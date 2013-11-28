Sunday 24 November 2024

Egalet is a US-based biotechnology company that develops abuse-deterrent oral products for the treatment of pain and other indications.

Egalet is a US-based biotechnology company founded in 1995 that develops abuse-deterrent oral products for the treatment of pain and other indications. Using its proprietary technology platform, the company has developed a line of clinical-stage, opioid-based product candidates in tablet form that are specifically designed to deter abuse by physical and chemical tampering while also providing tailored release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API.

Egalet’s leading product candidates, Egalet-001 and Egalet-002, are abuse-deterrent oral formulations of commonly prescribed opioids in development for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. The company’s technology can be applied across different classes of pharmaceutical products and is used to develop combination products that include multiple APIs with similar or different release profiles.

In November 2013 Egalet entered into a definitive collaboration and license agreement with Japan-based company Shionogi for the development and commercialization of multiple oral abuse-deterrent hydrocodone opioid product candidates using Egalet's proprietary technology.

