Durata Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company based in Chicago, USA. Established in 2009, the company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic solutions for physicians and providers to advance patient care in infectious disease.

Durata Therapeutics’ main product, dalbavancin, is an intravenous antibiotic product candidate for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, or ABSSSI, caused by Gram-positive bacteria, including Methicillin-Resistant and multi-drug resistant strains, and certain streptococcal species. Dalbavancin is a second generation, semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide designed to facilitate the treatment of patients with ABSSSI in both the in-patient and out-patient settings, reducing the length of a patient’s hospital stay or avoiding hospital admission altogether and, ultimately, lowering the overall cost of care for these patients.

In November 2013, Durata announced its New Drug Application for Dalvance had been accepted for a priority review by the U.S Food and Drug Administration.