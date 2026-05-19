A medical device company developing non-invasive, continuous glucose monitoring technology intended to improve glycemic management for patients with diabetes and in critical care settings.

Company Overview

A medical device company developing non-invasive, continuous glucose monitoring technology intended to improve glycemic management for patients with diabetes and in critical care settings. Echo Therapeutics is focused on its Symphony CGM System, a transcutaneous approach that eliminates the need for fingerstick calibration. The company targets both hospital critical care environments and broader diabetes management markets.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Echo Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company has maintained a focused operational footprint primarily within the United States, with development and regulatory activities centered domestically.





Founding and History

Echo Therapeutics was founded in the early 2000s and has pursued continuous glucose monitoring as its core technology focus since inception. The company has undergone several financing rounds and leadership transitions as it advanced its Symphony CGM System toward regulatory clearance. Its development history reflects the broader challenge of bringing non-invasive glucose monitoring technology to clinical readiness.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Echo's primary focus is glycemic monitoring in diabetes and hospital-based critical care, where tight glucose control is clinically significant. Hyperglycemia in intensive care unit patients is associated with increased morbidity and mortality, creating a clear unmet need for continuous, non-invasive monitoring. The company's technology is designed to address both ambulatory diabetes management and acute inpatient glucose surveillance.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The Symphony CGM System uses a proprietary skin preparation and biosensor patch to measure glucose transcutaneously — through the skin — without drawing blood or requiring needle insertion. The platform employs electrochemical detection of glucose in interstitial fluid accessed via mild, controlled skin permeation. This non-invasive approach distinguishes Echo from the dominant subcutaneous sensor paradigm used by Abbott, Dexcom, and Medtronic, potentially offering patient comfort and workflow advantages in hospital settings.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The Symphony CGM System is Echo's primary and singular development program. The system comprises a disposable biosensor patch applied to the forearm and a wireless monitor that displays real-time glucose readings. It is designed to provide continuous readings without fingerstick calibration, a key differentiator for critical care workflows where nursing burden is high. The system has been evaluated in clinical studies in ICU populations, where glucose variability monitoring is a standard of care goal. Echo has pursued FDA regulatory strategy under the medical device pathway, with prior interactions with the agency focused on demonstrating sensor accuracy against reference blood glucose measurements. No additional pipeline programs beyond the Symphony platform have been publicly disclosed.





Recent Developments

In June 2024, Echo Therapeutics appointed Alan Schoenbart as Chief Financial Officer, signaling a focus on financial structuring and potentially positioning the company for future financing activity or strategic transactions. The CFO appointment represents the most recent publicly confirmed executive development for the company.





Key Personnel

Alan Schoenbart serves as Chief Financial Officer, appointed in June 2024. Schoenbart brings financial leadership experience relevant to medical device companies at the development stage. Further executive team details, including the current Chief Executive Officer, have not been publicly confirmed in recent disclosures.





Strategic Partnerships

Echo Therapeutics has historically explored partnership and licensing arrangements to support commercialization of the Symphony CGM System, including prior discussions with strategic players in the diabetes device space. Specific active partnership agreements with defined deal terms have not been publicly disclosed in recent reporting.





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