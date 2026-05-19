A medical device company developing non-invasive, continuous glucose monitoring technology intended to improve glycemic management for patients with diabetes and in critical care settings. Echo Therapeutics is focused on its Symphony CGM System, a transcutaneous approach that eliminates the need for fingerstick calibration. The company targets both hospital critical care environments and broader diabetes management markets.
Echo Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company has maintained a focused operational footprint primarily within the United States, with development and regulatory activities centered domestically.
Echo Therapeutics was founded in the early 2000s and has pursued continuous glucose monitoring as its core technology focus since inception. The company has undergone several financing rounds and leadership transitions as it advanced its Symphony CGM System toward regulatory clearance. Its development history reflects the broader challenge of bringing non-invasive glucose monitoring technology to clinical readiness.
Echo's primary focus is glycemic monitoring in diabetes and hospital-based critical care, where tight glucose control is clinically significant. Hyperglycemia in intensive care unit patients is associated with increased morbidity and mortality, creating a clear unmet need for continuous, non-invasive monitoring. The company's technology is designed to address both ambulatory diabetes management and acute inpatient glucose surveillance.
The Symphony CGM System uses a proprietary skin preparation and biosensor patch to measure glucose transcutaneously — through the skin — without drawing blood or requiring needle insertion. The platform employs electrochemical detection of glucose in interstitial fluid accessed via mild, controlled skin permeation. This non-invasive approach distinguishes Echo from the dominant subcutaneous sensor paradigm used by Abbott, Dexcom, and Medtronic, potentially offering patient comfort and workflow advantages in hospital settings.
The Symphony CGM System is Echo's primary and singular development program. The system comprises a disposable biosensor patch applied to the forearm and a wireless monitor that displays real-time glucose readings. It is designed to provide continuous readings without fingerstick calibration, a key differentiator for critical care workflows where nursing burden is high. The system has been evaluated in clinical studies in ICU populations, where glucose variability monitoring is a standard of care goal. Echo has pursued FDA regulatory strategy under the medical device pathway, with prior interactions with the agency focused on demonstrating sensor accuracy against reference blood glucose measurements. No additional pipeline programs beyond the Symphony platform have been publicly disclosed.
In June 2024, Echo Therapeutics appointed Alan Schoenbart as Chief Financial Officer, signaling a focus on financial structuring and potentially positioning the company for future financing activity or strategic transactions. The CFO appointment represents the most recent publicly confirmed executive development for the company.
Alan Schoenbart serves as Chief Financial Officer, appointed in June 2024. Schoenbart brings financial leadership experience relevant to medical device companies at the development stage. Further executive team details, including the current Chief Executive Officer, have not been publicly confirmed in recent disclosures.
Echo Therapeutics has historically explored partnership and licensing arrangements to support commercialization of the Symphony CGM System, including prior discussions with strategic players in the diabetes device space. Specific active partnership agreements with defined deal terms have not been publicly disclosed in recent reporting.
Echo is targeting two distinct markets: the hospital critical care segment, where continuous glucose monitoring of ICU patients reduces nursing burden and supports tighter glycemic control protocols, and the broader ambulatory diabetes management market. The global CGM market is growing rapidly, but non-invasive approaches remain largely unproven at commercial scale, giving Echo a potential first-mover position if regulatory clearance is achieved.
Conventional CGM systems require a subcutaneous filament sensor inserted under the skin, creating discomfort and infection risk particularly in inpatient settings. Echo's Symphony platform measures glucose transcutaneously by gently permeating the outer skin layer and detecting glucose electrochemically in interstitial fluid, without needle insertion. Accurate, continuous non-invasive monitoring could meaningfully reduce hypoglycemic events and improve outcomes in ICU patients, where glucose variability is an independent mortality risk factor.
The fundamental differentiator is the non-invasive, needle-free biosensor patch design, which contrasts with the subcutaneous filaments used by Dexcom's G-series and Abbott's FreeStyle Libre platforms. Echo's approach may offer workflow advantages in critical care settings where subcutaneous sensor insertion is impractical at scale. However, the company operates at a much earlier commercial stage than these incumbents and faces significant accuracy validation and regulatory hurdles before it can compete in volume markets.
The Symphony CGM System has been the subject of FDA regulatory discussions under the medical device clearance pathway, with clinical evaluations focused on sensor accuracy benchmarked against reference blood glucose measurements. The system has not yet received FDA marketing clearance based on publicly available information. Achieving the accuracy thresholds required by FDA for CGM devices — particularly in the hypoglycemic range — remains the central regulatory challenge for the platform.
Echo's pipeline is entirely focused on glucose monitoring, spanning diabetes management in ambulatory patients and glycemic control in critical care inpatient environments. The ICU application is considered a near-term priority because the clinical need is acute and the competitive landscape, while active, does not yet include a cleared non-invasive continuous system. Diabetes management represents the larger long-term revenue opportunity but requires broader clinical validation and commercial infrastructure.
Echo is a late-development-stage medical device company that has completed multiple clinical accuracy studies but has not yet achieved FDA clearance for the Symphony CGM System. The June 2024 appointment of a new CFO suggests the company is actively managing its capital structure, likely in preparation for a financing event or strategic partnership needed to fund the final regulatory push. Key next milestones center on regulatory submission completeness and clinical data sufficiency.
Investors and observers should watch the following key factors:
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