking a significant de-risking event for the B7-H3 program. In January 2025, Avenzo Therapeutics signed an exclusive global license for AVZO-1418/DB-1418, the EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC, underscoring market appetite for DualityBio's bispecific platform. DualityBio withdrew its Hong Kong IPO plans in February 2025, opting to pursue alternative capital strategies. The April 2025 appointment of Hua Mu as global Chief Medical Officer signals a pivot toward accelerated international clinical execution.





Key Personnel

Hua Mu serves as Global Chief Medical Officer, appointed in April 2025 to lead international clinical development as the company scales its global trial footprint. Mu brings expertise aligned with DualityBio's objective of advancing ADC assets through global regulatory pathways. Further executive details, including the founding CEO, have not been disclosed in available coverage.





Strategic Partnerships

DualityBio has established three major international collaborations in rapid succession. BioNTech co-develops BNT324/DB-1311 through a global Phase I/IIa program. BeiGene holds an exclusive option for global clinical and commercial rights to a pre-clinical ADC targeting solid tumors, a deal announced in June 2024. Avenzo Therapeutics acquired exclusive global rights (ex-Greater China) to the EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC DB-1418 in January 2025, with DualityBio retaining Greater China commercialization rights.





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